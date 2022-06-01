Local educators, employers partner to provide pathways to the trades

“Workforce shortage” may seem like a recent media catchphrase that gets blamed for all manner of things, from why you can’t get your new car on time to why you wait on hold for more than an hour to schedule an appointment. But the current labor shortage was a challenge that many foresaw years ago, particularly local employers in healthcare, manufacturing and the trades. [Oncoming] Baby Boomers retiring, lower birth rate trends and younger generations moving away from the region all pointed to a labor shortage that the pandemic only brought to a head much faster and more acutely than anyone foresaw.
And as the last two years of the pandemic begin to fade into what most people are hoping to call the “post-pandemic era,” the pandemic continues to challenge the global and local supply chain and workforce shortage.
Put it this way: Some things are hard to get, and it’s hard to get people to get those things to you.
Locally, however, a lot of people in a lot of different fields are on the case.
It’s clear to many that good training and recruiting are important if the workforce is going to be restored to anything resembling pre-pandemic numbers. In the Northland, the problem is being actively addressed on multiple levels.
“The workforce shortage is something that comes up on a daily basis at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce,” said Matt Baumgartner, chamber president. “This is a complex challenge, and wage increases alone are not solving the problem. Unfortunately, we have businesses in a variety of economic sectors that simply cannot operate at full capacity due to the workforce shortage. There simply is not enough supply of labor to meet the demands that our businesses have.”
There’s good news, said Baumgartner. “Many businesses within our economic sectors are looking to expand because they do see the value of being in Duluth and the Northeast region of Minnesota.”
Lake Superior College serves a significant role in addressing the workforce shortage as a conduit of talent for local employers, said Baumgartner. “They are providing new workforce for many of our region’s largest economic transactors that are seeking growth. Healthcare institutions, advanced aviation, manufacturing, trade programs that provide workforce for economic development.”
LSC is doing all they can to stimulate hiring in the trades, said Daniel Fanning, vice president of advancement and external relations, who also serves as the Duluth Area Chamber board chair. He noted that the school did not see too much of a dip in enrollment during the last two years of the pandemic. “The good news is, that’s kind of where we’re launching from,” said Fanning. “Before the pandemic, our enrollment was steadily climbing up. Now, we’re starting to see that come back almost to pre-pandemic numbers.”
The students are coming from a wider radius, which Fanning is excited to see. “More and more people from the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin are coming to Lake Superior College, enrolling in these high-demand programs, because they know there’s a career there.”
Fanning added, “What’s driving this are the career opportunities in places like Altec and Cirrus and Moline – all the community partners that we have.” These partners are so hungry for employees, he said, “we cannot graduate students fast enough” from programs related to healthcare, manufacturing, aviation, truck driving and so on. “We know it’s going take a while to really get caught up to what we know our region needs, and that’s more and more students graduating from these programs.”
Scholarships from community partners are helping to keep students in the classrooms, according to Fanning. “Credit where credit’s due, that’s really the industry stepping up,” he said. “A lot of manufacturing partners who have always given a little bit for scholarships are giving a lot more, because they have to. There’s more and more incentive and initiatives for potential students or current students to get onto these career tracks.”
These partnerships between LSC and their partners are now more crucial than ever. “These companies don’t have time to go into high schools,” Fanning said. “So, we’ve seen more and more employees come to us and say, ‘If you help us do the recruitment, we’ll work with you and fund scholarships.’ It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Dan Moline, owner of Moline industrial bakery-equipment manufacturing company, said his relationship with LSC and other local schools is helpful when it comes to keeping his operation running. “Everybody is hiring, and we’re no different,” he said. “For us, it’s been (about) taking care of our customers, but also handling retirements that have been going on. As a manufacturer, we’re looking for skilled people with certain qualifications, and certainly Lake Superior College and the tech schools provide that. Being a manufacturer of our size – we have a little over 80 employees – we have the ability to just contact instructors directly to let them know we have openings. That type of relationship does work very well for us.”
Baumgartner said that the Chamber is also looking at solutions that might not be as obvious as training workers and then getting them jobs. In many cases, he said, it’s about coaxing existing skilled workers back out into careers they might have sidelined.
“We also know that housing and childcare have pulled people out of the active labor force,” said Baumgartner. “LSC has been a great partner in advocating for building more housing of all types and for the creation of more quality childcare providers. This would allow us to reactivate labor-force participants who are not working right now, due to one of those limiting factors. It would also allow us to relocate people to the Northland who would like one of our great jobs that come with an excellent quality-of-life.”
The bottom line: according to Fanning, “If you want a job,” he said, “there’s one for you.”