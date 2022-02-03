Cantilever Distillery + Hotel ushers in new era for Koochiching County

The International Falls area, perhaps best known as the “Icebox of the Nation,” is perched on the forefront of a new economic boon – and who could guess its history as a border town bootlegging stopover would lay the groundwork?
“We’re a mill town on the Canadian border,” said I-Falls’ Paul Nevanen, director of the Koochiching Economic Development Authority (KEDA). The mill was built in the early 20th century, purchased by Boise Cascade Corporation in 1965 and sold to an investment group in 2003. In 2013, Boise laid off 265 employees and closed down part of the plant before selling to Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), its current owners. It is the largest employer in the area, with 580 full-time employees.
As an access point to remote wilderness like Voyageurs National Park and Rainy Lake, “There’s an untapped potential here,” continued Nevanen, “especially in tourism.”
Kalan Wagner and Marty Goulet, local entrepreneurs who work primarily in construction, recognized that potential and took a risk. They saw the growth of distilleries around the country and thought, why not Ranier? They didn’t let their lack of experience in distilleries and hotels limit their vision, said Nevanen; instead, they educated themselves about the distillery business and assembled a team of experts, including CEO Lindsey Goulet, Managing Partner and General Manager Ed Gackley, Assistant General Manager Robert Olson and Head Distiller Charles Fuller.
In January 2020, their vision became reality when the Cantilever Distillery + Hotel opened in neighboring Ranier. The town of 540 people lies just east of I-Falls on Highway 11, at the mouth of the Rainy River as it opens into Rainy Lake. It is the first lodging facility built in the county in 30 years.
Cantilever’s concept is interwoven with the town’s history as a site for smuggling spirits into the United States during prohibition. A century ago, federal agents busted a railcar coming into the country via the Cantilever Bridge. They axed open confiscated casks of Canadian whiskey onto frozen Rainy Lake. Residents came with cups and spoons. A photo of the epic event now overlooks Cantilever’s lobby; locals even recognize their ancestors in the image, Gackley said. Folks at the bar can hear trains still crossing the historic Cantilever Bridge, and guests in the rooftop hot tub and sauna can look out over Rainy Lake. Smugglers still ship in illegal booty, though these days, he said, the train station’s full X-ray unit uncovers counterfeit ear buds, Barbies and iPads.
Area history was an important factor at every step of the construction process for the 26,000-square-foot facility, which used locally sourced material whenever possible. Each of the 31 boutique hotel rooms includes distinct, historically themed artwork and newspaper articles, along with handcrafted furniture and shelving made by local artisans. The restaurant and cocktail room, yoga studio, rooftop bar and private events space center around the distillery where Fuller uses local ingredients to create a lineup of bourbon, gin, vodka and rye whiskey. (The leftover grains are fed to local cows.) The distillery produces two lines – the top shelf Cantilever brand and “Woody’s Fairly Reliable” brand, named for the guy who will tell you the best fishing spots and laugh when you don’t get a single bite, according to the tagline. Distribution is expanding throughout the region and into other states, with nationwide distribution on the horizon.
The hotel is “a truly creative and multipurpose space that maximizes every square inch of space,” said Matt Shermoen, APEX business developer. As the first lodging facility built here in three decades, he said, it gives the city “a much-needed modern gathering space. Investing in the Cantilever Distillery and Hotel was an investment in the greater community.”
Nevanen, who has been with KEDA for 40 years, agrees.
“We’ve seen more happen in the past three to four years, and a big part of that was Cantilever coming onto the scene.”
Besides bringing a fresh energy and perspective to the economic landscape, said Nevanen, the project has paved the way for more new business via property tax abatements, subsidies that lower the cost of owning property by reducing or eliminating property taxes for a period of time. Cantilever Hotel + Distillery was the first brick-and-mortar property in Koochiching County to receive a tax abatement, which was granted by the city of Ranier and Koochiching County for 15 years. Typical abatements last from eight to 10 years, said Nevanen, though they can go up to 15 years, considering factors like location and financial conditions on the ground.
The tax abatement was vital, he noted, since a major hurdle of building hotels in rural areas is getting through the off-season months. “Especially given construction costs, without some sort of subsidy, it’s really hard to justify any kind of return on investment,” he said. “They are still going to pay taxes, they’re still going to create jobs, but to overcome the construction hurdle and economics of long-term performance/return (of aging spirits) you have to look at abating the taxes for a period of time.” The project also had the confidence of Rainier citizens, the County Board and the Chamber of Commerce, said Nevanen. “At the public hearing portion, there was almost unanimous support for the project.” Part of that confidence, he said, was earned by the fact that the project leaders were locals. “They’re going to stay here.”
With the tax abatement door open, there are now two more hotels currently under construction in International Falls, with plans to open in the spring.
The momentum is attracting more new and existing businesses.
“On Main Street, younger folks are buying and leasing buildings,” said Nevanen, “investments down there we haven’t seen in a while,” like the popular café Coffee Landing, the boutique Swanky Gifts on Rainy and the Sports Shop bicycle store, beside longtime mainstays Hometown Hobby and Ronnings outfitters. Last summer Dunkin Donuts purchased and opened the old Tim Horton’s. Miner’s, which currently has two stores in the area, just purchased the 86,000-square-foot building left vacant by Kmart, with plans to consolidate its Super One store in the structure. The long-term reconstruction of Highway 53 – the main road into town – was completed last year.
The area, which has depended heavily on Canadian customers in the past, has been hit hard by the pandemic’s border closures, though it’s also seen an influx of new visitors who might normally travel into Canada but now are exploring Northern Minnesota instead. Robert Olson, Cantilever’s assistant general manager, has seen people who couldn’t go into Canada as repeat customers at the hotel.
“Last summer was helpful,” said Nevanen. “Local resorts did well. People were staying in Minnesota. They wanted that wilderness experience.”
Other new visitors are drawn to nearby Voyageurs National Park, the only national park in Minnesota, which has been attracting attention lately. State and national parks are seeing more visitors during the pandemic, and Voyageurs is unique as a recently certified International Dark Sky Park. In November, National Geographic called it the best place to see the northern lights in the country.
Even in the off-season, visitors come for the cold wilderness, the ice fishing and snowmobiling – and to test automobiles. Automotive test engineers from all over the world have been coming to the Ice Box of the Nation for 30 years, testing cars in the arctic temperatures from mid-November through mid-March. “It’s a big financial boost to the community here,” said Nevanen. “When you’ve got cold, you’ve got to sell cold.”
After hours, many of the testers gather at Cantilever’s bar, he said, where you can hear languages and accents from all over the world. Cantilever’s founders “really nailed it and hit a home run,” said Nevanen. “They created a destination. We haven’t had anything like that. And their product is really good.”