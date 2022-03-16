It’s not just about dollars

In today’s hyper-competitive labor market, it’s easier to keep employees than find new ones. Retaining trained staff saves the high cost and time needed to find employees. High wages, healthcare and retirement are the big-ticket items that often attract and keep employees. The challenge for many employers – particularly small businesses – is how to offer competitive wages and benefits, especially when their own resources are strapped. Employers across every industry are affected by the challenge and realities of providing for their employees while also keeping the business afloat.
This is a huge issue facing employers at all levels and across all industries. Here, we will look at some of the challenges and resources for area employers to provide quality jobs to retain trained employees.
A “quality job” is a new term for an old idea: A job that supports a good quality of life will be done well.
In April 2016, Pacific Community Ventures (PCV) released research and recommendations to break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle that has trapped many workers for decades. Creating jobs was no longer enough to address rising economic inequality, the California-based organization argued; jobs need to offer living wages and benefits. With PCV’s standards, a quality job has at least three of the following five components: a living wage, basic benefits, career-building opportunities, wealth-building opportunities and a fair and engaging workplace.
PCV noted several studies over two decades analyzing the financial effects of offering benefits and living wages. Quality jobs generated cost savings for employers across industry and organization size by boosting recruitment and retention and increasing company profits by improving employee performance and productivity.
This may seem obvious to many. The language of “quality jobs” is partly a response to declining unionization, said Elena Foshay, who worked on quality jobs in California prior to coming to Duluth, where she now serves as the city’s director of workforce development.
“Labor unions’ purpose was to enact contract language that would make sure jobs were quality jobs,” said Foshay. “First it was about work schedules and limits, then health insurance and other benefits. As unionization has declined, we’ve seen the quality of jobs slip.” Advocates for quality jobs are not creating union jobs, she said, but replicating what unions came into existence for in the first place: “As a worker, you’re not in a job that’s going to keep you in working poverty or force you to come to work sick. It will be quality, pay a living wage, have health benefits and protect you as a worker.”
Some believe legislative policies at the local, state and federal levels can prompt businesses to offer more benefits to employees. A number of bills at the federal level have sought to increase access to retirement savings for Americans. A bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate first introduced in December 2020 and re-introduced as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021 in May allowed for greater access for small businesses and nonprofits to enter Multiple Employer Plans (MEP) and expand retirement coverage. While not mandatory, the measure included a tax credit for small businesses to help facilitate offering the retirement plan to employees if they join the MEP.
The pandemic has led to an increase in retirement among American workers. Retired individuals who live solely on Social Security – and there are many – are living at the poverty wage, said Foshay.
Questions about how to provide paid family leave and childcare support, and whose job this is (the government, the employer or the worker) are under discussion at the national and state levels, said Foshay. While living wages – still a part of the discussion – have taken a back seat because in a competitive job market, “Every employer that’s hiring has evolved the quality of their jobs. At a minimum, they’ve raised wages or introduced schedule flexibility.”
The city of Duluth’s Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST) policy is a local legislative example. When the policy took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, Duluth joined St. Paul and Minneapolis as the third Minnesota city to impose sick and safe time leave requirements on employers. By law, employers with five or more workers must provide paid time off to all part-time and full-time employees working within the city limits. This paid time off is earned by employees whenever they work in Duluth – for every 50 hours worked, employees earn one hour of paid leave. Amendments passed in July last year added that employers must provide new employees with a copy of its ESST-compliant paid-leave policy, and that ESST may be used by employees to cover lost hours due to the closure of their place of employment due to public health reasons. Reactions from the business community have been mixed; while some small employers were already offering paid sick time, other employers, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant sectors, opposed this municipal mandate, which had to be paid by the employer.
The Entrepreneur Fund is working to apply the PCV model to help small businesses across industries to increase their ability to offer benefits. Over the past two years, it’s conducted an extensive survey of 280 respondents of small businesses to assess the current state of quality jobs in the region. The survey, led by the fund’s director of development and communications Janie Moore, showed that area businesses are adept at finding ways to provide quality job criteria beyond monetary value. More than 68% provide a fair and engaging workplace with key measures such as job descriptions, clear expectations, engagement in company goals and how the employee’s role supports those goals, and standard scheduling practices. Fifty-six percent reported standard training practices, paying for credentials or training, and promoting or hiring managers internally. Many surpass living wage standards; of the businesses surveyed, 42% of the jobs paid over $30 per hour. Perhaps not surprisingly, many small business owners want to provide more benefits like health insurance and retirement but struggle to do so. Twenty percent currently provide healthcare options, and 19% provide retirement options. Offering it is not the only challenge; of those that provide the option, only 40% of employees take it. This lack of participation among employees may be due to the employee not having the funds, or not finding retirement saving a priority.
Marshall Hardware in Duluth, an 83-year-old family business with eight employees, offers a retirement plan in which the employer matches up to 3% of the employee’s contribution. They currently have 100% employee participation in the program, though for some time not all participated, said owner Steve Marshall, possibly because “They didn’t feel they had the affordability. But you can’t afford not to take it. All of us are taking it now.”
Marshall Hardware also provides health and dental insurance. At first, the company accessed a larger insurance provider through a trade association and paid 25% of the employee’s insurance cost. Today, Marshall Hardware provides health insurance independently and dental insurance through an association. The company pays 50% of the insurance plan chosen by the employee, which totals $8,000 each month to cover eight employees. “On that end of it, it’s pretty expensive,” said Marshall.
“We’re trying to give somebody something because everybody knows the cost of healthcare is so crazy if you don’t have insurance. Employees are our No. 1 resource, and we want to value that and protect that.”
The Entrepreneur Fund refers clients to brokers who can consult on offering healthcare benefits to employees at small businesses, which can be a “big daunting animal,” said CEO and President Shawn Wellnitz, especially because it’s a new trend for companies with less than 10 employees to offer these kinds of benefits. “Even if they’re small, they can offer baseline health insurance or a 401K option for employees.”
And while healthcare is the big ticket benefit, there are many other benefits employers can offer, said Moore, such as a monthly stipend to help offset costs of transportation or childcare.
Art Unlimited, a digital marketing agency based in Angora, is a 40-year-old, second-generation family business with a passion for providing quality jobs. It employs just over 50 people and works with about 20 long-term subcontractors. The owners have found innovative ways to offer healthcare and retirement benefits at relatively low cost, plus some other innovative benefits to support job quality. The company calls sick days “wellness days,” emphasizing that they can be used for mental, family and spiritual wellness. The owners also keep a life coach on retainer: Bonnie Henriksen of Grand Rapids-based Life Song Coaching is available to employees for free, confidential appointments. “It’s very popular,” said CFO Elizabeth Chapman. “Happy employees do good work. When an employee is stressed – whether personal or professional – work is harder for them to do, harder for them to engage and interact. We’ve found life coaching brings a different perspective and gives tips and tools. It can provide greater clarity to a situation, helps them feel better, less stress and clarity, and then everything’s going to be more enjoyable.”
It’s important to note that a quality job is not all-or-nothing, said Carly Viegut, the fund’s communications and content manager. “It’s all on a spectrum.” Creating a quality job is an effort to increase “incremental improvements in job quality, raising standards in a deliberate yet meaningful way,” according to the PCV. So a business, no matter the size or industry, can take meaningful strides to offer benefits that will make a big difference in the employee’s quality of life, which translates to an employee sticking around for the long run.