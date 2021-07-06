If it ain't broke...

How do you end an 86-year-old relationship?
If you’re the city of Duluth, you issue a “Request for Qualifications.”
It’s not all that different from somebody opening their sweetheart’s Facebook page one morning to see their relationship status has suddenly changed to “single.”
City of Duluth, you’re not in love with Visit Duluth anymore?
In what may be an epic example of “ghosting,” the city of Duluth recently issued an “RFQ” for the $2 million “Advertising and Publicity” line item in its tourism tax budget. This $2M budget funds an outside organization to serve as the city’s marketing group. The one-year contract can be awarded to anyone. Visit Duluth was invited to submit its qualifications and invited for an interview in the first round.
Visit Duluth has served this role since 1935 and received praise for its excellent results.
City of Duluth, why the break-up?
And did you think it would be as simple as awarding a $2M contract?
Here’s a little context for why this potential break up is a bit more complicated.
“Visit Duluth” emerged as the Duluth Publicity Bureau incorporated in 1935. (Today, that’s still its official name.) It has held the contract to be the official marketing organization since then. It does a lot more than marketing, too. It’s a nonprofit 501(c)6, membership-based organization. The majority of its $2.3M annual budget comes from tourism taxes through the city of Duluth. About $2M comes from the hotel-motel tax and the Western Corridor tax. Another $300,000 of its budget is made up of Visit Duluth revenue from sponsorships, partner dues, grants and other sources. (Visit Duluth shared its last three years’ budgets with BusinessNorth for this piece.) Each year, it submits a budget for approval to the city of Duluth; it manages its budget internally, invoices the city every month for an allocation, and reports with regular financials.
Visit Duluth is not the only recipient of these tourism tax dollars. The approximately $12M pot is distributed among about 20 entities, including many local tourist attractions. A large part of the funds also pay outstanding state bonds that funded tourism-related projects.
The tourism tax in Duluth is a little unusual. In Minnesota, most visitor bureaus are funded solely through the state lodging tax instituted in 1972. But Duluth had already instituted its tourism tax (a combination of lodging, food and beverage) in the 1960s as a way to boost tourism and support the recently built arena (known today as the DECC). So Duluth, along with four other cities, was grandfathered in and retained its own tourism tax that must go to fund tourism activities, at the city’s discretion.
But, as Visit Duluth CEO and President Anna Tanski recently told BusinessNorth, “Just because something’s always been a certain way doesn’t mean it always has to be that way.”
And when it’s tied into state statute, it can get a little tricky.
In a May 27 email to BusinessNorth, the city of Duluth issued this statement: “The decision to RFP was made by the Mayor and City Administration. As stated in the RFQ itself, doing so follows our commitment to impart a public process for the allocation of these public funds. Five years ago Mayor Larson initiated this application process as a tool for transparency and accountability. Due to multi-year contracts for marketing and COVID’s impact on last years’ tourism collections and allocations, this is the first time an actual application process has been applied to the promotion and marketing elements of our tourism tax allocation. Current funding levels for promotion and marketing represents 32 percent of our discretionary tourism tax allocations. It’s important we have a clear, open, data driven and transparent process for this level of investment.”
A transparent process: Yes! We’re all about it.
So what exactly is the problem? If it ain’t broke, why fix it?
If it is broke, why not say so, and be very specific about what expectations were not met. Or are we just setting up the next group for failure, too?
And is it really wise to fund this critical function with merely a one-year contract? Don’t we want some continuity here?
If an 86-year-old relationship that looks like it’s succeeding needs to be dismantled, doesn’t this deserve a more public vetting? With $2M in taxpayer money at stake, Duluthians deserve an answer.
As it is, there’s a lack of transparency, and it leaves everybody guessing – what’s really the issue? And because it is so murky, we can’t help but speculate there’s something else going on. Rather than clarify the issue, this will fuel incorrect assumptions.
We’ll know by the end of July how the city will change its relationship status. Interviews in response to the RFQ were held the week of June 21. Finalists will receive a “Request for Proposal” by July 12. Responses are due July 23, with interviews 25-29. Contracts will be awarded soon after.
There’s a lot more at stake than relationship status. For an area so heavily dependent on tourism, moving the pieces around willy-nilly could be playing with fire.