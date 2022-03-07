Former Duluthian brings country show to the DECC

The April concert will be the biggest indoor show since 2020
Former Duluthian Ryan Kolquist thought in his youth that he was maybe going to be a hockey player, but, somehow, show business beckoned instead. Today, he's a burgeoning event-promoter bringing a three-act country-music show to Duluth’s Amsoil Arena in early April.
RJK Entertainment is what he's all about today, but it's not exactly what he meant to happen.
"I ended up in South Florida, at Florida Atlantic University," Kolquist said of his post-Duluth years. "I graduated with a 3.9 G.P.A. in business management. Around that time, I started getting involved in the entertainment business. I started small, managing Florida artists and building a brand."
He developed a passion for the work, and it led to a master’s degree in entertainment business from Orlando's Full Sail University. Gradually, he stopped managing artists and focused on events. He ended up in Sun Valley, Idaho, setting up shows, and he's still based there. Last year, he made RJK his full-time job.
Before long, he realized he wanted to bring one of his bills to Duluth.
"Northern Minnesota seems to me like it's really lacking in live entertainment," Kolquist said. "A lot of national touring acts, the farthest they'll go is Minneapolis, and then they'll turn around." The show on April 2 features Granger Smith, LANCO and Lainey Wilson, acts that his industry work has connected him with. His goal was "to do something that's kind of never been done. I feel like coming up there and building a brand and bringing the absolute best show that I can."
Staff at the DECC are excited about the concert. Event and Entertainment Manager Kimberly Carr thinks the show will draw well. "Duluth loves country," she said. "It sells the best for us, and it speaks to a really wide demographic. We have people that come from the Bayfield area. They come from the Range. They come from the Twin Cities. So, we're really excited to have country back. This will be the biggest indoor show since the pandemic, absolutely."
Carr also has a personal tie to RJK – she went to grade school with Kolquist. "It's really fun, for us," Carr said. "We're the big venue in town, but we are really a part of this community and connected to so many different organizations and people. To have that personal connection with a promoter is really great for us."
The Hermantown-based nonprofit Never Surrender, which raises money to support people living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), will be the recipient of $20,000 if all goes well with the April show. It's a charity that is close to Kolquist’s heart. "My uncle passed away from ALS, and I saw firsthand how it affected our family," he said. "When you attach yourself to the right people, with the right bands, with the right venues, with the right nonprofit beneficiaries, good things happen.”
Kolquist's cousin Blake Kolquist is the Vice President of Never Surrender. In the past, they've raised money for the cause through events like the Kolar Toyota Fishing Tournament and the Blackwoods Blizzard Tour. He's thrilled to be working closely with his relative on what could be the first in a series of concerts with a fundraising component. "We're going to see if we can raise some money by having a good time," he said. [WHICH KOLQUIST] "It's all about relationships. If you know people that can help you and you can help others, it just kind of goes full circle."
Blake Kolquist sees the upcoming concert as a great way to get the word out about Never Surrender’s mission and annual events and sees it as a natural continuation of the work he's been doing towards a cure for ALS. "I was nine years old when this all started," he said. "It's been part of my life for (as long) as I can remember. This was something I never anticipated being involved with, but I wouldn't trade it, outside of finding a cure."
Ryan Kolquist would like to see RJK put on a few shows a year at the DECC, all with a fundraising component. After a long and painful pandemic, as things begin to turn back to something resembling normality, RJK and the DECC look to establish a relationship that has local roots but is able to attract acts that normally might miss Duluth.
It's a big goal, but it's the kind of goal that Ryan Kolquist has made a career of achieving.