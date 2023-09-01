Healthcare mergers promise benefits, trigger scrutiny

St. Luke’s healthcare system of Duluth plans to affiliate with Wausau-based Aspirus Health, creating a merged company designed to expand both of their capabilities, they jointly announced July 12.
The two non-profits have footprints that meet but don't overlap, creating a combined business area that will serve patients in northeastern Minnesota, northern and central Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
According to a news release from the entities, St. Luke’s will remain a major care delivery hub for the region, a role that will benefit from the business model Aspirus Health has developed.
The combined organization will operate 19 hospitals and 130 outpatient locations, with nearly 14,000 team members, including 1,300 physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Headquarters will be in Wausau, but Duluth will also have a corporate office.
“Aspirus Health and St. Luke’s are like-minded organizations with closely aligned missions, visions and values that center on creating thriving communities and serving patients with compassionate and comprehensive care,” the participants said in their statement.
“We envision a future where access to excellent healthcare is easier and more seamless for patients. Aspirus has a history of being nimble, innovative and forward-thinking in how we deliver care for the communities we serve,” said Matthew Heywood, Aspirus Health president and CEO. “We welcome the opportunity to expand into Minnesota with St. Luke’s and look forward to learning from one another and building upon our collective strengths to benefit our teams and patients.”
“From our founding days in 1881, St. Luke’s has remained patient-focused above all else. Joining forces with Aspirus Health enables us to expand access and better support clinical staff to reach even more patients,” Nicholas Van Deelen, MD, St. Luke’s co-president/CEO and chief medical officer, said in a news release. “The like-minded missions of St. Luke’s and Aspirus are rooted in serving people – our patients and the people who care for our patients.”
Eric Lohn, St. Luke’s co-president/CEO and CFO, added, “Evolving community needs require us to find new and innovative approaches to delivering care. The strength of Aspirus Health will enable St. Luke’s to accelerate investment in our communities and expand our impact faster than we can on our own. Joining with Aspirus Health will benefit our patients, our staff and our broader network. It will bring new ideas and build a best-in-class care network that people can count on for generations to come.”
Blessing or curse?
Although the proposed merger surprised some, it was not unexpected, given the economic realities in healthcare. Between 2010 and 2017, there were 778 hospital mergers, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which closely follows the healthcare industry. Then COVID-19 forced many providers to temporarily halt some of their non-essential services – in part to protect staff members and patients from catching the virus. There was an immediate economic impact. In April 2022, a Minnesota Hospital Association study revealed operating margins had declined for a third consecutive year. Citing conditions in 2020, it said 33% of hospitals and health systems reported financial losses. Overall in 2020, operating margins declined to 1.2%.
In recent years, consolidation has become a growing trend in the industry as providers strive to trim costs while facing tight reimbursement rates from insurance and government payers and simultaneously offering high-quality care. Both regionally and nationally, independent hospital and clinic systems have become part of larger organizations to gain efficiencies and specialties that smaller systems can’t always afford to offer. They also gain clout in terms of securing inclusion in health insurance plans and negotiating better prices and quality of care commitments from insurers, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
In its study, the Minnesota Hospital Association said, “On the revenue side, over half of the revenue sources are from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement mechanisms that are set through regulations and generally pay below the cost of care. The other payer sources, i.e. commercial insurance contracts, have negotiated limits that constrain revenue growth. On the expense side, increasing workforce costs and double-digit inflation for most supplies and services create skyrocketing expenses that are difficult to overcome given the revenue constraints.”
The merger revolution isn’t new in healthcare or other industries, but for many people, it hits closer to home than consolidation among mining, steelmaking or papermaking firms, which also have occurred steadily.
On July 27, Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System moved a step closer to merging their organizations. They entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system pending regulatory approval. The integration agreement was preceded by the signing of a memorandum of understanding last October.
Fairview and Sanford Health had announced similar plans that were unexpectedly called off July 27 (see story page 13).
In 2017, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital was acquired by Fairview Health Services. At the beginning of 2013, Virginia Regional Healthcare Center, one of the last city-owned hospitals in the area, joined the Essentia group after spending many quarters operating in the red. Deer River Clinic merged with Essentia in 2012. This is just a sampling of merger moves. A comprehensive list would run far longer.
Tighter scrutiny
Although consolidation is being viewed within the healthcare industry as a necessary evolution, it increasingly is receiving a cool reception in political quarters. In a July 19 address to the White House Competition Council, President Joe Biden said hospital mergers “have led to price increases of 20% or more. Health insurance mergers have caused premiums to go up 7% on average. All told, this kind of industry concentration costs the typical American household an estimated $5,000 a year.”
His statement came 11 months after the FTC released a policy paper that tightly scrutinized state Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) laws. In that document, the agency explained, COPA rules are enacted to replace competition among healthcare providers with regulatory oversight by state agencies. In states with COPA laws, officials allow hospitals to merge if they determine the likely benefits from a particular merger outweigh any disadvantages from reduced competition and increased consolidation.
“The existing research shows that COPA’s purported benefits are simply unproven, so there are many reasons to be skeptical of their use,” FTC’s policy paper said.
During their past session, Minnesota lawmakers showed they are serious about having the state play a more active role in regulating the healthcare industry. They approved a bill that establishes additional requirements that must be followed by partners in proposed mergers. Rather than allowing such deals to proceed as private, unregulated business transactions, the legislation:
• Establishes notice and review requirements for healthcare entities seeking to enter into a transaction. The notice must be provided to the attorney general and the commissioner of health at least 90 days before the proposed completion date of a transaction.
• Authorizes the attorney general to seek relief if a healthcare entity or transaction violates the notice and review requirements or is contrary to the public interest.
• Allows the attorney general or commissioner to hold public listening sessions to obtain input on the transaction.
• Allows the attorney general or commissioner to bring an action in district court to compel compliance with the notice requirements.
• Prohibits a healthcare entity from entering into a transaction that will substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly.
• Allows the attorney general to bring an action in district court to enjoin or unwind a transaction or seek other relief if a healthcare entity or transaction violates the new regulations. The AG can also seek injunctive relief or impose civil penalties.
The St. Luke’s/Aspirus proposal was made public about a month after Minnesota’s new regulations were signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz. Hospital executives expressed confidence their plan would advance.
“Aspirus Health and St. Luke’s hope to complete the affiliation process in early 2024, following all due diligence, regulatory reviews and necessary approvals. Each organization will keep its communities informed as updates are available,” the organizations said in their prepared statement.
Chris Rubesh, first vice president of the Minnesota Nursing Association, told BusinessNorth that skepticism of proposed transactions is healthy within the healthcare industry. “The merger should be judged in the coming months based on the results it brings to patients in our community ... and we look forward to continuing to work with St. Luke’s and Aspirus management to continue to provide the care our patients have come to expect.”
St. Luke’s CEO believes the merge will provide that care. “We are excited by this opportunity to grow and innovate with such a complementary health system, and we look forward to a bright future for the health of our region,” said Van Deelen.
About the partners
Aspirus Health is a nonprofit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, serving northern and central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its system includes 17 hospitals, 75 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care, ground and helicopter transport, medical goods and a health insurance company. Aspirus Medical Group employs nearly 1,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, and more than 10,000 employees.
St. Luke’s is a nonprofit healthcare system based in Duluth serving residents of Northeastern Minnesota, Northwestern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The system includes two hospitals, more than 40 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care, medical goods and two ambulatory surgery centers. St. Luke’s employs over 3,000 employees, including nearly 300 physicians and advanced practice clinicians.
The nonprofit health systems say they are unified under common goals: to advance quality of care in the region, expand local and rural access to health care, and strengthen communities. The combined organization plan to achieve these goals through improved access to capital, strong and unified technology platforms, increased scale and efficiencies, and a health plan focused on maximizing value for patients and employers.