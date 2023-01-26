Directory 23: Aviation soars amid uncertainties

Zean Nielsen is the CEO of Cirrus Aircraft (cirrusaircraft.com), who describes the Duluth company with an international clientele as “the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort, connectivity and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 14 million hours, and over 240 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. Cirrus Aircraft offers professional flight training, aircraft sales, management and maintenance for all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven corporate locations in the United States, including Benton Harbor, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida and Knoxville, Tennessee. Cirrus Aircraft’s network includes over 700 Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilots, Cirrus Training Centers and Cirrus Authorized Service Centers worldwide, which can be found online.”
BN: In looking to 2023, what are the Top 5 challenges or opportunities for the local and national aviation industry?
ZN: Safe and comfortable personal aviation travel is the heart of our mission. It empowers people to experience new places, connect with people in person and strengthen their businesses. The global pandemic significantly impacted people’s lives and resulted in challenging travel options creating a solid upward demand trajectory for Cirrus Aircraft’s personal aviation products.
Following 2021, Cirrus Aircraft revealed that almost 40% of its SR Series customers were new to personal aviation, a two-fold increase over previous years, which is attributed to the success of the company’s dynamic learning environment and advanced product line. The increase in adoption rate presents an incredible opportunity for the entire personal aviation industry in the future.
Although supply chain challenges have constrained the entire industry and the larger economy, we diligently work with suppliers to expedite parts and mitigate wait times. Despite the challenges, we remain steadfast in delivering safe, premium-quality aircraft and services. The aircraft backlog remains strong, and we anticipate a two-year surge of new people entering personal aviation.
Local labor and housing shortages have also presented challenges for our production facilities, but we are actively working alongside local officials to develop solutions for the near and long term.
The global pilot shortage will continue to present challenges for airlines and commercial carriers. However, we will see growing interest in initiatives developed by flight school academies such as United Aviate Academy, which leverages the Cirrus TRAC SR Series aircraft for ab-initio, high-performance training for airline preparedness. United Aviate Academy is paving the way for the next generation of airline pilots by creating accessibility and diversifying commercial aviation.
Aviation sustainability will continue to evolve. Safety, quality and innovation drive the continuous evolution of Cirrus Aircraft products and services, and we are working with sustainable industry partners to develop next-generation innovations. For example, in 2016, we introduced the Vision Jet, the world’s first Personal Jet™ and the best-selling turbine-powered aircraft for the last three years. The Vision Jet leads in its light jet category for lowest carbon emission footprint, sustainable aviation fuel certification and the lowest noise emission in its class. Additionally, the Vision Jet includes award-winning safety features such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System and Safe Return Autoland; both innovations have been recognized with the Robert J. Collier Trophy, the most prestigious aviation award. What’s more, Cirrus Aircraft has partnered with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) in support of the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) coalition to commit to transitioning to lead-free aviation fuels for piston-engine aircraft by the end of 2030.
Personal aviation will only continue to increase in popularity, particularly as people recognize the freedom that it provides. In the United States, there are about 500 commercial airports versus 5,000 local and regional airports where our aircraft can get people closer to their ultimate destination in the most time-efficient manner. The opportunity to travel where you want and when you want is unlimited with a Cirrus aircraft, and we are confidently optimistic as we enter 2023.
BN: Cirrus has financing options for its plane buyers, but how are the rising interest rates affecting airplane sales? Is having your own financing option beneficial in mitigating that?
ZN: Cirrus Aircraft partners with aviation finance brokers, and they work to offer the best rates to our customers. Although the interest rates have been rising, they are still relatively low. This typically does not deter our customers from purchasing an aircraft.