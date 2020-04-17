Small businesses in rural county “stressed beyond belief”
Business in Cook County got tougher earlier this week when three downtown businesses in Grand Marais were destroyed in a fire.
Now, Cook County also has the unfortunate distinction of over the past month having the highest rate of unemployment filings in the seven-county Arrowhead Region. From March 16 to April 14, 27.4% of Cook County's 2019 annual labor force filed for unemployment insurance with the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
On a percentage basis, that's the highest among counties in DEED's seven-county Northeast Planning Region over that period of time.
“It's terrible,” said Jim Boyd, Cook County Chamber of Commerce executive director. “The latest figures I've seen is 29% and I think even that understates it a lot.”
Highly dependent on tourism, Cook County also is home to a large number of independent contractors, artists, carpenters, electricians, loggers, septic tank installers, and handymen, said Boyd.
“I was on a conference call yesterday with Steve Grove (DEED commissioner) and he said 82% of the state is still working,” said Boyd. “I think if he came to Cook County he would see the opposite. It's more like 82% are not working.”
Recognizing the unemployment impact and the pending tourism season, northern Minnesota state legislators such as Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook and Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, are making a push to get portions of the economy reopened smartly, said Boyd.
“We're tourism dominated and that means moving around,” said Boyd. “I'm concerned about some of the modeling and that what the government is using is metro-centric. I think there needs to be an effort to focus on some of these specialty economies.”
Another concern is the large number of Cook County businesses under new ownership, said Boyd.
“We've just gone through a large number of property sales of businesses,” said Boyd. “A lot of small businesses have turned over, which means a lot of new young owners with debt. They're stressed beyond belief.”
From March 16 to April 14, a total of 27,012 workers in DEED's Northeast Planning Region filed for unemployment, according to DEED. That's up 3,169 workers from the 23,843 who filed between March 16 and April 9.
St. Louis County (17,044) had the most applicants from March 16 to April 14, followed by Itasca County (3,479), Carlton County (2,739), Aitkin County (1,106), Lake County (948), Koochiching County (852), and Cook County (844).
Meanwhile, the Cook County Chamber of Commerce is advising businesses to use the downturn wisely to prepare for eventual reopening, said Boyd.
“We've started telling business leaders to take advantage of the downturn and do the things they need to do to reopen safely,” said Boyd. “Things like putting in protective windows and cleaning protocols.”