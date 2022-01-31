Many companies agree – remote work necessary to retain employees, post-pandemic

Despite lower infection rates worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to determine much about the modern workplace. Namely, how – and where – we report to work.
After companies sent their employees home to work remotely, largely to keep them safe from the virus, many workers realized the benefits of this arrangement. The ability to multi-task and avoid driving in inclement weather are just a few “pros” of the work-from-home lifestyle.
Today, roughly two years later, the job market is white-hot. Practically anyone looking for work is able to find it. However, companies large and small are still experiencing a workforce shortage. How could this be?
In today’s market, where job seekers possess much of the leverage, many prospective employees are refusing offers that don’t allow the ability to work from home; either full-time or through a “hybrid” schedule. Many employees now consider this flexibility a requirement for their next job. This phenomenon appears to be widespread; evidence shows this trend occurring at local, regional and national levels.
National trends
According to a Forbes story published Oct. 13, Jobvite, a leading talent acquisition site, conducted a survey of over 800 recruiters and human resources professionals. The intent was to gain an understanding of how they are coping with the current challenges of a hot job market.
The survey discovered one of the biggest dealbreakers in recruiting is remote work. According to the survey, “Sixty percent of recruiters believe organizations will lose high-quality employees if they do not transition to a remote-first culture.”
After nearly two years of working from home, one thing is clear: employees are not interested in going back to an office. In the past year, 54% of recruiters have seen candidates turn down an interview or job offer due to a lack of flexibility and remote work options in the workplace. In summary, 60% believe organizations will lose employees if they do not transition to a hybrid, fully remote or remote-first culture.
Local perspective: A struggle
One local company struggling with this new landscape is Duluth-based CF Design, a residential architectural and design firm. Owner/Founder/Principal Cheryl Fosdick started her company 26 years ago, and only began offering remote employment during the pandemic. “The initial shift was for one of my associates to care for his child during COVID,” she said. “Now, I believe it will always be like this going forward.”
As the pandemic progressed, all five of her employees have migrated to a hybrid schedule. But remote work isn’t an easy transition in the architectural world. “We have a studio environment, and it’s very hands-on – there is lots of sketching and modeling involved,” she said. “So, working here requires some mandatory time in the office, but it’s not easy. People want to work from home.”
Fosdick has offered several remarkable amenities to attract and retain workers, including childcare compensation, open-ended salary negotiations, down payment assistance, and even use of an apartment near the office. Yet, she still struggles to find employees, largely due to the demand to work remotely.
“I thought (these amenities) would help alleviate my workforce shortage, but they haven’t,” she noted. “Everyone is requesting at least a hybrid schedule, if not full-time from home.”
Local perspective: A success
Essentia Health currently has 14,100 employees, with 5,000 of those in the Twin Ports region alone. The company has a footprint extending into Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota. While many of the careers at Essentia are hands-on by nature of the work being done (nurses, for instance), Essentia has gotten on board with offering remote work whenever possible.
According to Anthony Matt, Essentia Health’s media relations specialist, “At the start of the pandemic, Essentia thought it was in the best interest of employee safety to have much of our office staff shift to working from home. Still today, with the pandemic ongoing, many of those that shifted to this working model remain working from home.”
Some of the Essentia employees working from home at this time are office staff, including those in marketing, communications and human resources. Matt shared that many job candidates are specifically requesting a remote work arrangement when applying at Essentia.
For those already working from home, Essentia doesn’t have any plans to require employees to return to the office, at least for now. “It depends on the position, but at this time, the vast majority of those who are working from home will be able to remain working from home, or in a hybrid model,” Matt said. “We learned, as the pandemic has gone on, that work-from-home setups are very versatile while still allowing employees to be very efficient. Some of our employees who do not have a specific ‘remote’ or ‘hybrid’ designation are still allowed to work from home when the daily tasks do not require them to be in an office.”
When asked if he thinks this policy will help alleviate the workforce shortage, Matt shared, “It’s hard to say one way or the other. With that said, the pandemic has increased the desire for remote positions across many industries. By making this an available option for certain positions, I believe it could attract more applicants.”
“Some of our positions are remote, but with the option to go into the office if needed/wanted,” he added. “We have developed what we call ‘touch-down’ spaces in many of our buildings – designated areas that employees can utilize should they want to go into the office for a day. This provides people the option to work from home when they want, or still go into the office, should they desire to do so. We know that some people like to work from home, while others prefer the office atmosphere. These workspaces provide much-needed flexibility for people, which we are happy to offer. So, I would say just offering the prospective employees the ability to do either makes job opportunities more attractive because it opens us up to a broader range of employees.
“We have found that a good portion of our remote staff really enjoy the flexibility of working from home,” he added. “And it’s a cost-saving thing for people, too. People are spending less money on gas, and they are saving time by not having to commute to and from work daily, allowing them to spend more time with their family and friends. It’s something we are proud to offer, and something our employees are happy to utilize.”
Individual perspective
Kelly LaCore is the Northern Minneosta Regional Coordinator, and Greater Minnesota Team Lead for the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits (MCN). Her role consists of conducting professional training for non-profits, along with organizing and coordinating a wide variety of workshops, conferences and summits. While the organization’s headquarters are in St. Paul, a few local members include Animal Allies, AICHO and the Duluth YMCA.
When the pandemic hit, LaCore was working out of an MCN office in the Ordean Building, located in downtown Duluth. “We were just about to lease another space in the Ordean Building when the pandemic happened,” LaCore said. “Everyone at MCN was sent home very early on in the pandemic.”
For LaCore, working from home is a mixed bag. An extrovert, she misses some of the in-person parts of her job. But there is a lot she appreciates, too. “It feels like less of a rush, and I like that,” she said. “I have time to do things at my house during the day – I can throw in a load of laundry and pick up my kids at the bus stop.”
But she concedes that it’s necessary to set boundaries. “One question I asked myself was, ‘Are you working from home, or living at work?’ Early on in the pandemic, that got tricky.”
But this new arrangement has been surprisingly beneficial for both LaCore and MCN as a whole, in part through increased connectivity on platforms like Zoom. “In the past, my role has been very region-specific. And now, I can bring our content statewide. It’s a really big shift, and very exciting. It’s helped expand our reach.”
Key takeaway
Whether local, regional or nationwide, businesses of all sizes and segments are realizing that the times are a-changing, and remote work (or some combination thereof) is an expectation for many prospective employees. The bottom line appears to be that flexibility is key.
Caroline Landree, United Health Group associate director, media relations, summed up this concept by saying, “We learned a lot during the pandemic about how our teams do their best work, while also managing their personal lives. We recognize the benefit technology has allowed for more flexible working schedules, which many of our employees appreciate, while also noting the value of in-person collaboration.”