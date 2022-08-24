The thing about big ideas is that, without support, they remain just that: ideas. For many would-be inventors and potential businesspeople, great ideas can’t evolve past the brainstorming stage because they have no real access to a support system of guidance and financial backing.
In Duluth, this problem is being addressed through a new cohort program. The nonprofit think-tank Heartland Forward has partnered with idea-accelerator Builders + Backers to bring together inventors from Duluth and provide them grant money and organizational support, as well as access to a small community of like-minded thinkers. It’s part of a larger effort to spur Midwest innovation.
“We’re a relatively new organization focused on changing the narrative of the middle of the country,” said Katie Milligan, program manager of innovation and entrepreneurship for Heartland Forward. “We cover 20 states, and we have four pillars that we focus on: regional competitiveness, health and wellness, human capital and workforce development, and then innovation and entrepreneurship. We call ourselves a think-and-do tank.”
Heartland Forward seeks to demonstrate how great ideas don’t originate only in coastal areas; that this part of the country, once dubbed “Flyover Country,” is a rich source of creative thought.
“One of the things we say is that the coasts need the heartland as much as the heartland needs the coasts,” Milligan said. “The flyover [idea] isn’t doing justice to all the amazing things that are happening here, and the great stories that can be told.”
“My role is really looking for great programs that are being run nationally that we can bring to the heartland,” she added, “which is how we ended up partnering with Builders + Backers.”
“We’re a venture-capital firm, and we have a bet that there are millions of ideas out there that aren’t being acted upon,” said James Atkin, Builders + Backers’ head of community and public engagement. “Those folks who have them don’t know what to do with them. You have your idea on the way to school in the morning. You have your idea in the shower. Our bet is, with some help and a little bit of funding, we can get people to say, ‘Hey, why don’t I try?’”
“Heartland Forward has basically committed to have a thousand people across the heartland go through our program,” Atkin said. It’s a big step forward from Builders + Backers’ tentative initial steps in places like Oxford, Miss. and Tulsa, Okla. Coming to Duluth was partly due to the city leadership’s positive reception to the concept, said Atkin.
“We were looking for communities that seemed really excited about trying to find homegrown solutions to problems,” said Atkin. “We met up with Mayor Larson, and she was really excited about it, so that was kind of the genesis. She introduced us to the Chamber of Commerce, and we had good conversations.”
Builders + Backers is a venture-capital fund. “Our hope through this process is that we actually see ideas go from idea to experiment to product to investable,” said Atkin of local possibility. “The venture landscape is very competitive on the coasts, but our bet is that we can find people doing amazing things.”
Each cohort meets bi-weekly with the other builders in their community to foster relationships and problem solve toward achieving their goals. The cohort generally follows what the organization calls four “sprints”:
Sprint 1: Problems, Ideas + Pathways. Builders get clear about the problems they are tackling and think bigger about their ideas
Sprint 2: Experiment Design. Participants pinpoint key aspects of their ideas to test. They brainstorm the quickest, easiest and least expensive ways to do accomplish the test.
Sprint 3: Experiment Execution. Participants put idea into action in the real world. Facilitators support builders and help adapt to any hiccups along the way.
Sprint 4: Evaluation + Next steps. Participants evaluate builders’ real life experiments and plan the next best steps.
During this time participants gain access to mentors and a national network of people that can help them take their ideas even beyond the 90 day virtual program, said program officers.
Around 40 applicants from the Duluth area applied for this summer’s cohort, and 10 were accepted into the program. The ideas varied greatly, from sustainable fashion to a way to help artists monetize their work, to teaching tools and carbon mitigation.
Bryan Russell was one of those 10 participants. He wants to find ways of snow-and-ice mitigation that don’t involve spreading salt.
“I’m a thinker,” said Russell, who is a biochemistry student and IT consultant. “I’m very interested in how things work and solving problems of all sorts.” Last winter, Russell became aware of an issue with de-icing salts eroding into Lake Superior, and he immediately began considering solutions to the problem. But he anticipated getting his ideas out there would be an uphill climb.
“I got a little hesitant, because I figured that I was going have to convince the city,” Russell said. “They don’t know who I am, and I can’t really list any credentials that would be too appealing to them at the current time.” Russell learned about the cohort on the very day applications were due, and he jumped at the chance. “Builders + Backers made this a reality,” he said. “Now I have a whole team that’s ready to help.”
The Proctor tabletop-gaming company Atlas Games has been successful since its 1990 start in Austin, Minn. Its idea to incorporate domestically recycled plastics in its game pieces was its entree into the cohort.
“We’re interested in trying something new, which is basically setting up a workshop for artisanal plastic recycling,” said Atlas Games President and Co-owner John Nephew. “Our focus would be to find accessories for games that we could make out of locally recycled materials.”
In the past, the company has had to source some of its plastic from non-recycled virgin plastics from China, which had to be shipped to Minnesota, according to Atlas Games Administrative Manager Jenae Floerke.
Floerke and Nephew are excited about how participating in a port city cohort might help their idea take off. “It has been great,” Floerke said, “because it has connected us with their whole network of builders who can help us fine-tune and develop our plan.”