Open house scheduled Sept. 17
The word “airport” typically triggers visions of a passenger terminal. That would be an appropriate connection to make, but there’s much more than that to an airport.
Duluth’s International Airport has a new passenger terminal (the third in its history) and is replacing its main runway, so it would seem the operation is up to date. Considerably more work, however, needs to be done to fully maintain and consistently upgrade infrastructure at the massive 3,100-acre facility.
“After we got the runway plan set, the (Duluth International) Airport Authority decided we needed a master plan to sequence all of the future projects,” said DIAA Executive Director Tom Werner. Input will be sought from an array of stakeholders, ranging from employees to tenants, general aviation enthusiasts and neighbors and other Duluth residents.
The process begins with a Sept. 17 open house.
Although the DIAA owns all of the land at its site, which is located within Duluth city limits, it doesn’t own all of the structures. Some are situated on land leased to other entities. The master plan will address buildings owned by DIAA.
It’s not a matter to be taken lightly, Werner stressed. Every day, 3,200 persons work at the airfield, according to a 2017 study. In addition, 45 percent of the DIAA’s revenue is derived from space rentals; fees charged to users provides much of the remaining income.”
“We’re not a burden on the property tax base whatsoever. It’s always been our goal to be self-sustaining. I think we’ll continue to do that into the future,” Werner said.
“We have a lot of infrastructure work here,” he explained. “We have a second runway, miles of taxiway, apron spaces in front of businesses and in front of the terminal. We also have a number of Airport Authority-owned buildings, including the control tower, some hanger buildings and other buildings,” he said.
“All are competing for limited dollars so they can keep serving the public. It’s very important to prioritize needs to make sure the plan is feasible and attainable.”
Individual concerns
• Reconstruction work on the airport’s main runway is nearly complete. It replaces a 60-year-old runway that should have been upgraded 25 years ago. The project’s cost was about $52.7 million.
That runway, which is oriented east-west due to prevailing winds, is used 95 percent of the time. But a second one, called the crosswinds runway, also needs repair and could be lengthened beyond its 5,700-lineal feet, Werner said. A technical advisory group is considering options.
“If we extend it out to 8,000 feet, it’s conceivable it will be used more,” he said. “The group is examining whether we should extend the runway, if at all, and how we would do that respectfully and responsibly to meet everybody’s needs.”
• Another concern is the air traffic control tower. The Vietnam-era building also contains the airport’s passenger terminal from that time period.
“It’s an aging building in need of significant upgrades in order to maintain life, health and safety,” Werner said. Some spaces on the lower level are rented out to non-Federal Aviation Administration businesses.
“If we build a new tower, the remaining parts of the building will be leased to the FAA,” he said, not to other agencies or private firms.
• A newer goal of the DIAA is to enhance economic development and redevelopment opportunities on its property.
“We want to decide what those opportunities are, and what a developer might find attractive,” Werner noted.
Among DIAA’s assets are several legacy buildings decommissioned when the U.S. Air Force closed its Duluth base. Many have not received much attention since they were given to the Airport Authority.
“We want to keep them contributing to the local tax base, providing jobs and opportunity for future aviation growth. We also have some green space available for new development,” he said.
Vision 2040
The DIAA Board has developed several master plans over the years.
“This by far will be the most comprehensive planning effort that we’ve ever done, and the most interactive,” Werner said.
He considers another master plan a necessity during changing times.
“The last time we did a master plan, nobody knew what Uber and Lyft were. Today, they are a key fixture at airports, yet some airports have struggled with how to accommodate them. We want to determine if new infrastructure is needed rather than be reactive.”
Werner sees a bright future for the Duluth airport, citing the recent decision by AAR to sign a long-term lease for its aircraft maintenance building.
“We’re extremely excited about that. As they prepare to fill their fourth line, the possibilities beyond that are all positive,” Werner said.
Need for an adequate supply of qualified workers will be a limiting factor, as will the shortage of childcare for employees. Both will be examined. The plan will also look at ways to serve future needs of firms such as Cirrus Aviation and the Minnesota Air Guard.
“Overall, my goals for the master plan are to ensure we are providing opportunities for business to grow, increase the impact of aviation cluster, anticipate evolving demand for air service and respond better to needs of general aviation,” Werner said.
Engineering and architectural firm Short Elliott Hendrickson has been retained to work with the DIAA to compile the plan. It will prepare an interactive web site, interactive map and a written document.
“The public involvement is not just the open house, but a continuum. We want to engage with the public early and often. We will consult with technical committees, hold one-on-one meetings, open houses, go to community events, meet with chambers and do luncheon presentations. The public will be hearing a lot from us,” Werner said.