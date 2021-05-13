Ecological landscaping: Low-maintenance and good for the Earth

At long last, we are at the cusp of the spring and summer seasons up north. While the longer, sunny days come as a relief to many, this season also ushers in plenty of extra work at your home or business in the form of lawn care and maintenance. But what if there were an easier way?
Ecological landscaping, which includes the planting of native species, actually results in less mowing and overall lawn care. It also provides a healthy habitat for pollinators, such as birds and bees.
It’s a strategy that, particularly along shoreline properties, is fully backed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). And it continues to grow in popularity with homeowners and business owners alike.
Shoreline preservation
According to an online DNR publication Restore Your Shore:
“A residential lawn provides little wildlife habitat, has shallow roots that don't stabilize soil, and demands artificial inputs for its maintenance, such as fertilizing and mowing. A diversity of native plants will naturally provide better wildlife habitat, protect and build soil, and filter polluted runoff through the soil.”
Paul Radomski is a research scientist with the Lake Ecology Unit of the DNR and works from the Brainerd office. He expanded on this principle of landscaping along the shore (of any body of water – whether lake, river or stream) with ecology in mind.
“The three principles of landscaping at the shore include asset protection, asset creation and connecting people with nature,” he said. To accomplish this, Radomski offered several tips for home or business owners.
“You’ll want to manage water runoff so it gets into the ground close to where it falls. This way, it’ll get filtered and remove pollutants,” he said. “Another tip is to put a buffer strip of vegetation, such as native trees, shrubs and flowering plants, along the water line to help slow down the water runoff.”
Following these tips accomplishes many things, said Radomski. It creates beauty, adds privacy, reduces erosion and helps create a habitat for birds. “It also means you can quit mowing along the shoreline,” he said.
Radomski recommended placing fire pits at a safe distance so the ashes don’t blow into the water. Concentrating human activities such as walking paths, boats, docks and swimming beaches to a consolidated area can also help minimize their negative environmental effects.
Go local
Dan Schutte, owner of Shoreview Natives in Two Harbors, grows a variety of plant species, including his top four best plants for pollinators: Stiff goldenrod, purple prairie clover, narrowleaf mountain mint and milkweed. He sells them in local farmers markets and the Whole Foods Co-op of Duluth.
Shoreview Natives also handles full landscaping services for homes and businesses. “We can handle anything from 100 square feet up to 5 or 6,000 square feet,” Schutte said. “Our wheelhouse is doing no-chemical yard transitions from turf grass to native pollinator habitats. We advocate for removing grass and planting wildflowers.”
They have several commercial installations that the public can visit and enjoy, including spaces at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors; the front entrance of Lake Superior College in Duluth; various municipal plantings for the City of Two Harbors; and areas along Duluth’s Lakewalk, most notably at 26th Avenue East.
While these types of installations are useful anywhere, they are particularly useful for shoreline properties. “We have done a few big buffer projects on the shore of Lake Superior,” Schutte said. “We recently did a 15-foot buffer and it turned out beautifully. This client had a serious problem with goose traffic on their lawn. Now the geese avoid it. It also provides surface water filtration and habitats for pollinators. We are making a big educational effort to teach people that there are other, more preferable, options than mowing all the way down to the water.”
Zone 3 Gardens out of Ely has a similar mission.
“We work with home and business owners to integrate innovative and functional outdoor lifestyle design while providing habitat and sanctuary space for native plants, birds and pollinators in their yard and garden,” said co-owner Florencia Sund. They provide design, installation and maintenance services while focusing on solutions for optimal garden health and growth using water-wise and organic gardening techniques.
Zone 3 Gardens has installations at a variety of high-visibility sites in Ely, including the North American Bear Center, Pebble Spa Company, the International Wolf Center and Bear Island Land Company.
“We have a lot of clients who own lake properties that need shoreline restoration, and we recommend that they go with habitat restoration versus bringing in boulders and rip rap or grass,” Sund said. Some of their clients within north St. Louis County are applying for grant funding for shoreline habitat restoration projects done on their land. “It's truly amazing,” said Sund. “We also have more clients every season who are interested in having pollinator habitat versus a regular lawn, which is phenomenal.”
Other benefits
Sund shared several other reasons for considering native landscaping installations. “Native plants work well for many landscaping and wildlife habitat plantings because, once established, they seldom need watering, mulching, protection from frost or continuous mowing. They provide nectar, pollen and seeds that serve as food for native butterflies, birds and other animals. In terms of organic landscaping, we swear by using mulch on all our gardens. It helps retain moisture while using less water overall.”
They don't use herbicides or pesticides and opt for organic methods, Sund said. “We also use a biodegradable fabric instead of plastics for native installations, which in the long run will continue to support soil health instead of removing beneficial nutrients.”
In order for gardens and open spaces to be healthy and sustainable, she said, they need to be filled with a wide diversity of native plants and animals. While providing food and shelter to animals, a healthy ecosystem can provide services to society. “Helping prevent soil erosion, reducing flooding, detoxifying chemicals in air and water, and improving the local climate. Can your grassy lawn do that? Definitely not.”
Getting started
If you are a DIY-type person, there are many ways to get started with a healthier, more ecologically friendly lawn.
“It's about creating a space – a habitat – for life to thrive and flourish,” Sund said. She recommended removing either a portion or all of the grass. “You can become part of the no mow movement! Grass provides virtually no habitat for pollinators and other animals … and can do more harm to animals. Runoff from lawns can carry pesticides and fertilizers into rivers, lakes and streams, eventually poisoning aquatic animals.”
She suggested planting native species, shrubs, or native seeds that will produce pollen and nectar. You can also plant a flowering lawn that features flowering plants as well as turf grasses, helping create natural forage diversity for pollinators.
Shoreview Natives produces a YouTube channel with short tutorials to help people get started. But, Schutte said, “Start small. Don’t feel like you need to do it all at once. Anybody can do this. Plant a flower – see what happens.”