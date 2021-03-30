Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.