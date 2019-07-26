For the fifth time, Duluth will celebrate its maritime heritage from August 11-13 by welcoming rare views of tall-masted ships hanging out in – and sailing out of – the harbor, as well as highlighting intriguing local schooners and, this year, an heroic ship with a connection to the Twin Ports from its very birth 75 years ago and its current berth today. Festival of Sail Duluth harkens to the series of tall ship celebrations started in 2008 and repeated in 2010, 2013 and 2016. All of those but the first one have been organized by Craig Samborski of Draw Events.
Last time around in 2016, this event attracted about 300,000 visitors and locals over the three days to watch the ships or get the chance to step on board.
Obviously, an event of that size has its challenges, but Samborski says two things keep him motivated to mount a festival in his own town.
“It’s fun to create an event like this that does two things: It appeals to a wide demographic – kids, teens, adults, young adults, retired people – and it creates a lot of joy for people. You forget about your everyday problems.”
This year, there are a few additions Samborski himself is looking forward to.
“Obviously I’m excited to see all of our returning ships,” he says, “but I’m also really excited to have the Sundew, which is normally never open to the public, on display for its 75th birthday.” The Schooner Utopia also makes its first visit, he notes, and the Leif Erikson Viking Ship will temporarily return to public display.
Don’t worry; be festive
Samborski’s tips for streamlining your Festival of Sail experience: 1) Order your festival passes in advance on the web to have one less line when you arrive. If you forget, no worries. You can purchase passes at the on-site event (though at a higher price). 2) Reserve your parking space in advance online to avoid having to look for an open lot. It includes shuttle service to the festival.
If you intend to arrive and use one of the city of Duluth’s parking lots, be advised that Event Parking is a $10 flat rate, whether 10 minutes or the whole day.
Schedule and tickets
In a nutshell:
Parade of Sail 9-11 a.m. August 11 (Sunday)
Festival grounds open/close 9 a.m.-7 p.m. August 11 (Sunday); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. August 12 (Monday); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. August 13 (Tuesday)
Ships open for dockside tours 11:30 a.m. August 11 (Sunday) and regular hours August 12-13. Because of day sails, not all ships are available for tours all day.
Day Sails: Unless additional sailaways are scheduled, these have all been sold out, and if you have tickets, the schedules will be on those.
Online tickets (free for children under 4):
Multiday On Board Tickets $27, covers festival admission and on board tours all days of the event
Fast Pass $73, grants pass-holders front-of-the-line service at each ship for tours every day of the festival (it’s like a legitimate way to take cuts).
One Day On Board Tickets $14, covers festival admission and on board tours for one day only. Ticket is specific to Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday
One Day Festival Only Tickets $10, covers festival admission only, no boat tours; ticket is specific to Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday
All this and ships, too
Festival vendors (about a dozen) with maritime crafts, wine bottle stoppers, take-home Bloody Mary mix, henna tattoos, shirts, hats and, of course, Lake Superior Magazine’s gift shop items will be a part of the festivities.
Entertainment performers, on the stage and off, will be on the festival grounds.
On the boat tours
As previously mentioned, not all boats will be available for tours at all times because many of the ships schedule day sails. The lines for these tours likely will be long; if you don’t want to wait or absolutely must walk on all of the ships, consider the Fast Pass.
Neither strollers nor wheelchairs are able to negotiate on these ships and cannot be permitted. Visitors must be able to walk up the gangplanks.
Watching ships arrive
You can track the progress of the visiting vessels at SailTraining.org.