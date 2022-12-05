Mining leader looks ahead

MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly 300 Minnesota business and legislative leaders, including a number from northern Minnesota, braved slippery roads on a snowy morning last month to hear Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, discuss the future of mining while briefly reflecting on its past.
His presentation was a part of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Summit at the Minneapolis Renaissance Hotel, which also featured remarks about the economy from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Chief Neel Kashkari (see sidebar, next page). Other speakers at the event included Mark Schramek of Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft on the growth of the company.
Mines Feed Demand for Steel
For the most part, Goncalves painted an optimistic future for the mining industry in general and his company specifically.
He said that the automotive industry’s continued use of high-end steel means there will be a viable future for the mining industry on the Iron Range.
“If mining in Minnesota was not happening, we would not be able to produce cars in the U.S., it’s as simple as that,” Goncalves said, adding that includes all of the new electric vehicles (EVs) launching to market.
That’s because the iron ore pellets from Iron Range mines feed blast furnaces elsewhere to create the “automotive-grade steel” that carmakers use, Goncalves said.
Given that more than half of a vehicle’s weight is from steel, as the World Steel Association has reported, steel will continue to be a prime need for the automotive industry.
Even so-called lightweighting efforts by carmakers to ensure vehicles carry less weight for better fuel efficiency will not be an issue for Cleveland-Cliffs, Goncalves said, because his company is able to produce high-strength yet thinner steel.
Additionally, all of those new EVs hitting the market will need even more steel to handle added weight; EVs are actually heavier than gas-powered cars due to the batteries. For example, as CNET recently reported, a Ford F-150 Lightning’s battery alone weighs around 1,800 pounds, leading to a truck that weighs about 1,000 pounds more than the gas-engine version, even without an engine or transmission.
The move to EVs will be “good for us because we’ll sell more steel for the cars,” Goncalves said. “The faster we move to EVs, the better.”
He will likely get his wish as the automotive industry plugs into an electric future. EV investments rose by 41% just between 2020 and 2021 and will total $330 billion between 2021 and 2025. GM and Volkswagen will spend $35 billion and $42 billion respectively on electric and autonomous vehicles from 2020 to 2025.
Regarding steel’s importance, Goncalves also outlined for the chamber group how Cliffs has transformed over the past two years from being a mining company to being a steel company.
In March 2020, it acquired AK Steel and in December 2020 acquired ArcelorMittal USA. Cliffs is now, as a company press release stated, vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing.
This move has clearly paid off. Company revenue for 2019 was $2 billion. Revenue in 2021 was $20.4 billion.
Hibtac Outlook
With that optimism, though, there are challenges for Cliffs to navigate – specifically, Hibbing Taconite. Hibtac employs more than 700 workers and is one of four active mines Cliffs operates on the Range. The others are United in Eveleth and Forbes, Minorca in Virginia and Northshore Mining near Babbitt.
Currently, Hibtac is running out of crude ore and may well close in the next few years, Goncalves said. “That’s the thing with mining, when you get to the end of the line, that’s it, you’re done.”
However, there may be a solution. Cliffs has expressed interest in acquiring the leases and
mineral rights on state land that had been held by Mesabi Metallics near the site of the former Butler Taconite plant near Nashwauk.
“We are one (Minnesota) Supreme Court decision away,” from taking over Nashwauk, Goncalves said, “and then we’ll use Nashwauk to extend Hibbing another 20 or 30 years.”
As BusinessNorth has previously reported, the state mineral leases were terminated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. An appeal by Mesabi Metallics in district court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the termination. Mesabi Metallics has filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court asking for a review of the appeals court decision.
The Nashwauk solution is an approach that the union at Hibtac supports. This past fall, members of United Steelworkers (USW) there ratified a new labor contract with Cliffs, which covers roughly the next four years.
At the time, Chris Johnson, USW Local 2705 president at Hibtac, told BusinessNorth that members were happy to have reached the new agreement and would “concentrate on helping the company push for the (state) leases at Mesabi Metallics and save 750 jobs at Hibbing Taconite.”
Past Disappointment
Speaking of Nashwauk, Goncalves candidly told the chamber group about his previous dealings regarding the Nashwauk site. “I have been in business 42 years, I’ve been a CEO for 24 years with five different companies … Nashwauk is probably the biggest disappointment in my entire career.”
Several years ago, Cliffs had wanted to buy the Nashwauk site after previous owners went bankrupt. At that time, Cliffs had expressed interest in building a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plant at the site, but further ownership changes occurred involving Essar Minnesota and Mesabi Metallics, along with protracted legal and governmental wrangling, and so, ultimately, Cliffs’ DRI plant never happened in Nashwauk. As Goncalves told the chamber group, “I was amazed by how much my friends on the Iron Range were willing to accept a lot of empty promises, a lot of BS.”
Instead, Cliffs built a $1 billion DRI plant in Toledo, which opened in 2021.
That said, Goncalves feels encouraged by the latest lineup of state lawmakers up north who he believes will be supportive, along with Gov. Tim Walz, regarding Cliffs’ acquiring of the rights to the Nashwauk site.
After elections last month, that Iron Range delegation now includes DFLers Rep. David Lislegard, Aurora, and Senator-elect Grant Hauschild, Hermantown, plus Republicans Senator-elect Rob Farnsworth, Hibbing, Rep. Spencer Igo and Sen. Justin Eichorn, both of Grand Rapids and Representative-elect Roger Skraba, Ely.
Lislegard, who attended the chamber event, said of Goncalves, “He is a visionary, he’s an industry leader who truly understands where things are going.”
Further, in a statement from October, Lislegard expressed support for Cliffs taking over the Nashwauk site. “It’s now imperative that the state of Minnesota work with a proven and trusted company that has demonstrated a commitment to our region – through its actions, not words.”
Cliffs, which formed in 1847, has been mining in Minnesota since the early 1900s. Goncalves referenced this long history when he advised the chamber group to “Value the existing players. If they have a reputation of doing good on their word, they should be taken at face value, they might know what they are doing … if they have a track record of accomplishing things.”