Dentistry requires business skills as well as medical know-how

Take a second and visualize what it takes to be a dentist.
In addition to completing four to seven years of dental school, passing state licensure examinations and learning how to provide compassionate, quality care, many of our dentists are successful small business owners.
Entrepreneurship: The driving force behind thriving dental practices
The combined job duties come with pros and cons. “While it’s a business, if you put the patient’s needs first and deliver high-quality care … and just do what’s right, it all works out,” said Alyssa Hedstrom, DDS, owner of Grand Marais Family Dentistry, which is the community’s only dental office. She purchased her practice back in 2008 from Dr. Rolf Lindquist, DDS, her father, who had served as the community’s only dentist since 1988.
While small-business ownership is not easy, many dentists appreciate its flexibility. “We get to make our own decisions. We really get to be independent business owners that have a lot of control over our day-to-day lives,” she said.
The dentists we spoke with said most dental schools don’t teach business classes. Not only are dentists expected to be exceptional care providers, but they’re also required to understand the ins and outs of business simply through experience.
“You have to make sure it’s a good, viable (business),” said Mark T. Phillips, DDS, MS, endodontist and owner of Great Lakes Endodontics in Hermantown. He also operates an office in Virginia. As a specialist, Phillips and his team of eight staff members serve about five patients each day, providing advanced procedures such as root canals.
As a small-business owner for the past eight years, Phillips is also responsible for managing the company’s finances, operations and human resources. He oversees recruiting professionals in an understaffed industry to fill the roles of radiology technicians and dental assistants. He attributes the company’s success in this area to culture.
“The staff are really important to any organization. If you look at the reason people stay at their jobs … it’s culture. When you walk into the room, you can feel what (the culture) is like,” said Phillips.
In addition to a great group of staff members, “You need a team in terms of running the business. People like a trustworthy accountant, a trustworthy banker … The integrity piece is a theme that runs through a successful team,” said Phillips.
To attract new talent, these entrepreneurs get creative. “I now own three rental properties because Cook County has nowhere for people to live,” said Hedstrom. Right now, two of her nine staff members live in those homes. In the Twin Ports area, Lake Superior Dental supports its staff through on-site continuing education and other opportunities to further their careers.
Fortitude: The strength dentists leveraged to survive a global pandemic
Dentistry, on any day, is a demanding line of work. Now, on top of that, add in the impact of COVID-19. To make it through, dentists needed to have ingenuity and courage, and our local providers did just that.
Lake Superior Dental is a locally owned and operated firm with about 60 team members and more than 40 years in business and offices in Duluth, Two Harbors, Hermantown and Cloquet. Its operations team was forced to think outside the box when COVID-19 hit.
When the state of Minnesota mandated lockdowns, Lake Superior Dental was closed for three months (except for emergencies). During that time, the team partnered with The Jamar Company to develop an innovative air-handling system to keep patients and staff safe.
“In the Duluth office, we added an air-handling system,” said Dave Purdy, operations director at Lake Superior Dental. “It exchanges the air in (16) operatories about 20 times per hour. It’s comparable to aircrafts, a similar process.”
This system prevented COVID spread from potentially infected patients to staff and other patients, but it was not cheap – the customized system cost over six figures. “We looked at it as long-term investment in our team and our patients,” said Purdy.
As in many dental offices, Hedstrom used her insight and intellect to tap into grants and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans – and leveraged her strong community relationships to source out personal protective equipment (PPE). On top of all that, she and the staff worked hard to stay safe.
“My staff was really conscientious. We had no COVID, no COVID close calls, nothing that touched the office,” said Hedstrom, who added that the extra precautions each team member took were essential. “We had people coming into the office trusting us.”
Intelligence: The characteristic to navigate financial challenges
The careful balance of the best decisions for the business, and the best decisions for the patients, is a tricky line to tow – especially when it comes to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance reimbursements.
Hedstrom often gets about 35 cents on the dollar for Medicare/Medicaid, while overhead costs about 70 to 80 cents on the dollar. This means the business receives almost no profit from state insurance services, which reduces the ability for the small business to hire team members, purchase innovative equipment and keep the lights on, she said.
That is why some dentists choose to accept only cash or private insurance, but that’s not something Hedstrom chooses to do because of the limited access her patients have to care. “I have an obligation to my community,” she said.
And while the Northland is considered “underserved” and dentists can access a small amount of additional reimbursement in some cases, the impact is often negligible. “In our dental society, we are really trying to increase those reimbursements,” said Phillips. “Recently, there was a significant reimbursement for Medicaid through the state.”
According to the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, the 2021 Health and Human Services omnibus bill “included a 98% increase for dental providers starting next year and appropriates funds toward a dental homes pilot aimed at increasing access to dental care in underserved communities.” Dental homes are an approach toward dentistry that allows for multiple points of entry, emphasizes accessibility and could provide incentives for the provision of high-quality, continuous, patient-centered care, said Dr. Sheila Riggs, chair of the Department of Primary Dental Care at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, as quoted on the Minnesota legislature website. While this increases the reimbursements to dentists, it still covers less than private insurance.
However, when it comes to private dental reimbursements, “on average, 80.5% of fees charged by dentists for children and 78.6% for adults,” are reimbursed, according to an American Dental Association.
Forethought: The consideration to prepare for the future
The average dental school debt, per graduate in 2019, was more than $292,000, according to the American Dental Association. That’s up from $55,000 in 1990. Dentists are forced to pay back hundreds of thousands in loans while also balancing the profit and loss of business. This means dentists sometimes have to take a personal hit, especially considering the high cost of PPE.
“The misconception is dentists make a ton of money, but our team, our partners … we could have (raised rates) and added on a PPE line item and the internal feedback was ‘no don’t do it.’ It’s patient-first … and just makes for better business,” said Purdy. Instead, Lake Superior Dental chooses to purchase PPE and have it cut into profits, rather than pass the cost to patients.
Many dentists bank on selling their practice, or shares of a practice, when they’re ready to retire. For many dentists without an immediate familial successor, this can be a big risk.