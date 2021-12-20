Millennial farmers return to the Northland

Millennials are returning to the Northland as farmers, planting ideas about sustainable food systems that nurture the environment, give animals a life of respect and build trust between consumers and producers.
Brimming with energy for birth-to-butcher ideas and foraging knowledge, these first-generation farmers came to raise their own food, but during the pandemic, would-be customers tracked down these homegrown growers, and the clamor for their goods crescendoed. Yet most millennial farmers still rely financially on a partner working a job off the farm.
Five years ago Steve Tucker and his wife, who now works full time in Duluth, moved back to Two Harbors after living out of state. They found few options for buying ethically raised meat. Starting Rustic Pastures to raise pigs and chickens for their own consumption, they soon had requests from
“So many people want meat that was raised where animal welfare and land stewardship are top priorities,” said Tucker.
Proud of their forested pork “where pigs are allowed to be pigs,” Tucker, a first-generation farmer, said that their animals roam through the woods and “they do the one thing they love most – root!”
Tucker believes animals thrive in a symbiotic relationship with the land. “Moving chickens and pigs around helps fertilize the environment and gives them the most natural and healthy life without chemicals or hormones.”
In warmer months, Tucker uses a “chicken tractor” – a mobile pen with an open floor moved by hand daily to a fresh patch of earth, where chickens can peck at bugs and scratch dirt while protected from predators. “It is an incredible amount of work, but I’m passionate about raising animals this way and teaching our children the importance of animal welfare and knowing where your food comes from,” he said.
For a long view of farming in the northland, David Abasz knows his stuff. He and wife, Lise, started Round River Farm in Finland, Minn., in 1988. He also is executive director of the Northeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership through the University of Minnesota Extension.
Abasz quotes a recent USDA Census of Agriculture that shows an increasing number of farmers in the four counties of Minnesota’s Arrowhead. After a 100-year declining trend, Abasz said, farming in the area is having “a sort of renaissance.”
“There’s a change of demographics, younger people not necessarily raised as farmer’s kids are starting smaller operations around meat and vegetables with direct sales to customers,” he said.
However, according to Abasz, land access poses a real challenge to growth. Abasz saw that play out this summer for a couple working on his farm. They decided to start their own farm in northeast Minnesota, but their search for suitable land proved futile.
While the price of land and infrastructure can limit farmers – especially in competition with seasonal, retirement or second-home buyers – in this case the lack of land with tillable ground, water availability and road access shut the door.
“We have enough cleared land with good soil to raise 100% of our diet locally, but is that land for sale or is it being bought as a second home for someone to gaze at the meadows and the vista?” Abasz stated.
Kylee Maccoux and her fiancé, Brandon Greenfield of Greenfield Meats near Superior, both work off the farm. Maccoux calls their farm “first-generation,” a place where beef cattle, chickens, pigs and turkeys receive attentive care. Don’t believe it? Just ask Maccoux about any animals they’ve raised, and she’ll pull up pictures from the day they were born, narrated with details of their lives.
With intense job schedule juggling, finding efficient ways to connect with customers has been a challenge for the couple. They’ve discovered social media may be the answer. Twice a month, they bring their goods to a pre-arranged site in Duluth where producers and customers meet through a “REKO ring group.” Maccoux is excited about this emerging digital form of consumer-supported agriculture through an online marketplace.
REKO ring growers sell goods via a Facebook group, with a predetermined time and place for drop offs. Begun in Finland in 2013, REKO is a Swedish acronym that loosely translates to “Fair Consumption.”
The Twin Ports REKO ring started in January 2021 and has more than 2,000 members and about half a dozen producers. Producers offer locally grown seasonal vegetables, fruits, wild rice, honey, eggs and meat, as well as locally made items like baked goods, jams, coffee and fermented foods.
With no market fee or requirement to commit to a schedule beyond one week out, Maacoux said the flexibility fits with the unpredictable nature of farming and the unexpected twists of life (like her upcoming wedding and honeymoon).
“I didn’t realize there was such a demand for local food,” said Maccoux. “People just didn’t know how to get it. It’s really changed a lot for us.”
Through the REKO ring, each week customers see what producers have for sale and post their orders. Other inquiries are made directly to the producers’ Facebook pages. The meet-up is not only convenient, with all the producers filling orders at the same time, but Maccoux finds the digital format lends itself well to forming a trusting connection.
“You are getting a real producer-to-consumer relationship,” she says, noting “Customers congratulate us on getting married. It deepens the relationship in a way you don’t usually get.”
Viewing each grower’s page also gives a peek into daily life on the farm, where you might see a newborn calf or chicks.
“At the REKO meet-up, people ask us how the babies are. It’s more than just a transactional relationship. People can learn our story and that the animals are well cared for,” said Maccoux.
A philosophy of sustainability pervades every aspect of Salt and Light Heritage Farm in Two Harbors, where Leah Bailey and her husband, Ron, saw a surge in interest in local food options fueled by the pandemic.
“All of a sudden people were not seeing meat on the grocery store shelf, and they were scared … ‘If worse comes to worse, what am I going to do?’ I’ve never had those conversations before,” Bailey said.
Too small to add many customers, Bailey took the unique opportunity for educating. “It was a huge chance to educate about developing a relationship with a farmer. If we support our local farms, we can thrive and have the resilience and availability of food we need.”
Growing up, Bailey didn’t know about farmers in the north woods, just that farms somewhere produced the food at the grocery store. Feeling the pull of family, Bailey moved back to Two Harbors six years ago after having traveled the world.
Bailey’s small-farm experiences around the world showed her that just about any land would do. They found 80 acres, half covered primarily with sugar maples, that would looked unusable to the untrained eye.
“The land was overgrown with brush; it looked like a horrible mess,” Bailey recalled. “I still didn’t know any other farmers in the area. I just knew I wanted to raise my own food.”
Bailey knew the land would work. She set about creating pasture that was environmentally, agriculturally and financially sustainable. Adding the right number of grazing animals to the land, which naturally adds organic matter to the soil while maintaining trees, was her plan for a healthy natural ecosystem. The tree canopy provides shade and slows evaporation, and the tree roots transfer moisture to the soil in a natural cycle. During the drought conditions last summer, Bailey’s farm fared well, and even during the driest spells, she could still find moisture under leaves in the woodland pasture.
“We have a completely different way of thinking about it than commodity farming. Instead of short-term profit, it’s how we can improve the land to make it more resilient.”
Sunsetting debt is also part of Bailey’s sustainability philosophy, and the family’s latest project is designed to do just that. Ron, who works full time as a construction contractor, just finished building a small log cabin from trees harvested on their land. If all goes well, sales from the tiny log cabins will pay down the land debt.
“If we had no debt, we could both work on the farm,” Bailey said. “It’s a realistic long-term goal. But if not, we can only get so big.”
The seeds for a full-time farming future for the couple, though, already seem to be sprouting.