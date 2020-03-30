Former workers pen detailed history of Erie Mining Company

Many large companies produce books about themselves, sometimes to celebrate a significant business anniversary or sometimes as an extended marketing tool for future sales. But the newly released history of Erie Mining Co., a subsidiary of Pickands Mather, sprang from a different motivation.
Published nearly two decades after the company was closed down, Taconite, New Life for Minnesota’s Iron Range, The History of Erie Mining Company, grew from the efforts of former salaried and hourly employees committed to ensuring their collective moment in history was not forgotten.
The seed for the history project was first planted during an annual holiday reunion among former salaried employees of Erie Mining in 2013. Ron Hein, who started at Erie in 1960 as a welder and went on to become a director of organizational development, had been nagging those still working at the plant about recording the company’s history a few years before its ultimate closure in 2000.
Hein had lived out of state for a long time and had not attended the annual gatherings, but when he went to the party in 2013, several people mentioned the importance of doing a history of the company, the innovations it launched and the communities it created – Hoyt Lakes and Taconite Harbor. Hein got up at the event and asked how many were interested in a history of Erie Mining Co. Almost every hand went up. Then he asked who could help. “Not so many,” Hein admitted. Two people did come on board that night – Ted Williams, who signed on with Erie in 1956 as the Taconite Harbor powerplant was being built, and Mike Sterk, a native of the Iron Range who retired from Erie in 2000 as an area manager of mining before starting with U.S. Steel at Minntac.
Soon they gathered up a team of 11 for the research plus added supporters with special skills and launched into collecting what would end up being more than 150 oral histories of former employees and managers.
“We had no end of people who were willing to talk to us, do oral histories, provide documents, provide artifacts,” Hein said. “It was a cross-section of the entire plant – hourly and salaried people.”
The resulting book, which took more than five years to research and publish, chronicles the development of taconite extraction, the rise and fall of Erie Mining Co. and the creation of a close-knit community inside and outside of the plant.
The book first tackles a short history of mining on Minnesota’s Iron Range, including a description and graphics explaining the steel-making process. Then it proceeds to track Erie from its startup, through the innovations it initiated and construction of Taconite Harbor through to the sale of the company and its ultimate closure. Sandwiched among that are chapters on the union workers and the community of Hoyt Lakes and how it developed.
This book is delightfully saturated with old images and an incredible wealth of reworked graphics, many from the company’s own archives, boxed up in the Discovery Center and modernized mainly by Andy Sauer of Krech Ojard & Associates Inc. The history project team collected and catalogued thousands of 35mm slides, plus additional black-and-white and color photographs from the period.
Though it was started in 1940, the true rise of Erie Mining came after the second of the two World Wars basically exhausted the easily extracted ore that created the original mining boom on the Iron Range. But the region’s mineral wealth was not contained only in that iron ore and even before World War I ended, the University of Minnesota’s Mines Experiment Station, established in 1911, was testing a separation process of low-grade taconite with less than 30 percent iron content that generated a concentrate of more than 60 percent iron ore.
Elton Hoyt II, president of Pickands Mather, kept an eye on the work of the Mines Experiment Station and eventually was the company’s point person who recommended Pickands Mather develop its own taconite research. That would lead to the creation and flourishing of Erie Mining.
The history of the company shows many reasons why it grew to be a leader in the ore mining industry. It had an advantage, for example, in having not only the mine and processing plant, but also its own railroad and lake fleet for transportation. As the quality of the available taconite declined, however, and the amount of “overburden” – which is to say the rock and dirt above the desired ore – became onerous for extraction, that advantage evaporated.
“At one point, Erie was the lowest cost producer, and at the end, Erie was the highest cost producer,” he noted.
Since those involved in the project also were intimately tied to the daily operations of the company, Hein said, there weren’t many unexpected revelations … including one they’d hoped to discover.
“There was not a clear explanation of why Erie Mining Co. was shut down,” he said. “There are a lot of reasons, but who behind the mahogany doors in Cleveland made that decision, it’s kind of hard to tell.”
Tom and Lynn Niemi, also on the history project team, appreciated the opportunity to contact former workers from every aspect of the operation. Tom began work for Erie in 1968, eventually was promoted to superintendent of the railroad and harbor, retiring in 2000. Lynn worked for the company from 1973 in the accounting department.
“The project was a team effort,” they said in a joint email response. “We had a good team. There was input from the beginning of the lab, PreTac, construction and operation, not only from the team but through oral interviews conducted by the group. There was a lot more to Erie than the area in which an individual worked. What was interesting was discovering details of departments we weren’t part of. The project developed an understanding of how areas intermeshed to be successful.”
What particularly struck the history project team, though, was the support they found at every turn. Major contributions came from Lakehead Constructors Inc. (owner Brian Maki being the first donor) and the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, plus about $100,000 garnered through legislation authored by Sen. David Tomassoni and Rep. Jason Metsa in the 2017 Minnesota Legislature. The money covered the cost of printing and also allowed the project to donate a copy of the book to every high school and middle school library in the state. The oral histories, both as audio files and as transcripts, will be archived online and available as well.
Support also came through the individual interviews they did. An overriding theme among those interviewed was a sense of pride in what they accomplished in the plant and in what they provided for their families because of that.
“We started with personal information – where they were born and raised, their schools and family – and then we got to the point of ‘How did you find out about Erie Mining Co?’ and what their first jobs were,” Hein said. “The two questions that I ended up with were ‘What was the worst moment (at Erie)?’ and ‘What was your proudest moment?’”
Consistently, the worst moments were during the extended strikes in 1959, a national steelworkers strike, and in 1977, a Range-wide strike that lasted 132 days at Erie. As to the proudest moments, Hein added, “that was all over the map, though a lot went back to people. They were able to raise their children in a safe environment that provided lots of opportunities for the kids.”
The researchers documented that Erie Mining worked hard to maintain good opportunities for employees and their families. The company built the low-cost housing in Hoyt Lakes that employees could buy (rather than just rent from the company)
“As a ‘company town,’” Hein said, “we enjoyed some perks from the mining company. Overall, the culture of the town, the culture of the mine and plant were very pro-people. Early on, the founding fathers that created the direction that the town was going in were concerned about doing things for the children, for the youth. That carried over into year-round programs.”
One well-appreciated innovation of the company was the 1966 creation of the Taconite Recreational Club (TRC), funded by money from the vending machines within the company’s operations. The club grew to a membership of more than 1,000 employees and their families and organized parties, tournaments, sports leagues, hunting and fishing contests plus shopping, baseball and hockey trips.
Such perks contributed to the fact that not one person interviewed expressed regret over working for the company, Hein said. “I do believe that one of the major things was the Taconite Recreation Club that was a kind of a joint union/management decision to start, and it was certainly a decision on management’s part to create a method for funding it” through the vending proceeds.
“Being on the project expanded the knowledge of the development and operation of Erie Mining Co. and the dedicated employees who made Erie a leader in the industry,” the Niemis wrote. “It brought a sense of pride to have worked at Erie Mining Co., a pioneer in the taconite industry.”
None of those who worked on the project doubt its value. Hein noted that a recent promotional brochure for Hoyt Lakes contained “not one word about Erie Mining Co. That, to me … to us, was an indicator for how fragile that history might be.
“From a very personal standpoint,” he continued, “I spent my entire working life there, raised a family there and that was where my circle of friends was. It was just a very great place to have a family, to grow a family. … Is that totally unique in the world? I don’t know, but I kind of like to think it is unique, and I didn’t want it to fade into history.
Erie Mining Company in a nutshell
This is a short portion of the book’s expanded centerfold that covers the company timeline.
1940: Pickands Mather via Elton Hoyt II, creates Erie Mining Co. along with two other steel companies to develop taconite mining.
1954: Construction starts on the Erie Mining commercial plant and the first residents of the newly created towns of Hoyt Lakes and Taconite Harbor arrive.
1959 & 1977: Major workers strikes halt production
1970: Erie Mining Co. reaches a peak of 3,046 workers and produces its 100 millionth ton
1987: Erie Mining Co. changes its name to LTV Steel Co.
2000: Erie Mining Co. reaches 1 billion tons mined on Nov. 7 and on Dec. 29 LTV Steel declares bankruptcy and shuts down Erie.