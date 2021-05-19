Construction, design firms embrace smart technology

Twin Ports builders are using smart technology – security, lighting, audio-video and climate controls – in some innovative ways, from planning the build to managing rental property to providing homeowners with some sweet options for more comfortable living.
“Smart technology” applies to a huge range of options. There are simple improvements like LED lights. Fun stuff like asking Alexa to play your favorite song. Or more complex systems: say “Good-bye” and your home lowers the blinds, lowers the temperature and arms the security system.
The global smart home market is exploding. According to a Marketwatch report, the worldwide smart home market was valued at $55.6 billion in 2016. By 2025, it’s expected to reach $174.24 billion.
Think IT first
The key for new construction, said Nicholas Mancini, vice president of Downtown Computer in Duluth, is to consider IT and technology needs at the beginning of the project, not as an afterthought.
“The traditional trades – electrical, plumbing – are being well accounted for,” he said, “but not technology.”
Downtown Computer serves technology needs across a wide spectrum, from integrating technology in new construction to repairing computers. The company has overseen tech developments in the Twin Ports-area construction of restaurants, homes, health care, manufacturing and grocery.
About eight years ago, said Mancini, “We started becoming consulted more with new buildings, coming in after the fact rather than before.”
Considering technology needs too late can result in an immediate retrofit, which can be very expensive, he said. Technology needs should be considered up front and not as an afterthought.
Duplication of infrastructure can be a major problem.
“In the past, they all used different kinds of cabling,” said Mancini. This has changed. Construction that does not incorporate IT needs up front “may end up with more wires than you need, more switches and more continued maintenance on infrastructure if it’s not put together cohesively.”
In the past, he said, businesses would have separate vendors for phones, security, computers, A/V. Now, these services are more closely aligned. A technology integrator can engage with an architect in the design phase and oversee the implementation throughout the build.
After construction is finished, the tech expert can manage, maintain and update the systems. They can serve as the single source of documentation for how the system is managed.
“As the building ages, people change, and information about how to use the system is lost,” said Mancini. “We see replacements not because systems are bad, but because people forget how to use them.”
He cautioned about hiring licensed professionals for technology integration.
“If you’re installing cameras or hanging TVs above your customers in a restaurant, the installation is a skill requiring special tools. The friend who’s good with technology is probably not your best choice.”
The State of Minnesota awards a technology systems contractor’s license to qualified professionals.
Security is crucial
“When you’re hooking up WiFi, camera systems, phone systems, you’re interfacing with the network of the system,” said Mancini. “If your data is important to you, you want to make sure you know who’s hooking up to it and your system is being accounted for and in the best practice. There’s a number of different ways to give remote access to their systems – there are only a few right ways to do it.”
Rent smarter
For P&R Companies of Duluth, smart technology boosts everything from construction and communication to property management and tenant satisfaction.
The rental buildings developed by P&R Companies have all incorporated smart technology. Four years ago, the company opened The Village in Superior with 24 units. That was followed by three more Superior locations: Onyx with 50 units, 320 North with 89 units, and Central Flats, which opened this January and booked all 135 units within a month. The Hermantown Aery location will open later this year, and spring 2022 will see Lincoln Flats in the Duluth Lincoln Park neighborhood.
All P&R properties use the Dorma “Sam” Kaba electronic key system. It allows for better security and more flexibility, said Erin Makela, marketing manager. One key can give a tenant access to their unit and the 25 common doors (including elevators and shared spaces). Keys can be deactivated as soon as the lease ends. Delivery drivers can be assigned a key to only the front door and the parcel room. If there’s a problem in an area, property managers can identify the previous keys used in the lock.
Technology is ever-changing in construction,” said Pete Pavlovich, co-owner of P&R Companies. The tech has advanced with each new P&R building. For example, their first apartment building utilized an in-floor heating system; today, said Pavlovich, they work with a state-to-the-art, high-efficiency heat pump system that is three-times more efficient than standard electrical heat. “That efficiency translates to lower heating costs for our tenants.”
The intercom system has also evolved. Onyx and 320 North use voice intercoms; Central Flats, Aery and Lincoln Flats will all use the Alhua video-based intercom system, which allows tenants to see who is at the front door and buzz them in.
Making sure the building is ready for future tech advancements is key, as developments can happen almost immediately. Just after Central Flats opened, they decided to install a camera in the move-in room. It wasn’t a problem. “We plan ahead for technology,” said Makela. This includes creating channels or conduits within the framing that allow for future wiring.
A smart amenity at Central Flats is the virtual fitness room. This second, smaller work-out room, in addition to the larger, more traditional workout area, incorporates spin bikes and two Echelon Reflect mirrors where tenants can order a live or recorded workout.
These smart amenities are a major draw for potential tenants, said Megan Holsclaw, properties manager. “We show them the virtual fitness room and their eyes light up.”
An elevator key FOB not currently in use at Central Flats may be used in the future as more retail services lease space. Last month the company announced its first commercial tenant, Imperium Chiropractic, in the ground-level space on Belknap Street. Central Flats is the only P&R property currently intended for mixed-use.
Smart tech also helps with construction. The Procore project management platform was implemented in February of this year and is being used for Aery and Lincoln Flats. P&R management chose Procore after opening Central Flats, its largest building to-date. “Managing the punch-lists for that large of a project needed a platform that allowed us to communicate across project teams,” said Ryan Nelson, co-owner of P&R Companies. “We can do that seamlessly between our contractors, sub-contractors, architects and others from one place now.”
“We saw immediate efficiencies just by having all of our documents in one place, easily accessible whether on the job site or in the office,” said Susi Anderson, project administrator.
Owners want tech
Demand for smart tech among homeowners is up. A recent survey conducted by Rochester Real Estate shows that about 81 percent of real estate purchasers would be more inclined to buy a house if it came with smart technology products. Alarms.com reports that 63 percent of homebuyers want smart locks and alarms, 63 percent want smart fans and thermostats, 58 percent want smart lights and 56 percent want carbon monoxide detectors.
The tech saves homeowners time and money. On average, said a recent PolicyAdvice report, homeowners can get up to 20 percent off home insurance rates for installing monitored safety devices and smart security systems. Smart heating and cooling systems can save smart home users 50 percent in energy use.
The pandemic has also increased demand.
“With the last year of our life, the comfortability of one’s home has taken on a whole new meaning,” said Nathan Rosenlund, director of sales and marketing at Bruckelmyer Brothers Construction in Duluth. The family-owned construction company has responded to this need with its “Marshall Way” model smart home. Clients can experience first-hand voice control, automated lights, environmental controls, door locks and window sensors and more.
“Smart tech can touch every aspect of your home,” said Rosenlund. But, he said, the technology is useful only if it enhances the homeowner’s peace of mind. Security is among the top concerns of the clients he works with. “People know they want speakers in the walls in their home and they want to be secure.”
For snowbirds who spend weeks or months away, having access to their home no matter where they are may be just what they are looking for. Sensors and alarms can let them know if there’s a water leak or a frozen pipe. They can also give a neighbor a code to get into their house while they’re away.
Because the system is customized for each home, communication between client and contractor is key, said Rosenlund. “You should be comfortable to be free with the contractor to tell them what you’re trying to achieve. It’s your home.”