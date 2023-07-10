Lamppa Manufacturing to make a splash with new sauna stoves

Business is heating up at Lamppa Manufacturing, Inc.
The Tower, Minn.-based sauna stove and wood furnace manufacturer is rolling out its first new line of products in three decades.
A gasification wood-fired sauna stove and multiple electric sauna stoves are expected to be hot sellers across the United States and beyond, said Garrett Lamppa, Lamppa Manufacturing, Inc., chief executive officer.
“We really think it’s going to revolutionize sauna stoves,” said Lamppa of the gasification sauna stove. “We think it’s going to be a knockout.”
Lamppa Manufacturing has a storied history of manufacturing high-quality sauna stoves and clean burning wood-fired furnaces.
The company got its start back in the 1930’s when Lamppa’s great grandfather Richard Lamppa, built a wood-fired sauna stove.
Richard Lamppa had worked as a blacksmith in Embarrass and built sauna stoves out of 30-gallon oil drums for Finnish settlers in the area.
Richard Lamppa’s stoves were based on traditional Finnish sauna stoves.
Richard’s son, Herbert, later took over the family business, who passed it on to his son Daryl Lamppa and his son Garrett Lamppa.
Business took off in the 1970s with the manufacture of wood-fired furnaces and sauna stoves.
The company about four decades later moved from building furnaces and stoves within the former Lamppa Creamery building to a new facility in Tower.
“We have the cleanest burning wood furnace ever tested built right here in little Tower,” Lamppa said. “Now, we’re shipping all over the country and to Alaska and Canada.”
Its Kuuma Vapor-Fire 100 furnace is the cleanest burning and most efficient wood burning furnace ever tested, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, said Lamppa.
However, the company is also planning to introduce a new model, the Kuuma Vapor-Fire 50, which will Lamppa Manufacturing believes will burn even cleaner.
But it’s the three new sauna stoves that are the big news.
“They’re our first new products in 30 years, so it’s a big deal,” said Lamppa
The wood-fired gasification sauna stove is a breakthrough, said Lamppa.
“We think the gasification sauna stove is going to be the cleanest burning and most efficient on the market,” Lamppa. “We’ve been burning the gasification stove on-site every day and it gets smokeless in two to three minutes. “It uses five or six pieces of wood to burn for four hours at 200 degrees. Other stoves would easily use two or three times that amount.”
However, with new EPA regulations uncertain, Lamppa Manufacturing is also moving to bring two new electric sauna stoves to the market.
“With the market we’re looking at, as wood burning regulations change, we’re really just getting ahead of the game,” said Lamppa. “We’re looking at extending our commanding footprint in sauna stoves.”
The electric sauna stoves in June were starting the Underwriters Laboratories certification process, he said.
In June, Eveleth-based Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation approved a $150,000 loan to help the company manufacture the stoves.
The Entrepreneur Fund also provided a $150,000 loan.
Production of the stoves is expected to begin in July for August-September availability, said Lamppa.
With the popularity of its products, Lamppa Manufacturing continues to grow.
“We’re trying to solidify our base,” said Lamppa. “We’ve gone from about three employees for 40 years to around 17 or 18 since moving into our new facility in 2019. On top of that, we’ve focused on making them quality jobs by adding health insurance and going to a four-day workweek.”
The company is also pleased about manufacturing quality products made from American steel in a small Iron Range city.
“We’re really proud we created a lot of jobs here and they’re quality jobs,” said Lamppa. “When we lost our school (Tower-Soudan High School) it was tough on the community. We’re glad to be making quality American-made stoves here.”