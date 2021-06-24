Northland Foundation initiative seeks to build Indigenous economy

The Northland Foundation, a mainstay of philanthropic funding in northern Minnesota for more than 30 years, has launched a new initiative to support Indigenous-led projects in the region.
Maada’ookiing Grassroots Grant Program is intended to benefit Native-led nonprofits and individual Indigenous people. Grants may be used to fund activities that support Indigenous youth, language, cultural or spiritual practices, or sustain tribal sovereignty and build Indigenous economy.
Maada’ookiing, an Ojibwe word meaning “distribution,” refers to the idea of Indigenous gifting, a traditional giveaway where a family or community members gather to give items in a ceremonial way as a symbol of unity and support.
Early May saw the launch of a social media campaign about the first round of applications. Grants of up to $2,500 will be distributed, with an anticipated total of $25,000 allocated to Indigenous-led projects. Tribal citizens, descendants or people with kinship ties or affiliation to Indigenous communities within the foundation’s geographic service areas are eligible to apply. The first round of applications was due June 1. The foundation anticipates two more rounds of funding in the coming months, in September and February.
This new program is a way to reach out and provide additional access to Northland’s resources for Native people. The Indigenous population in the area has not been particularly well served, said Eric Torch, the foundation’s director of grantmaking.
The realization that Northland could do better started years ago with a listening session around regional poverty, said Torch. “We realized then that we did not have as strong or consistent relationship with tribal nations as we would like, and we felt this was an opportunity to strengthen those relationships.”
With a focus on grantmaking for nonprofits and public entities, Torch said it became clear that Northland was lacking in its support of Native people. The motivation for Northland to move forward with this initiative goes beyond understanding current Indigenous needs, he said, to compensating for historical trauma.
“This is their homeland, and the treaties the U.S. went into with many nations have not been honored and have been further eroded. There’s some repair that needs to be done,” Torch said.
Northland had a track record of granting about 2 percent of its grant monies to Native-led entities, better than the national average of about three-tenths of a percent. Over the last four years, that percentage had increased to almost 10 percent of Northland’s grants going to Native-led projects. Calling it strong strides, Torch said it still was not enough.
“We realized that we had a potential to do more and set about with the process to connect with tribal officials.”
LeAnn Littlewolf started as Maada’ookiing’s senior program officer at the end of 2020. Her first focus was increasing the resources available to Native community projects that often happen organically.
“There are only a few Indigenous-led nonprofits, and they do great work with limited resources, and a lot of time with no money,” Littlewolf said.
Littlewolf was a young, single mother in Virginia, Minn., when she started her own grassroots effort for Native community supports. She started connecting elders to teach Ojibwe language to a group of children in a common area of her apartment complex, something that continues to this day. She holds up other examples of the natural inclination to create support in Native communities, such as talking circles to strengthen cultural learning or one Indigenous woman she knows who sews traditional clothing financed out of her own pocket and with sporadic donations.
“This is usually intergeneration and continues our culture,” Littlewolf said. “That’s really the spirit of Maada’ookiing, to support that kind of work.”
In developing Maada’ookiing, organizers considered that many Native individuals live off-reservation and that towns and cities host many tribal band members from other homelands, Littlewolf said. With that in mind, Northland developed a team representing diverse geography, as well as urban and rural representatives.
The foundation reached out to the leadership of tribal nations, including Boise Forte, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake and Mille Lacs and created a program design team of Native delegates.
“Northland really listened to the group around issues of education and economic development and looked at how they could have a stronger partnership and how to move forward together,” said Littlewolf.
A nine-member board comprised of Indigenous leaders and delegates are now setting priorities and giving oversight to the initiative. While Maada’ookiing is intended to promote Indigenous projects, it will naturally offer cross-cultural learning that goes beyond just non-Natives finding out about Indigenous customs. Littlewolf points out that Indigenous people have a long history of innovative strategies to share with white-dominant culture.
“What our region will gain,” said Littlewolf, “is some time-tested strategies from a cultural perspective with cultural knowledge that Indigenous people have around community building.”