Golf Industry tees up for another strong year

Northeastern Minnesota's golf industry is anticipating a big follow-through to last season.
A desire to be outdoors drove golf course business to new highs in 2020. “A lot of people rediscovered the simple pleasure of getting outdoors on a golf course and getting some physical exercise,” said John Kendall, director of golf at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. “It was a good year. At the beginning of the season, I think there was a little apprehension with COVID and what it meant for the recreation industry. But we saw a lot of people who typically get on a plane and go to other places across the country to golf who stayed close to home.”
Golf course managers across Minnesota's Iron Range say courses were generally busier than any year going back to pre-2009 recession times.
Depending on weather, thousands of golfers are again expected to tee off in in 2021.
“Just like about every course, we did exceptionally well,” said Bob Cahill, director of golf at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids. “We were up almost 20 percent in revenue. It was our best year since the 1990s when we were the only 18-hole golf course in the area.”
For several years, the golf industry had been in a plateau. Participation was flat or down. And years of new golf course construction created a scenario where the industry was over-built.
That all changed in 2020. Golf, like other outdoor recreational activities, took off.
“I think it was a combination,” Cahill said. “There wasn't much in the way of other activities for people like baseball and hockey camps. People were just looking for something to do. We got more middle school and high school kids than we've had in a long time because they weren't able to do their normal sports.”
Giants Ridge sought to make golf more accessible, Kendall said. Golf clinics for beginners, a promotion in which kids play for free in afternoons when accompanied by an adult, and special rates for golfers who live within the Iron Range Taconite Assistance Area, are aimed at growing the sport, he said.
This summer, Giants Ridge has also increased its fleet of Finn Cycles, an electric bike beefed up for golf course terrain, which golfers can use instead of a cart. “It not only appeals to the hard-core golfer but to the occasional golfer,” said Kendall. “Lots of customers find it to be an experience.”
The surge has benefited golf businesses as well.
“July (2020), and this is worldwide, was the biggest ever in the golf industry,” said Dan Szymczak, general manager at Nevada Bob's Golf in Duluth. “In June, July, and August, it was bonkers.”
Many customers were first-timers. Others were former golfers who returned to the sport, he said.
In 2020, 36.9 million Americans above age six played golf either on courses, driving ranges, indoor simulators, or at entertainment venues, according to the National Golf Foundation. A record three million played for the first time in 2020, according to the foundation.
The 2021 season is picking up right where 2020 left off, said Szymczak.
“This year, it's the busiest January and February we've ever had, and March is the second busiest as far as I know,” said Szymczak.
Back on the golf course, The Wilderness at Fortune Bay in Tower started out slow in 2020, but then took off, said Ryan Peterson, general manager and PGA head golf professional. As a destination course, about 96 percent of Wilderness golfers come from out of the area. That, and the no travel ban from Canada, hurt play, he said. But good weather and in-state golfers helped boost rounds.
“The people who played one, two or three times a year, I think they played more,” Peterson said. “And those folks who hadn't played in five or ten years gave it a go again.”
With good weather, Peterson forecasts a solid 2021.
On the west end of the Iron Range, fewer golfers from out-of-state played rounds at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine last summer, but local activity was up, said Gordy Skaar, general manager.
A $32.99 twilight special after 2 p.m. each day, including 18 holes and a cart, continues to draw golfers, he said.
“By the time we gained traction and got going, we did well,” Skaar said. “We got quite a few new golfers. A lot of families played golf. A lot of people bought new clubs, but we had trouble getting product, especially the mid-range clubs.”
At Hibbing Municipal Golf Course, revenue surpassed both 2019 and 2018, said Pete Hyduke, director of city services.
“Overall, I think it was a good year because people wanted to get outdoors,” said Hyduke. “I know when I play, we all head in different directions after we tee off. It is the one sport where social distancing is very good.”
At Virginia Municipal Golf Course, 2020 was an excellent weather year, which helped drive participation, said golf pro Steve Fingeroos.
“There were a lot of faces I hadn't seen before,” said Fingeroos. “We did see a lot of traffic coming up from the Duluth area.”
Eveleth Municipal Golf Course saw a 15 percent rise in golfing revenues, said John Rinne, golf course manager. A new membership rewards program, kids' golf clinics and company golf outings have helped spur participation. Like other courses, restaurant and bar business was down, he said.
“Most of the play last year was from local people,” said Rinne. “But there was a lot of new local faces. A lot of families were hanging together, so we saw more kids and spouses golfing together, which was fantastic.”
Giants Ridge, with its two 18-hole championship level courses, continues to help attract out-of-the-area golfers to the Iron Range, he said.
“I'm hoping we can continue the upward trend of golf here on the Range,” Rinne said. “I think all the courses up here in the area did a fantastic job last year keeping us safe. We showed that you can golf very safely, so if the same locals play and then we get the travelers, it should be another good year.”