Customers come first

They are the social media “love notes” any business would be thrilled to get …
• “Don’t always remember [the staff] names, but they share the same enthusiasm, the big smiles and the welcoming attitude. Exactly why Bridgeman’s Restaurant is my favorite stop in Duluth. The best of the best!”
• “The staff at Jon’s Drug can’t be beat for the excellent customer service they provide. … We are grateful they are here for us. You call and a living person answers the phone. No recording unless it’s after hours. And if it is after hours, they give you a number to reach them if necessary. Great people!”
• “Thank you A.J. and Scott for listening to me vent about my difficult day, offering Tootsie Rolls and hugs with perfect timing and meeting all of my hardware needs. As I waited for my order, Steve and Scott helped an elder customer figure out how to apply her prescription cream to her toes with such love and empathy. I walked in feeling angry and stressed, I walked out with tears of gratitude streaming down my face, my faith in humanity restored. … Marshall Hardware is more than a store, it’s a refuge.”
“I feel I’m not a micro-manager,” Bridgeman’s Jay Broman, who owns the popular Duluth Heights restaurant with his wife Emily, said of his staff. He deflects the notion that he trains his staff to be as nice as their reputation. Pointing to one server, he noted, “That’s Tomie, and his section is his business.”
One thing on which Broman, Steve Marshall of Marshall Hardware in Duluth and Michael Marcaccini of Jon’s Drug in Eveleth all agree is that their noteworthy staffs are great for business. A 2017 “Customer Service Barometer” survey by American Express backs them up.
“Seven in 10 U.S. consumers say they’ve spent more money to do business with a company that delivers great service,” Raymond Joabar, group president of Global Merchant and Network Services for the company, said at that time. The survey further learned respondents would pay up to 17% more for products or services at such a business.
* * *
The pandemic threw huge challenges at Bridgeman’s. Broman said the staff always came through.
“I feel blessed and overwhelmed,” he said. “The stuff they’ve gone through the last two years … They didn’t know what they were getting into every day.”
During a three-month, and then a two-month shutdown of the dining area, the restaurant lost 70% of its business, even with brisk take-out orders.
“At one point, the phones went out,” Broman lamented. But he and the staff implemented Plans B & C in response, including a new outdoor space.
“We pulled everything out of our hats.” Broman said. “Our landlords installed a patio.” Staff members gamely dressed as super heroes or condiments to deliver to cars. Customers admitted driving long distances to see them each week.
During those times, the bulk of the 85-plus member staff had to be furloughed – and received the boosted pandemic unemployment benefits. But when it came time to reopen at full strength, they came back.
“I don’t know that I lost any that were furloughed,” he said.
Today, the restaurant employs 20% more workers than pre-pandemic.
The Bromans approach the business with a commitment and enthusiasm for customers, staff and the restaurant itself.
“I’ve always loved it here,” Jay said.
He worked at Bridgeman’s as a teen, advancing from busboy to cook to supervisor before completing his business management degree and leaving for other work. Jay was employed by a rental company within view of the restaurant and admits to looking longingly at it.
“I wanted to come back and buy Bridgeman’s,” he admitted, adding that his 100% Swedish name, Broman, means “bridge man.”
A chance reconnecting with Dick Peterson, the owner then, while taking his mom to cancer treatments reignited Broman’s passion for a purchase. At the treatment sessions, he and Peterson discussed Broman’s dream. He returned and worked until doing just that with the restaurant, which is not a franchise despite once having locations as far away as Minneapolis.
Broman loves the fast pace of the restaurant business.
“I feel like I’m the coach of this team, and it’s very exciting to see them grow. These kids enjoy their job. It’s like getting together with their friends,” Broman said.
That summarizes another strength, he added. The staff is made up of friends – Broman encourages employees to invite friends to apply – and family. “We had three sets of twins here at one time,” he said. As to those who aren’t related, “I don’t know if it’s the diner atmosphere or a team atmosphere … they become friends,” Broman said. “I can’t tell you how many marriages we’ve had.”
While Broman won’t outright admit to “training” sessions, he knows what he looks for when dining at other restaurants and what he recognizes when interviewing potential employees.
“A friendly smile, a couple of pleases and a couple of thank yous.
Good eye contact,” he notes, top his list.
“Keep customer aware of what’s going on,” he adds of any potential ordering delays. If customers do become irritable, he advises his staff “Don’t be defensive; the customer might see it a little differently. See what they’re looking for.”
The staff, too, is diverse as are their desires for work. Long-term, full-time employees crave stability while the younger part-time crew, often teens, need flexibility. “For a younger kid, this is their first job,” he said. “School, church, family comes before their part-time job; that’s why we have a large staff.”
But part-time or full-time, Broman said, “Everybody notices the staff.” He accepts such compliments with a smile. “I joke, ‘We have a very rigorous training program,’ and the staff rolls their eyes.”
* * *
At Marshall Hardware, co-owner Steve Marshall said 90% of the staff is family. That’s the way it’s been since the Marshall family launched the now 83-year-old operation in 1939.
“Grandpa started the business,” Marshall said. Lyman Marshall Sr. and his wife, Myrtle, opened the current store in 1949, down the street from its original location. Marshall left his job with the prosperous Marshall-Wells Hardware Co. (though they are not, Steve jokingly regrets, those Marshalls) to start Marshall Hardware.
In their turns, Steve’s dad, Lyman Marshall Jr., and then Steve and his brother Scott have taken the lead in ownership. Most of those who work there are family.
Everyone who works there or comes there gets treated like family. “Everyone likes to be treated nicely” said Marshall. “It’s in-grained; we support each other.”
The feeling seems to go both ways, with repeat customers contributing to a positive atmosphere. And just like the generations of Marshalls at the helm, generations of local customers continue arriving.
“It’s nice to see the generations come through,” said Marshall. “It’s really a community. I think people just enjoy coming here. It’s nostalgic.”
Nostalgic, perhaps, because like at the hardware stores of old, the employees know their stuff and can generally help with personal service and advice. They also do some appliance repair … a rarity these days.
“The hardest thing right now [to find repairs] is appliances,” Marshall said, recalling people coming all the way from Virginia, Minn., for a lamp repair.
Probably one of Marshall Hardware’s most well-known past employees is Chris Monroe, the author of the children’s book series and now Netflix animation, Monkey with a Tool Belt, inspired, she admits, by her time as a Marshall employee. Each year in late summer, the hardware store hosts Monkey with a Tool Belt Day and Monroe comes to sign her books.
Asked about Marshall Hardware’s good reputation, she noted, “It is one of the few places left around here that still ascribe to the full service model, and they do it well. I think because the store has been in the Marshall family since it opened … the friendly, knowledgeable service just got passed along to each coming generation.”
Remembering her own time on the floor, Monroe added, “You have to be somewhat of an extrovert to work there. It’s non-stop communicating and problem-solving. Being a good listener is important. Some people don’t want to be helped unless they ask for help. You don’t want to stalk them and spring out from behind an end-cap. People hate that. You have to read the room. But really, people love the fact they can go there and somebody will totally help them. It’s a pretty great service, and that is why they are still around and going strong. “
Reflecting Monroe’s observations, current employee Patti Sullivan (not a family member) says she loves the hardware business. She grew up working at her own family hardware store in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. With skills learned from past hardware store jobs, Sullivan loves applying what she knows to help others. “
That attitude stands for owners and staff, and Marshall added his own sound advice: “If you don’t love what you’re doing, you shouldn’t be doing it.”
* * *
Jon’s Drug in Eveleth brings its own nostalgia amid the packed aisles, harkening to those days when the local drugstore served as a medical pharmacy plus community convenience store before that term even existed.
Michael Marcaccini followed in the footsteps of his pharmacist parents, getting his degree and work at the family-owned drug store. His brother worked there for awhile before going on to become a surgeon.
“I’ve worked here since I was 5 or 6 years old,” said Marcaccini. “I held every position in this store – stock boy, clerk, tech, pharmacist.”
The store fills a community need, even in the shadow of large-box pharmacies, he believes. “My father opened the drugstore in 1983, there’s been a pharmacy in this building for a long time – and we still answer the phones. People can get ahold of us right away … they can get ahold of me in two minutes.”
The store employs nine people, including his father and himself, plus an aunt who works full-time.
Asked about the store’s customer service reputation, Marcaccini jokes, “It’s the management that makes them so nice.” He quickly adds, though, “We’re just friendly people up here. It’s a small-town business,” owned by hometown people.
As with the other operations noted for good customer service, Marcaccini puts some of the praise back on the clientele. “We also know 90% of the people who walk in the door – it makes all the difference.”
On the other side, the employees get to know the owners, too.
“I feel like we’re more invested in the business than big corporation pharmacies,” Marcaccini said. “Here, they personally know the owners and they work with us every single day.”
Small pharmacies, though, like small family farms, face huge challenges in staying afloat. Sometimers the store must sell prescription drugs for less than the business’ own purchase price because of pharmaceutical company and insurance company arrangements outside of their control. Sometimes he and his dad must consider, “should we dispense this drug for a $30 loss?”
So far, though, the store and pharmacy, continues to serve the community with a praise-worthy smile from staff and owners. Location is what drew Marcaccini back after pharmacy school.
“I like the town that I grew up in,” he said. “I wanted to come back.”