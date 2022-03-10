Destination Duluth inspires photographers, visitors and incoming residents

For Destination Duluth, pictures are worth much more than 1,000 words when it comes to promoting the city and region.
On its popular Facebook and Instagram pages and on its story-centered website, Destination Duluth uses images to celebrate all things Northland and generates millions of social media interactions.
The history of Destination Duluth starts in 2006, when co-founder Branden Robinson, the general manager at the South Pier Inn, purchased the DestinationDuluth.org domain. The non-profit, funding by individuals, sponsoring businesses and private grants, officially was launched in 2013 by Robinson and Christopher Swanson, currently mayor of Two Harbors, and Tom Livingston, who co-founded ProVideo Productions and now works as a producer with Story Front, a filmmaking collaborative.
“Destination Duluth was created to fill the need of educating the public about the qualities of Duluth as a ‘Destination for Life,’” Livingston says on the organization’s website.
Jerry Thoreson, an independent social media marketer, is managing director of Destination Duluth.
“We are collaborating with Visit Duluth to attract visitors, but our ultimate purpose is to educate and inspire people about the quality of place of Duluth, thereby shaping the city and region’s positive growth,” Thoreson noted.
From its start, Destination Duluth has showcased images and stories to further those goals of inspiring people about the city and region with Facebook and Instagram pages featuring the “best of the best” images from area photographers and the website featuring stories of businesses, local attractions and people who are making Duluth a desirable place to live and work.
In May 2013, 40 area content creators met to launch the organization’s Facebook page. Following that launch, Destination Duluth saw remarkable growth on the social media site, topping over 2,000 followers in just 20 days, hitting 5,000 on day 50, continuing with 100 fans a day to reach 50,000 on day 500. Today, it hosts more than 225,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram.
The engagement rate has been so remarkable that Destination Duluth was ranked third in the nation in social media engagement in the tourism category for three consecutive months, August through October 2021, according to Shareablee.com. These rankings beat out tourism social media giants such as Discover Los Angeles, Choose Chicago and The Official Guide to New York City.
Shareablee monitors more than 1 million companies and notes that the interactions of Destination Duluth’s 225,000 followers placed it in the Top 10 among Sharablee’s monthly “PowerRankings.”
Thoreson credits Destination Duluth’s social media success to the photographers who capture the unique landscapes of Lake Superior, beaches, trails, freighters and, of course, the iconic Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge, and who express the love of Duluth and the Northland.
Their images embody the organization’s mission focuses stated on its website:
“Lake – Taking inspiration from the largest fresh-water lake in the world by volume, Destination Duluth covers Lake Superior from Duluth to Grand Portage on the North Shore, and to Bayfield, Wis., on the South Shore through photography, videos and stories.
“Life – By sharing the life-giving qualities of Duluth, we are educating and inspiring people to visit and #befromDuluth.
“Light – Photographers know “it’s all about the light.” Our goal is to put a spotlight on this amazing place we call home. Through social media, we do this by showcasing amazing photos and videos. On our website, we share stories of people of Duluth who weave the fabric of our culture.”
The relationship with photographers has definitely been a win-win-win. More than 200 photographers donate images to Destination Duluth’s social media pages and they vie daily to be featured on its Facebook and Instagram pages by hash tagging their photos #destinationduluth.
At the same time, Destination Duluth has been the vehicle for area photographers to showcase their work.
This past January, Destination Duluth held a “Photomeet & Celebration of Photographers” at Spirit Mountain. At the event, Thoreson shared their social media achievements from 2021: 52 million impressions and 2.4 million engagements for an average of 142,000 views a day and 6,500 daily “clicks” of engagements.
All of those looks and clicks translate to interest by tourists, a third “win” in the win-win-win scenario.
“While one picture may be worth 1,000 words, for Duluth a picture may be worth 1,000 visitors coming to the North Shore,” said Thoreson. In a survey of 1,000 Destination Duluth’s followers, 50% stated that they had “visited Duluth because of Destination Duluth’s influence.”
According to Thoreson, the social media and website do much more than just encourage tourism. By using their hashtag #befromduluth and pointing readers to employment and housing opportunities, Destination Duluth has influenced people to move to Duluth for the first time, or to return home after moving away.
One of Destination Duluth’s contributors, photographer Charles Howard Smith, can attest to the lure of the sites. “I love Duluth. It’s been a 25-year dream to move back. All these amazing photos of my favorite city from Destination Duluth were the encouragement I needed to finally take that leap of faith,” he is quoted in a story on the website.
Today, Smith’s specialties include images of landscapes, wildlife and the northern lights. He often travels up Minnesota’s North Shore, chasing down the perfect shots that sometimes requiring a rope and cleats. Those images frequently garner 1,000 to 2,000 likes or more.
Another frequent and popular photo contributor is Dennis O’Hara. O’Hara quickly adopted digital and drone photography after launching northernimages.com. His videos and images had almost 8 million impressions on the Destination Duluth Facebook and Instagram channels in 2020-21. He also created and operates the Duluth Harbor Cam, a popular website and YouTube channel that streams live and edited video from several different harbor cams along the North and South Shores.
“I started this site in 2006 with one camera to be able to watch the boats,” O’Hara said. “Now I find myself watching weather, gulls, people and boats, but most of all enjoying sharing ‘Duluth Live’ with the world. The cams are part of my life.”
O’Hara recently formed a partnership with Destination Duluth to share the harbor cam content directly on the Destination Duluth Facebook page.
With social media well in-hand, Destination Duluth lists further development of its website as a goal for 2022, along with sharing “Life in Duluth” stories and creating a series of photographer profiles there.
Destination Duluth plans more photo-centric events this year and next, with a “9thAversary Photomeet and Party” in May, tentatively scheduled at The Depot, a fall “Photomeet” at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum/North Shore Scenic Railroad, and the third annual celebration of photographers at the DECC on Jan. 16, 2023.
As to the future, Destination Duluth envisions a broader gathering to showcase this region – a photographers’ summit in 2023 or 2024 in Duluth, where photographers from all over the country will gather for three days.