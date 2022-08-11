Investing in partnerships

In the investment and finance sector, some private capital firms are passive investors, mostly serving as financial resources for those companies they fund. Other firms are active players, bringing operational expertise and adding value to companies they support. A growing private capital group on the far northern border of Minnesota fits firmly in the latter category.
“We focus on growth companies with proven, high-performing management teams in industries we know well,” said Craig McKenzie, managing partner of International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which in 2014.
Those industries include manufacturing, construction, natural resources, real estate and infrastructure, among others. Investments include full acquisitions, expansions and/or partial investments in companies, and involve a number of recent deals in Northern Minnesota as well as throughout North America. When possible, the firm also seeks to partner with sustainable enterprises, though not all of the companies in its portfolio fit that definition.
“Voyageur means much more to us than access to capital,” said John Heyeson, CEO of Duluth-based Arbor Wood, which was involved in one of those recent deals. The company incorporated last year after several successful years as a brand of sustainable-wood products sold and distributed by Intectural of Duluth.
With current annual sales of about $3 million, Arbor Wood has plans to add a production plant in a vacant building near Eveleth and is receiving $2.5 million in funding from Voyageur for a large part of that expansion. Voyageur will own the building and Arbor Wood will lease the space, formerly occupied by Woodline Manufacturing. Heyeson said Arbor Wood has a pipeline of projects being quoted and bid in excess of $10 million.
“The depth and breadth of Voyageur’s industry knowledge and business acumen … is integral for us as we try to build a multi-million-dollar corporation,” said Heyeson, who noted that Voyageur’s McKenzie serves on Arbor Wood’s board. “They’re knowledgeable and smart. I don’t really call them our investors; they are our partners.”
Jeremy Wilcoxen, president of Ft. Collins, Colo.-based Clifty Group, agreed. Formed in 2017, Clifty, which also has locations in Arnegard, N.D. and Bemidji, works mostly in the oil and gas industry, installing pipeline and providing other construction-related services to customers throughout the United States. Projected sales for this year are expected to total around $60 million, Wilcoxen said.
Clifty was acquired last year by Voyageur and is now wholly owned by the investment group. “They are obviously a funding source for us but beyond that they are resources and coaches in areas such as business development and finance. They are business partners rather than just being strictly a capital company.”
An outgrowth
of family business
For the most part, Voyageur Capital Group is a private wealth fund, an investment arm of Wagner Construction Company, McKenzie explained. Formed in 1951, the International Falls construction company provides civil construction, forest and timber industries-related services and other construction-related work throughout North America.
Now in its third generation, Wagner owners set up Voyageur as an investment vehicle outside of the construction company, said McKenzie, who also serves as president of Voyageur 1 GP LLC and Voyageur 1 LP, which are limited partnership portfolios. These were established last year to accept accredited outside investors for the first time, and include a mix of individuals and business entities. Voyageur now manages both the investment group’s own money and those of these outside investors.
What do Voyageur’s numbers look like so far? A few highlights include:
Returns on equity exceed 40% on average for historical investments since 2014.
Completed $26 million in transactions in 2021.
Voyageur 1 LP currently has about $16 million in assets under management.
Voyageur’s partners are:
• Dennis Wagner, chief executive officer of Wagner Construction since 1986.
• Kalan Wagner, president of Wagner Construction.
• Marty Goulet, chief financial officer of Wagner Construction.
• Craig McKenzie, managing partner of Voyageur and president of Voyageur 1.
Seeking sustainability
– when possible
Voyageur includes a focus, when possible, on sustainable businesses.
“We don’t necessarily make it a restriction to an investment we might be considering, but it certainly is a priority for us,” said McKenzie. “Making environmentally conscious investments provides a financial return, but it also is good for the planet.”
He cites Arbor Wood as Voyageur’s “flagship investment” in sustainable business practices.
Arbor Wood features wood that is thermally modified using heat and steam to sell decking, flooring, millwork and other wood products that are an eco-friendly alternative to chemically treated wood or non-renewable building supplies.
“Consumers’ priorities are changing,” McKenzie said. “They are becoming more sophisticated with higher demands in what they purchase and what they consume, how they use products and how they demand sustainability, traceability. It’s not just what you do, but how you do it when it comes to manufacturing.”
Voyageur also is an investor in Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Highland Pellets. Highland is a wood pellet producer that supplies sustainably sourced renewable biomass for export where it is used as fuel.
Highland uses sustainable fiber resources for its wood pellets consisting of trees that are not suitable for the lumber market (either due to size or quality), thinning timber from crowded forests and leftover (residual) material from local sawmills.
Closer to home, Voyageur has pursued development of a wood pellet plant in the region through a partnership with several Northern Minnesota sawmills and area economic development agencies. Originally targeted for Bemidji, the project later shifted to Grand Rapids and includes the purchase of a building and land in Grand Rapids that’s now being marketed more broadly as an industrial park (see sidebar).
With pipeline construction company Clifty in its portfolio, though, not every investment of Voyageur is classified as an environmentally sustainable enterprise. That said, even Clifty is looking toward sustainability and seeking out “green clients” such as biogas and carbon dioxide companies, Clifty’s Wilcoxen noted. “Obviously, oil and gas is a tricky world, but with our relationship with Voyageur and our own business development and contacts, we are finding different spaces to work in.”
Overall, Voyageur’s work is making a difference in the region, said Matt Shermoen, senior business developer for Duluth-based APEX, a regional economic and business development group working with Voyageur on its Grand Rapids Industrial Park efforts. “I grew up in International Falls. I know the Wagner and Goulet families very well, so as someone who knows the family and its business history, and as a practicing economic development professional, I appreciate Voyageur’s work to advance the business and economic opportunities of Northeastern Minnesota.”