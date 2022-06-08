Golf lining up for third consecutive strong year

It’s looking like the trajectory of golf in 2022 could be a repeat of 2021.
Golf professionals and managers at Northland courses expect another strong season on the heels of a two-year resurgence.
“We think we’re going to have another busy season,” said John Kendall, director of golf at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. “With the COVID struggles in the last couple years, it’s effectively reintroduced golf to some people.”
Several years ago, the sport of golf plateaued across the country. Course construction was overbuilt and participation slowed.
However, over the last two years, the desire to be outside brought new life to golf and other outdoor recreational activities.
“Being outside and being able to socially distance, even in 2020, it really came back strong,” Kendall said. “This year, we’re already busy. We’re busier at this point than we were last year, and we don’t see it slowing down.”
In 2020, the number of golf rounds played in Minnesota skyrocketed 31.5%, according to a Minnesota Amateur Golf Association survey of 358 golf facilities within the state.
In 2021, the number of rounds played increased another 6.9%.
Giants Ridge, with two 18-hole championship caliber courses, is one of the region’s premier golf courses. Tee times at Giants Ridge are already filling up for summer and into fall, said Kendall.
But it’s also the large number of high-quality courses throughout the Northland, that’s made the entire region a draw for golfers, Kendall said.
“With the number of courses and the quality we have, it’s a viable golf destination now,” Kendall said. “I think the large number of high-quality courses we have has attracted a lot of people.”
That’s exactly the case at the 18-hole Eagles Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
“We have golfers come from Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois who are here on family vacations,” said Gordy Skaar, Eagles Ridge golf professional and general manager. “And every year we have a group of guys who come from Colorado.”
Skaar expects 2022 to be a solid year, but there’s economic and supply chain challenges that could impact participation, he said.
“I think it’s going to be a good year, but maybe not a great year,” Skaar said. “I think gas prices are going to hurt.”
As in 2021, shortages of golf equipment such as grips and shafts, are putting a crimp in the game along with golf club shortages, he said.
“It’s been a strong year so far. People are buying clubs and other stuff, but if you know you’re going to be buying clubs, you should do it ahead of time. You used to be able to get clubs in a week or 10 days. Now, it’s six weeks.”
To prepare for a strong season, Eagles Ridge made several improvements.
“We’ve upgrades all our equipment in the last two years,” said Skaar. “It’s all quality equipment now. We enlarged our deck last year and the views are just gorgeous over the (Trout) lake. We also put in new flooring in the clubhouse to give it a new look.”
Housing construction along the golf course is also booming, said Skaar.
“We have three homes under construction now and a couple more planned,” said Skaar. “It will put us at 73 houses.”
At Superior National at Lutsen, golf has definitely experienced an increase over the last couple years, said Heath Ekstrom, head golf professional and business manager.
“Golf definitely got a bump,” said Ekstrom. “It’s a socially distanced activity that people could do outside, and people who could play golf or others who were thinking about it were getting into it.”
A $4.5 million renovation of Superior National’s River and Canyon golf courses completed in 2018 created new tee boxes, re-shaped greens and fairways, improved irrigation and installed white sand bunkers, according to Ekstrom.
The renovations were recently noted in Golf Digest, said Ekstrom.
“I believe we’re a Top 10 in the state,” said Ekstrom. “The views of Lake Superior are bar none.”
Superior National also boasts a nine-hole Mountain 9 course where some of the bunkers have been eliminated, said Ekstrom.
“We’re going to keep improving and sharpening up the edges and improving the Mountain course,” said Ekstrom. “And we have a good five-year plan for the golf course to get permanent bathroom structures on the course. We also added GPS on all the golf carts two years ago.”
Four new homes will be built this summer along Superior National, said Ekstrom.
The course is expected to again draw golfers from Canada and other U.S. states, he said.
“Our percent of rounds played is probably 85% outside of a 90-mile radius,” said Ekstrom. “We get people traveling and regulars that come from Chicago, Iowa and the Dakota area who vacation and play here regularly.”
At Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth, General Manager and Head Golf Pro Mike Bender expects 2022 to be busier than ever, despite shortages of golf equipment, accessories and gear.
“It won’t stop,” said Bender. “If anything, it will be twice as busy.”
Golf shops everywhere are having supply chain issues, said Bender.
“It’s tough to get supplies and it’s tough to get people to work,” said Bender. “It’s golf balls, golf hats, parts for golf carts, clubs and grips. If you see something and you want it, you have to buy it. We all have the same problem.”
Rounds played at Enger Park increased by about 15% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, said Bender.
He’s seen the same across the nation.
“I’ve traveled in the wintertime,” said Bender. “I was in Tennessee and Arizona and the green paying courses were jam packed every day. It’s a weird time. People seem to have a lot of money to do this.”
However, several snowfalls in April coupled with rain showers, are likely to delay the start of the 2022 local season, he said.
“We’ll still do well this year,” said Bender. “But we’re going to have about a four week shorter season.”
At Virginia Municipal Golf Course, Club Pro Steve Fingeroos anticipates a healthy 2022.
“In the last two years, golf has definitely exploded,” Fingeroos said. “We’re getting players back into the game, and I don’t think it’s plateaued. I have friends in Florida and California who say it hasn’t slowed down at all. I think it’s going to stay steady and even improve a little bit more.”
Fingeroos has seen an increase in the number of young people getting into the game along with more experienced players who have returned to the links.
“In my opinion, it’s been a mix,” said Fingeroos of the demographics. “One thing I’m really glad to see is a lot of young kids getting involved in that 11 to 15 age group.”