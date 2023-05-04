Iron Range builds schools for next century

Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation supports new construction
A transformation in education is at an apex on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Construction of a new $47.7 million PreK-12 school and adjacent community wellness center in the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district and a $32 million E-6 school in Chisholm are the latest in a surge of new school projects across the Iron Range.
“For the most part, the school buildings on the Range are a century old or older,” said Steve Giorgi, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools executive director. “While they were wonderfully constructed buildings, they are no longer energy efficient, easily remodeled or handicapped accessible. It's simply time for the Iron Range to catch up with the rest of the state.”
In the early 1900s, construction of many schools across the Iron Range were funded by iron ore mining companies.
For their time, the schools were grand, featuring large ornate auditoriums, wide hallways, big classrooms, swimming pools and elegant detailing.
Although taxpayers have since supported Iron Range districts with operating and renovation referendums, the initial cost of the early buildings was borne, for the most part, by mining companies.
But an account created at the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth is helping fund construction of new schools on the Iron Range.
The Iron Range School Collaboration Account has backed a myriad of new school construction projects from Grand Rapids to Aurora.
The account utilizes a portion of the Taconite Production Tax paid by Iron Range mining companies to help school districts pay off school construction bonds and fund innovative educational programming.
Since established in 2014, the account has provided $147.5 million in bonding support for school construction projects across the Iron Range, according to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Mountain Iron-Buhl ($31.1 million), Rock Ridge, a merger of Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia ($102.7 million, Grand Rapids ($4.7 million), and Ely ($9 million), are among districts that have built new schools with assistance from the account.
“I admire the citizens who stepped up with consolidations and referendums,” said Giorgi. “This resets the foundation for the Range to have excellent facilities and education for centuries.”
Mesabi East and St. Louis County School districts also received bonding support from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for projects completed prior to establishment of the collaboration account.
In the Nashwauk-Keewatin district, a new school will be built on 43 acres east of Nashwauk.
The land was donated by United States Steel Corp.
Bonding assistance of $18 million from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation has been approved, but not yet allocated pending a joint powers agreement between the Nashwauk-Keewatin and Grand Rapids school districts that identifies increased cost savings and program offerings to students, according to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Bids on the project were opened in mid-April.
Lisa Peratolo, Nashwauk-Keewatin school board chair, said the new building will bring modern learning to students and staff.
“We are excited about the learning environments, which will be created for our students that will be different from the traditional classroom setting and students will have access to flexible workspaces which will create a much more collaborative learning environment for both students and staff,” said Peratolo. “Our 43-acre site near the O'Brien Reservoir provides unique learning and recreational opportunities. A large career and vocational area will also be part of the new school which will prepare students for opportunities in the trades.”
However, with inflation impacting materials costs, school officials in Nashwauk-Keewatin and Chisholm are concerned about the final price tags for the projects.
“I think we're all really anxious,” said Craig Menozzi, administrator on special assignment for the Nashwauk-Keewatin project. “We're about $5 million over (budget) right now. Prices are trending downward. We're hoping the legislature will help us. We would hate to have to reduce the project that we promised to the public.”
Eighteen school districts across the state, all which passed voter approved construction referendums, are in the same boat, said Menozzi.
A proposed $125 million allocation from the state to the 18 districts would help the schools tackle inflation-induced construction costs, he said.
But whether the $125 million will be approved likely won't be known until the session ends May 22, said Menozzi.
Nashwauk-Keewatin schools are the oldest in the state.
Water leakage into classrooms and continual mechanical and electrical maintenance issues have plagued the district.
U.S. Steel has been doing some logging to help prepare the new school site, said Menozzi.
Plans are to break ground on the new school May 30, he said.
The school itself is a $42 million project.
The community wellness center is a $5.7 million project.
Over the past couple years, estimated construction costs have shot up to $315-$320 per square-foot from $240 per square-foot, said Menozzi. “We're just hoping somehow we can do this project and not have to cut back.”
Like Nashwauk-Keewatin, school buildings at Chisholm's primary campus date to the early 1900s.
“Our boiler system has failed and we've had electrical and plumbing issues,” said Chisholm Superintendent Adrian Norman. “This week (in mid-April) our phone system crashed and we had to get a new one installed.”
Even though voters approved a $32 million referendum for the new school, the district is still hoping for about $7.5 million in Iron Range School Collaboration Account support.
But the account ran out of funds in August 2022, according to Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation reports.
Whether fresh funding for the account will receive legislative approval during the 2023 Minnesota legislative session remains up in the air.
Additional proposed legislation would provide the district with about $890,000 in sales tax relief on building materials, said Norman.
But the outcome of that legislation also remains undetermined.
The district plans to go out for bids this fall toward a fall 2025 school opening, said Norman.
“It's not going to be the Taj Mahal,” said Norman. “Our building will look pretty modest. There won't be a lot of bells and whistles.”
The district is also in desperate need of a new bus garage.
“They literally had to sledge hammer holes in the walls to make the mirrors of the buses fit as they back buses into the garage,” said Norman.
The district does plan to offer a broadcast journalism class beginning this fall, said Norman. A $40,000 grant from Lake Country Power will help establish a broadcast journalism studio, he said.
Chisholm's technology programs are another asset, Norman noted.
Districts across the Iron Range are moving toward more educational partnering, said Norman.
“I think there's a lot more collaboration between districts,” said Norman. “The ones who consolidated benefited all parties, but we're looking at more collaboration.”
As an example, Mountain Iron-Buhl has a culinary program to which other districts could send students, he said.
Hibbing could be a center for technical learning and Chisholm for information technology, said Norman.
The new E-6 school, attached to the district's main campus, will reduce the district's overall footprint by 80,000 square-feet and save about $350,000 annually in utilities and maintenance costs, he said.
“It's all for the good,” said Norman of the project. “This is the fun part now.”