Louisiana-Pacific, NRRI create a new way to partner

Part showroom, part builder “playroom,” part R&D site for an international corporation and part portal linking university researchers and industry manufacturers – the new LP Innovation Center at the Natural Resources Research Institute shoulders a lot of roles.
The center, opened June 21 with a flourish and a room full of University of Minnesota and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. dignitaries, represents the latest iteration of decades of collaborations between the University of Minnesota Duluth’s NRRI and the LP Corp. (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX).
“What we do in this building … will reach around the world,” LP Vice President of Siding Operations Tony Hamill said at the grand opening.
“This partnership optimizes what NRRI is – utilizing our resources in ways that are sustainable and responsible,” added UMD Interim Chancellor David McMillan.
The grand opening drew representatives from LP’s Nashville headquarters and regional facilities, from the U of M in the Twin Cities, as well as from local businesses and NRRI faculty and staff. In addition to Hamill and McMillian were LP’s director of technology for the siding business, Brian St. Germaine, also from Nashville, NRRI Executive Director Rolf Weberg and UM Vice President for Research Shashank Priya.
The research-and-development portion of the center provides a controlled environment for product evaluation and testing “in partnership with NRRI’s building science and engineering teams, enabling LP to achieve its ambitious roadmap of future LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP Structural Solutions products slated for release within the next five to 10 years,” the NRRI and LP noted in a joint statement.
The public space of the LP Innovation Center features full facades for a faux house and garage. Both showcase LP building materials that employ engineered wood strand technology. It also houses a wall on which builders can test drive LP’s siding products, learning best practices and also giving builders a chance to suggest upgrades to make the products easier to handle. “They can install it, take it down, install it again, take it down,” St. Germaine said of clients. “We don’t have anything like this currently.”
LP has other development labs, but those are not the best showrooms to bring clients, he added.
In addition, St. Germaine said, the new center allows product creations in the NRRI facility with just a short drive to the LP Two Harbors fabrication plant for materials. The proximity to NRRI staff means LP developers can “work hand-in-hand to come up with innovations that make sense.”
“You cannot overstate the relationship of the people here with our company,” Hamill told BusinessNorth. Indeed, LP and NRRI have several decades of partnerships, with both touting “sustainability” as institutional goals.
The concept of environmentally “sustainable” products is a marketing tool, Hamill said, explaining “it’s because we love the world, but also because it’s good business.”
LP prides itself on reducing waste connected to wood harvest or even product packaging, Hamill said. He cited the Two Harbors fabrication plant as an example where more than 90% of the harvested wood is used through efficient processing and by employing wood waste for biomass energy generation. In addition, the resulting siding carries a 50-year warranty. “It’s going to look good, it’s going to last, it’s going to go on the wall relatively easily,” Hamill said.
LP’s global market also wants to invest in sustainability, he said. “We’re responding to customer demands for sustainable products. … We’re not really satisfied yet that we’re as far as we can be. … That challenges us to be better – to be more innovative.”
Going farther in sustainable practices and creating product advancements is the bottom line for the innovation center … along with the chance to show off those products.
“We can test products, make different recipes, try different recipes,” Hamill said.
Duluth, though far from LP’s Nashville headquarters, makes the best host for the LP Innovation Center, he added, citing the advantage of doing development research within the zone where the critical aspen growth occurs – one of LP’s main tree sources – plus the bonus of a tourist-oriented location for touring representatives of national companies like D.R. Horton and Lennar Homes.
Hamill noted the city’s “world-class” hotels and amenities. Plus, for clients wishing to see an actual LP product manufacturing plant, it’s just a short hop up the North Shore to Two Harbors. LP operates 22 plants in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil.
The latest partnership with LP is a first for NRRI in that the company is leasing space within its facility. The interest and commitment to sustainable production makes it a prime corporate/public sector engagement project for NRRI, Weberg said. The NRRI, which employs more than 140 scientists, engineers, technicians, staff and students, was established in 1983 by the Minnesota Legislature to “foster the economic development of Minnesota’s natural resources in an environmentally sound manner to promote private sector employment.”
This LP-NRRI joint endeavor fits that mission of bridging university research and private-sector know-how. “We like to have our scientists engage in the market,” Weberg said. “When you have an opportunity to share ideas, that’s where innovation comes in.”