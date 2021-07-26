Chequamegon Bay a haven for book lovers

Four independent book stores fill unique niches
The 21st century has not been kind to book stores. According to the American Booksellers Association, there were about 10,800 brick and mortar stores in the United States in 2002, including chain stores and independent book stores. In 2020, the independents number about 2,500. Remarkably, four of those sit on the South Shore of Lake Superior, offering up more than 100,000 new and used books. It’s a book lover’s paradise.
But staying in business – especially during 2020, a time when ebooks, Amazon, and online shopping are taking larger and larger chunks of the market share – has meant these local businesses have become savvy marketers and honed their distinct entrepreneurial skills to each find a unique niche.
Richard and Carol Avol of Washburn’s Chequamegon Books have been in the Chequamegon Bay area market the longest and have the largest store, housed in a historic 1888 brownstone. The Avols – who have completely supported themselves with their book store since day one – started book selling in Madison, Wis., with their popular downtown store, Avol’s books. But the couple were frequent visitors to the north woods, and decided they wanted “something different” – which meant in 1995 they purchased their two-story brownstone and moved thousands of boxes of books the six-hour drive north.
Although the store sells select new book titles, it is known primarily for its vast selection of quality used inventory, with some 80,000 books lining the tall, deep store shelves.
Richard Avol said besides loving books, being naturally inquisitive has been a key to their success. He now has a large selection of unique, scholarly works that researchers have come to rely on.
“When I was still in Madison, often a professor would come in, and I would pick his or her brain to find out what was the best work on any particular topic,” he said. “Then the next person would come in and I’d find out more.”
Avol said they now carry many important books that are out of print and rare. In fact, they may be the only store in the United States with copies of those works. Getting those precious books to those who need them is the store’s specialty.
When the Avols started, they sold books entirely to walk-in customers. But 23 years ago, they went online.
With the advent of online sales, more people have found they can find what they are looking for at Chequamegon Books using sites such as Abebooks and Biblio. Or they just call and ask.
“We get calls from all over,” store manager Britton Doolittle said. “It’s been fun to ‘meet’ people from all over the world through books.”
Avol said during the pandemic, they were closed to the public, but were “actually very busy” as their online sales quadrupled. They accessed one small state grant in pandemic relief money but came through the pandemic with an even larger online following.
As the elder statespersons in the Bay Area book community, the Avols have happily served as mentors to the other stores.
“When I started over 40 years ago, other book store owners were incredibly generous with their time and expertise helping me get started,” Avol said. “I want to be able to pass that on.”
Across Chequamegon Bay from Washburn, Jill Reinke and her mother, Betty, have owned and operated Spinster Books on Ashland’s Main Street since 2015. The Reinkes own their building, which came equipped with shelves from the shoe store that had once occupied the building. Spinster Books specializes in high quality used books, sells some new books, is happy to complete special orders, and has a selection of games, new and used Legos, puzzles and the occasional stuffed animal. When she first opened, the book store occupied only half the building. When the tenant in the other half left, Reinke took down the center wall and doubled her shelf space and inventory.
Why books? Reinke said she has been working in libraries and book stores all her adult life, including a six-year stint managing Ashland’s Vaughn Library “Book Nook.”
“That’s when I really got a sense of what a fun, laid-back retail environment used books provide,” she said.
Reinke has some 9,000 books easily accessible on her shelves and another 5-6,000 in storage, she estimates. She operates the store herself, accompanied by “store manager” Miss Charlie, a 15-year-old dachshund who spends most of the day happily curled up in a cozy dog-bed equipped shopping cart, accepting love from customers. Reinke jokes they come in to see Charlie, not her. “I’m known for being laid back, nicely snarky, and extremely accommodating,” she said with a laugh.
When the pandemic hit, Reinke closed the doors and pivoted to a business model offering book carts outside, curbside pickup, and special orders. She was closed from the middle of March 2020 to May 14, 2021. A $2,500 grant “that was a godsend” gave her funding to order stock before Christmas, and she is hoping to access another grant to make her front door more handicapped accessible.
“I have some very good, very loyal customers who got us through this,” she said.
Now she is hoping to make her store once again the “physically and emotionally safe” space where people can gather to read and talk books.
The smallest Bay area community is Bayfield, where the city proper population stands at 520. Yet Bayfield, popular with tourists, boasts not one, but two thriving independent bookstores.
Apostle Islands Bookstore is on the city’s main street, selling new books. Store manager Kristen Sandstrom has been working there since day one, when the book store opened 11 years ago. The owners, two retired attorneys, had dreamed of opening a store, and they quickly found their niche.
“We’re a general book store with a little bit of everything,” Sandstrom said. “But we have a strong emphasis on local voices, nature, Native American culture and history.”
The store carries between 7-8,000 titles (about 11-12,000 books) arranged attractively throughout the store in sections from cooking to thrillers. The store also has a small selection of merchandise and a well-curated puzzle selection.
Sandstrom said 2020 was a year like no other.
“I thought it would be the worst
year ever,” she said. “We thought we would be in triage mode.”
The store was physically closed for part of the pandemic, offering curbside pickup only. Later, it was open allowing limited customer counts.
Then something wonderful happened.
“We had such broad community support,” Sandstrom said. “Local people bought gift cards for their friends to spend later. We received online orders from people in 25 states.”
When George Floyd was murdered and the national conversation turned to race, Sandstrom said it prompted them to take a critical view of their inventory as well. As a result, they made changes.
“I’m happy to say we now have authors of color in all our sections,” she said.
The store accessed payroll protection plan grants, too.
“That was incredibly helpful,” Sandstrom said. “It meant we could hire some part time staff and know we had the money for that payroll.”
She said while sales were down in 2020, they were still able to pay for their operations.
“It was a year that brought out the best and worst of humanity,” she said. “We were lucky to see some of the best.”
The newest kid on the book store block is Honest Dog Books in Bayfield, located on a leafy cobblestoned side street.
The store, formerly named What Goes ‘Round, has been selling used books since 1986 (though not always in the present location). The current owners, Julie Buckles and her husband Charly Ray, purchased the store in September of 2019, after Buckles went into the store looking for a book of poetry and found out the store was for sale.
“We had always thought that owning a book store would be the dream retirement job,” Buckles recalled. As an author herself (her memoir Paddling to Winter was published in 2013), she had spent a lot of time traveling through the Midwest, visiting book stores. “And I always thought … if this was my book store, this is what I would do ...”
Still, with a full-time job working in marketing for Ashland’s Northland College, two teen-agers, and a team of sled dogs, adding a book store to the list seemed, well, crazy.
“But by the time I walked from the store to my car, my hands were shaking and I was texting Charly to tell him we had to buy this store,” she said.
They bought the store, changed the name to Honest Dog Books, and spent a winter becoming acquainted with their 14,000-book inventory and adding more new titles to the mix, making the store better reflect their love of nature, adventure and dogs. They were anticipating a summer busy with foot traffic and tourists when the pandemic hit.
“I was looking at 14,000 books and wondering how I could possibly get them into people’s hands,” she said. “We had no real web store or online inventory. It just about broke my heart.”
But Buckles didn’t give up. She thought: “What if I ask people three questions and pick out a book for them based on the answers?”
She sent out a tweet offering a “surprise me” option – for $9 plus shipping, Honest Dog would pick out a used book and send it off.
Her tweet was shared and re-shared and one day she opened her computer to discover 70 Surprise Me! orders waiting that had come in overnight. She took a week’s vacation from her job to fill them. It was then a $5,000 payroll protection plan grant allowed her to hire Erin Schlager, now the store manager. To date, they have sold some 700 Surprise Me! books.
Buckles said their business model shifted from one that relied primarily on foot traffic to one with a large online presence and pushed her into investing in a store management system that has allowed them to inventory the store’s used books and sell them online.
“People really love this store, and we are so grateful,” she said. “I now have people telling me their local book store is 2,000 miles from their house.”