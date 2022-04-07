In plain sight

Homelessness in Duluth impacts everyone, even entrepreneurs. Here, businesses join the difficult conversation
After spending days attempting to subdue profane shouting matches among customers, managers of a popular downtown Duluth cafe put away their tables and chairs for three weeks last month and only served takeout. It's one of many downtown firms struggling to address a problem that business owners believe has been downplayed by local government and law enforcement leaders.
Homelessness has impacted the Twin Ports region for decades and remains a pressing issue for a number of social, humanitarian and economic reasons. In this article, BusinessNorth will focus on how homelessness in our region impacts the business community. To be clear, the majority of downtown offenses such as vandalism, panhandling and public intoxication are not necessarily started by people experiencing homelessness. Neither do the great majority of people experiencing homelessness commit crimes. But homelessness is a challenge in Duluth, and one that affects the business community. People we spoke with downtown are frustrated by the impact this is having on their companies but were reluctant to speak on the record. As one business owner said, “It's problematic. We're empathetic, but it keeps customers away.”
“It's been devastating to us, both the panhandling and the way the mayor's handling it,” said Tom Henderson of Mainstream Fashions for Men at 206 W. Superior St. “We're thinking of moving our store out of the downtown location. She (the mayor) is really into social services. That's great, but it should be a stopgap, not a lifestyle.”
According to Penny Clark, gallery director of Lizzards Gallery and Framing, 11 W. Superior St., “Homelessness affects us. They hang around our area and make it uncomfortable for our customers. I see people jaywalk rather than cross at the light. One person came into the store for safety.”
Clark said her staff is always polite and understanding toward all people who come in.
“We don't kick them out. The only time is when someone is boisterous when we're working with a customer.” On the other hand, “We've had (drug) paraphernalia and vomit in the doorway because it's tucked in a little. Our newest dilemma: three women work here. The Skywalk is crowded with people smoking, hanging out in the parking garage. There's crap – human poop – on the ground just outside the elevator. We have empathy, but if you have a business, it puts you in an awkward position, especially in summer.”
Duluth’s Ragstock at 9 W. Superior St. has the “worst crime issues” of the 40 Ragstock stores in the chain, said Manager Ariel Bonkoski. This means that of all the locations – including a store in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis and three in Chicago neighborhoods – the Duluth location is calling the police the most often and sees the most incidents of shoplifting.
The Lincoln Park District has had issues as well. Shane Simonette of JS Print Group, located across the street from the former Edmonds Building/Seaway Hotel that recently burned, said his business was impacted by the fire. “A fireman said that was the sixth fire in that building. The city knew about it and didn't do anything. We were flooded and lost a day of work for all our employees. The insurance company denied our claim and blamed the fire department. We're not going to sue the fire department, so it was a loss.”
Simonette noted they routinely find needles and clothes in the company parking lot behind their building. “We had to put up fences. Now they break the locks to get in.”
After the Seaway was demolished, the needles and vandalizing were reduced significantly. “There's a direct correlation between abandoned buildings and vandalism, drug use and other problems,” Simonette said. There are currently 174 abandoned commercial and residential structures in the Duluth city limits, according to Kate VanDaele, public information officer for the city of Duluth.
Community leaders are aware of the problem.
On March 18, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson conducted a press conference in the Skywalk over Fourth Avenue West with the stated purpose to celebrate the lifting of the pandemic and to generate excitement for returning downtown.
“This is your neighborhood. These (downtown) businesses have worked incredibly hard to stay open,” the mayor said while stressing the importance of downtown to Duluth.
Police Chief Mike Tusken and City Councilor Roz Randorf also reaffirmed the importance of downtown. Each conveyed the upbeat attitude projected by the mayor, a vibe not entirely unfounded. City tourism dollars in 2021 completely bounced back after the pandemic-induced deficits of 2020, though some business leaders are concerned how episodes of harassment and the state of decrepit buildings in the downtown area might negatively affect tourism.
Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council (GDC), explained downtowns have changed across the country. One reason is that so many office workers began working from home during the pandemic.
In January, the GDC began a series of monthly conversations with Chief Tusken regarding safety in downtown Duluth. Held on the second Wednesday of the month, these public forums also give business owners the chance to voice concerns about issues in the central business district. The next meeting is April 13 at 8 a.m. in the Holiday Center.
At the first meeting in January, Tusken noted police perform daily 6 a.m. sweeps of the Skywalk, and encouraged people to call 911 to report incidents, so that areas could be identified and resources directed to hot spots. Business employees related incidents of public drug use, brazen shoplifting and the need to hire private security during events. One street level business manager related the need to call 911 multiple times a day to receive help dealing with aggressive, intoxicated individuals.
At the March 9 meeting of the GDC-sponsored monthly conversation with Tusken, Stokes and the police chief both cited that prior to the pandemic, approximately 18,000 people worked downtown, including the medical district. That number has dramatically decreased, and some question if it will ever return. Though exact numbers of the homeless population downtown are uncertain, it is not generally believed to have changed significantly. One school of thought is that “quality of life” offenses – such as harassment, public intoxication and defecation – are more prevalent with fewer workers coming downtown. If more workers return, the thought follows, the quality of life issues would likely be less pronounced.
At the March 9 meeting, Stokes pointed out that these are not challenges unique to Duluth. She cited a recent survey of members of the International Downtown Association finding that the No. 1 concern, among 75 cities to respond, involved the challenges of homelessness and mental health.
Tusken also emphasized this point, saying, “The issues in Duluth are not unlike other metropolitan areas across the U.S. It doesn’t mean we have to accept it.”
High incidences of poor mental health and substance abuse compound an already difficult situation, said Tusken, indicating that it’s ineffective to put individuals in jail for problems that cannot be addressed there.
There is a decrease in immediate consequences due to the pandemic, such as the back-logged court system. In the past, a police officer could bring intoxicated individuals to the Detox facility at the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment and put them on hold; that option is no longer available.
The majority of the persistent problems are caused by a small number of chronic offenders. Some individuals are banned from places like CHUM or the warming centers due to bad behavior, giving them no place to go.
“Behaviors have gotten worse,” said Duluth Police Lt. Dave Drozdowski, East area commander, describing a “group that’s more defiant. It’s the exception, but it only takes a few to increase the problem. It’s dramatically different compared to five years ago.”
At the March 9 meeting, Community Police Officer Josh Kneeland detailed recent activity to address the daily incidents of vandalism, public defecating and alcohol use by 7-8 non-residents at Greysolon Plaza, 321 E. Superior St. The door by which they were entering has been blocked, another door has been reinforced, and a spotlight is being installed.
In response to ongoing reports in the Skywalk, the GDC has added 50 hours a week to the Clean and Safe Skywalk patrol. Renee Graves, hired as outreach specialist, started in October. One strategy of the Clean and Safe team is to build relationships with chronic offenders to get them into short and longer term solutions, efforts that are already helping individuals. These efforts aimed at rehabilitation require a greater investment of time.
In Duluth, despite an expanding network of programs designed to assist the dispossessed, as many as 66 unsheltered persons in this “at risk” population died in 2021, said John Cole, head of Churches United in Ministry (CHUM), Duluth’s primary safety-net organization for people who are homeless.
Recent history
In July 2000 the National Alliance to End Homelessness proposed a plan to end the problem in 10 years. The federal government soon got on board and in 2003 affirmed a sub-goal of ending chronic homelessness in this country as a priority for the coming decade.
As mayor in 2005, the late Herb Bergson set in motion a homeless initiative, seeking to bring local buy-in and grassroots action to national aims. In 2007, St. Louis County released a report titled Heading Home St. Louis County, A Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness. The report shared valuable insights from extensive research, with ambitious goals that included the prevention of new occurrences of homelessness, shorter time periods for homeless people to get settled, expanded access points to housing and services, and increased supports to maintain housing. The document noted that the goal of ending homelessness was a paradigm shift that involved “moving communities from managing homelessness to ending it.”
The county’s Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness (EHIT) identified people who for all or part of a year experienced homelessness.
A surprising number were children, as many as 40%, with an average age of 7 years. Seventy-one percent of homeless adults had been discharged from a correctional or human services facility in the previous year. Thirty-eight percent were women fleeing abuse. Eighty percent of homeless adults reported a serious or chronic disability that limits work or daily living skills. Twenty-seven percent of St. Louis County’s homeless met the definition of chronically homeless (compared to 5-10% nationally). Veterans and people of color were disproportionately represented among the homeless. Socio-personal factors contributing to homelessness included mental illness, drug addiction, domestic abuse, disabilities and loss of hope.
LeAnn Littlewolf, co-director at the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO), was on the design team for the St. Louis County plan. Committee members came from a diverse group of organizations connected to the issue, including people who had experienced homelessness.
“I was working at Life House at the time,” said Littlewolf. “The idea was to set benchmarks and coordinated strategies. There were 20 people on the design team. We met for a whole day once a month for a year. Duluth wanted us to have a 10-year plan because the state was working on a 10-year plan. Once the plan was created, there were committees created.”
The team saw some early successes as a result of these efforts.
“They did a great job with veterans’ homelessness. Resources were available right away, which made it more manageable,” Littlewolf explained. She also witnessed other achievements. “Minnesota came up with a coordinated response system. It followed the person, a really smart approach.”
Affordable housing lacking
A 2018 Wilder Foundation study on homelessness in Minnesota concluded that lack of housing is the primary barrier for getting out of homelessness.
In an interview last fall, Joel Kilgour, president of the Affordable Housing Coalition and a leader at Loaves and Fishes, said, “Duluth is a tough housing market. We could use 3,000 units, but in the absence of real political will and adequate funding, a plan can’t do much.”
Kilgour affirmed that most of the men staying at the Dorothy Day House have full-time jobs but can’t secure affordable accommodations in Duluth. It’s a common theme among business owners, too, that new employees moving to the area struggle to find adequate housing.
City Councilor Gary Anderson sees the problems up close as a DTA driver. Recently, he said, the city has worked with the Housing Redevelopment Authority to establish the Warming Center in Lincoln Park. Also, there has been very significant progress assembling a community crisis response program that involves housing, mental health and addiction. “This is just getting off the ground now,” Anderson said.
The city also helped St. Luke's purchase the Downtown Duluth Inn via a collaboration with CHUM. The facility provides 40 units of housing, primarily for seniors, along with some emergency crisis units.
Anderson indicated the community is dealing with people in different places. The Community Crisis Response aims to address issues before people fall into the stream. CHUM is focused on helping people get on their feet again. It's many faceted, but much more is being done than people realize.
Duluth Public information officer Kate Van Daele, who had extensive experience working with homelessness in Denver before coming to Duluth, stated that with CHUM at capacity, and a shortage of funds during the pandemic, the city has taken a lot of heat for not being able to take care of this. “We continue to work to bring more housing,” she said.
The Coordinated Entry Priority List in the Duluth area, which tracks people experiencing homelessness, currently has 1,388 households According to Kate Bradley, coordinator in southern St. Louis County. “That’s an increase over recent years,” she said. In March 2021, there were 1,239 household and 1,197 in 2020. “By far, the group representing the largest need is singles with high barriers who have scored for the Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) tier in our continuum of care. Right now, we’ve got 758 PSH singles on our list, and we don’t have enough units now or on the near horizon.”
Paths forward
Is it even possible to end homelessness? Don Ness, former mayor who has wrestled with these challenges from inside City Hall, stated, “I think you’re touching on a big and nuanced discussion. Can society’s problems be ‘solved?’ Should we set that goal, and to what end? I certainly appreciate the rhetorical advantages of ‘solve,’ ‘eliminate’ and other ideas that suggest that if we do X, that we will no longer need to address this problem. But it also sets people up for the impression of failure – for people on the outside saying, ‘See, we invested all of this money and time towards this problem and it failed to ‘solve’ the problem.’”
Ness does not propose sweeping it under the rug or turning our backs. “I believe in an approach of aggressively investing in improvement to achieve as much improvement as possible,” he said.
Kilgour, who has spent 27 years addressing homeless needs, noted, “Another complication that Duluth must deal with is that there are regulations that come down from the federal level.” Furthermore, despite pronouncements from Washington, “There has been a steady drop in federal support for homeless and housing programs.” He added that COVID relief money is only a temporary help.
From his perspective, until recently there has been a general lack of interest in the problem. “It hasn’t risen to the top as with so many other issues.”
The face of homelessness
Brent (not his real name) wears a neatly trimmed beard and decent attire. He looks to be in his 40s and could pass for a professional at a business conference, though his shoes appear inadequate for the cold. When asked how he ended up standing at a parking lot exit holding a sign, he stated he suffered a back injury when a truck slid into him on Mesaba Avenue last winter when the roads were icy. The injury has interfered with his ability to hold steady employment.
Trevor (not his real name) was seated just inside the library entrance on a recent day with temperatures hovering around zero. The library offers a respite from the elements for many of the city's homeless. He'd set his backpack against the wall outside the door.
The sign on his backpack has the familiar message, “Homeless – Anything Helps.” Missing some teeth, he has a friendly but suspicious demeanor before opening up about why he is here. Born in Duluth, Trevor has lived elsewhere for portions of his life. He tells how his mother went to California for a while. Currently in his early 50s, he’s lived in Duluth the past 15 years. “Duluth gives you all the little things you need like food and clothes. All you need is a place to sleep. (I lived) four years straight in a tent.”
Trevor has had various jobs over the years through the city’s temp services. The only challenging part, he said, is that it’s cold here. “God is the ultimate comfort.”
“We do hear about people coming here because our services are good,” Van Daele said. “Homelessness has increased across the country and we're working with other communities outside the area to learn more about how to address it.” She spoke for many when she added, “I struggle to accept that people choose homelessness. They're doing it to survive. Maybe they never had a stable environment. These people have so many obstacles to overcome.”
Hank Calvert and Felicia Schneiderhan contributed to this story.