Duluth Nets: Threading the needle of heritage and innovation

Nets as metaphors are everywhere. Native American dream catchers filter good dreams through their threads. The “inter-net” is a universal metaphor for the common online space that draws in users. In Polynesian culture, the tattoo of a net symbolizes of prosperity, cooperation and community.
Yet for Duluth Nets, a company with a 137-year history on Minnesota’s North Shore, nets are more than just a symbol – they’re a livelihood. These craftspeople take low-tech nylon string and create specialty fish and sports net products that serve a wide array of niche markets.
The H. Christiansen Company was founded in 1886 by Norwegian immigrant Hans Christiansen, who supported the burgeoning commercial fishing industry on Lake Superior by providing supplies to remote fishing villages. Nowadays, Duluth Nets (the name was changed in 2016) is a modern, highly technological company with an extensive range of products building on an established national clientele.
Bryan and Derek Sederberg – brothers and co-owners/managers of Duluth Nets – have continued taking the business to a larger scale over the last three years that they’ve owned it.
“That’s been a lot of our mantra,” said Derek, “maintaining the products that we build, and the ways that we build them. But, also, how do you position a business like that to survive in 2023 now?”
On the fish net side, Bryan highlights the company’s wide range of customers. “The majority of our fish nets business is focused on commercial fishermen, fish farmers, fisheries research organizations and state and federal natural resource agencies. Our nets are commonly distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada.”
At the same time, the Sederbergs are proud of their business’ enduring local connections. They make nets for the little guy, too – the person wishing to harvest fish for nutritional value, cultural reasons or recreation. Take the smelt season on Lake Superior, which has rebounded in popularity in recent years. The four-inch long, tasty silver smelt come in shallow waters to spawn when water temps hit 40 degrees, and the crowds are waiting for them. But how to catch them?
Duluth Nets has the answer – a 25-foot long seine net pulled by two people (one on each end) through the Lake Superior waves. Park Point gets inundated on early May nights with families coming from as far as the Twin Cities and Rochester to ply the locally made nets.
Meanwhile, a short way up the North Shore, hundreds of people stand in the mouth of the Lester River till 4 a.m. to catch coolers full of smelt using the method of dip netting – again sold by Duluth Nets.
“It’s cool that both Minnesota and Wisconsin have a sport fishing netting season for locals to take smelt,” said Bryan. “Otherwise, commercial fishing and gill netting is highly regulated. Nets are used more as a management tool to monitor fish populations and support a sustainable fishery.”
While fish nets make up the majority of the company’s business, Duluth Nets diversified long ago into the enormous sports netting business. Care to make your own backyard batting cage? Thinking of building a golf driving range on the side of a busy highway? Duluth Nets builds custom sports nets for both, not to mention soccer, lacrosse and hockey nets.
This focus on diversification has been matched with business development innovations. When the Sederbergs bought the business from their uncle, Bruce Sederberg, three years ago, they overhauled their inventory system.
“Derek and I had to incorporate new systems, and probably one of the largest is our inventory management system,” said Bryan. “When we initially did our inventory, we had over 500 different variations of gill nettings alone.”
Derek agrees with the need for task-specific precision. “Each netting variation is unique enough that if you mix them up, a customer might be frustrated. A huge focus for us has been making the inventory management system cross-functional, so we can sell with it, and build with it.”
Duluth Nets puts tremendous effort into netting specifications.
“At the end of the day, the customer has to be happy with our product,” said Derek. “Commercial fishermen, local bait guys and biologists are the end users of our products, and they all have their own requirements when it comes to how our products work for them, which is good, because we thrive on that feedback. It makes us build a better product.”
The Sederbergs have updated the company’s website and marketing materials and have implemented new technological processes, including a detailed production schedule, standardized operating procedures and a production specification database. Duluth Nets has hired additional staff to assist with the new sales and production systems.
One thing that has not changed in 137 years is the company’s core value of modesty. The new owners remain true to this inherent value.
“I think Derek and I would still consider ourselves to be a fairly small business,” said Bryan. “We have just under 25 employees total, including Derek and me. We are very involved in day-to-day operations.”
The Sederbergs have successfully cast their nets in today’s niche markets. Their specialty of making custom nets means they are always working on the leading edge of what customers need.
“Our core market is really working with customers who want something very specific. We can sell and distribute like a wholesaler for badminton nets, or tennis nets, or soccer nets, but that’s really not our core market,” said Bryan.
The craft of sewing nets is not without its own unique challenges. Every one of the bag seines that comes out of Duluth Nets is sewn by hand around the edges. Derek explained the complexity of net sewing. “The nature of netting is that it stretches, because there’s a lot of air in it. So dimensionally, it’s really tricky to hold a dimension when something stretches like that.”
Precision is a key trait to the netting business, and the Sederbergs have an inherent sense of quality control, having worked in the business since high school. Today they combine their company’s rich heritage with modern-day technology to net themselves a fine haul of satisfied customers.