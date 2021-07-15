Incentives, lack of red tape bring filmakers to the North Shore

Ever been winding your way along Lake Superior’s north shore, sun over your shoulder casting some movie-magic lighting? It really is the stuff movies are made of, and more filmmakers are starting to see it that way.
Max Selim, producer for the international film company 37th Degree, has pushed to bring the company to the north shore for a long time. A Minnesota native with family ties to the Iron Range and Duluth, Selim said childhood memories called him home to shoot a movie. “I always thought it was so beautiful and had such a good vibe and mood. I’m shocked that it is not one of the darling locations for Hollywood.”
37th Degree has been largely in the business of short films and commercials, working in South Korea, Italy, New York and Los Angeles. Until now, with their debut feature film shot along Minnesota’s north shore from Duluth to Grand Marais.
Film crews based their operations in Two Harbors this May while they filmed scenes from “Far, Far Away.”
Lake County Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Jones said fielding calls from and taking field trips with filming scouts is something she is very familiar with in a locale with such spectacular vistas.
“I don’t think people realize we work quite a bit with movies that want to film up here. We get phone calls that they need a scene, and we try to help them find the right locations,” said Jones.
That helpful attitude is something that Selim said is a rarity in other locations and practically priceless for him. Securing shooting locations is the most stressful part of filming, he said, because of what he terms “the bureaucratic filter.” However, that was not his experience on the north shore.
“Having direct contact with city councils who welcomed us with open arms made the process much simpler, and that accessibility lent itself to making a better movie.”
It’s the kind of work that Jones said pays good dividends with a positive economic impact for the region. The majority of cast in Far, Far Away were from the Twin Cities, with many extras and crew hired locally.
“It really does help our economy with their whole crew staying in our lodging, eating at our restaurants and shopping at our stores,” said Jones.
Selim predicts that they will have spent several hundreds of thousands of dollars in the state before they are done with production. He cited the state’s incentives, setting and people for inspiring his ideas for another project set on the north shore. “The incentives programs allowed us to make a better film so we could squeeze more production value out of the budget. It was a great place to shoot and amazing how helpful the communities were,” Selim stated.
The MN Production Rebate reimburses up to 25 of eligible Minnesota production expenditures. It is available to qualified feature films, documentaries, TV pilots, programs or series, TV commercials, music videos, internet and post production only. Previously called “Snowbate,” it has had sporadic funding, but advocates are optimistic it will stay in place. The rebate is being proposed at $500,000 per fiscal year for two years, maintaining its previous level. An additional rebate is also still in effect through an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board program.
The St. Louis County, MN Production Incentive Program offers a production rebate to certified applicants, designed to encourage the creation of film, TV and digital media content in the area, and to grow the local industry talent and workforce. It reimburses up to 25 percent of production and post costs spent in St. Louis County. It is funded by St. Louis County. The Upper Midwest Film Office administrates the program.
A new legislative proposal would bring a production tax credit to filmmakers that would operate differently than the current state rebate. It would offer a credit based on a percentage of the money a film company spends in the state. The possibility of it passing has Upper Minnesota Film Office director Riki McManus waiting with bated breath. “We are closer than ever in all the years I’ve been in this business with a production tax credit that has bipartisan support,” she said.
The production tax credit being proposed would help Minnesota compete with other states, including Georgia, which McManus said brings in $9 billion annually in spending by filmmakers.
At the time of press there was no definitive answer on the new legislation or the amount for the current MN Production Rebate. However, those in the industry are hopeful they will survive negotiations and that the governor will sign off on them. The difference this year, said McManus, is educating legislators about the direct economic impact.
“A lot of people thought this money goes to Hollywood, but it’s money for people working in Minnesota in this industry,” she said.
According to McManus, if the tax credit is approved, a surge in attention and revenue will be heading to northern Minnesota. “The tax credit will make a huge difference, on top of the St. Louis county incentive and the IRRRB incentive. We are going to be the flavor of the decade.”
McManus credited the Catalyst Content Festival for bringing renewed interest and spurring St. Louis county commissioners to approve their $1 million annual incentive. After Catalyst moved to Duluth from Los Angeles via Vermont in 2019, said McManus, executives and creators came to see what the northland had to offer.
“That’s really how people got to know what we had here. That’s why we have the county rebate and why there are so many eyes of the world on us right now.”
Meanwhile, without the tax credit, McManus said Minnesota is losing out on multi-million-dollar movies shot in Canada and serial productions saying they will only shoot here if the credit is passed.
Selim’s film is the second to get the St. Louis county incentive, but McManus said a third film is expected in August, with another probable for November.
Even without the tax credit, McManus is confident that the film industry will grow stronger in northeastern Minnesota. “Even without it we are very strong up here because of the layering effect of the three rebates we already have, and no matter what, this industry is coming into the northland.”