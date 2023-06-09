Business owners have mixed feelings about downtown locations

It’s mid-May, and downtown Duluth construction has transformed winter into yet another season of “you can’t get there from here.”
For downtown businesses, it’s also the beginning of a frustrating fifth-plus year of trying to help navigate loyal customers to their doors and of wondering whether that increase in tourists they hear so much about will make it to the widened Superior Street sidewalks intended to bring people to gather.
Throw into that five-year timeframe a pandemic with lockdowns and an aftermath with employee shortages big enough to alter business hours, and one might think all companies are ready to shutter and bolt. But owning a small business or managing a larger one is not the work of the faint of heart, as conversations revealed at a few downtown businesses.
The owner of Duluth Coffee Co., Eric Faust, is frustrated with what seems a lack of respect by the city for his downtown location but is still willing to invest in downtown.
Asked in a phone conversation how he was feeling about the upcoming summer potential, he admitted that as he was speaking, the walls of the 100-year-old building that houses his firm were shaking from jackhammers tearing up the sidewalk outside. “This is the third time they’ve torn up the sidewalk in front of my business,” Faust said. “Who do you even complain to?”
He had gone to city meetings in the fall about the pending reconstruction of First Avenue East from Superior Street to Third Street and was assured his questions – such as about his employee parking – would be answered. But Faust said he was caught off guard when he came to work that Monday to find a maze of detours around his business and his employee parking lot filled with construction materials.
The city did issue a Thursday, May 11, press release about the Monday, May 15, start of construction, but did not specifically reach out to all businesses affected.
The timing in May comes particularly hard, Faust added, echoing other owners of businesses boosted by tourists.
“The first quarter in Duluth is one of the worst times for businesses, and we struggle through it. … You really only make money … six months of the year. May is a super important month … and if it’s good weather in May, ‘Thank you!’ Otherwise, it’s June to December.
“I’m usually a much more positive person,” Faust said. “For my business, I’ve never felt supported by the city, and so it continues. I located my business here 10 and a half years ago because this is the center of Duluth – Lake (Avenue) and Superior (Street) – I really want to be located in the center. … I’ve lived in Duluth 20 years and have been a business owner for 10 of them.”
The company’s main income isn’t downtown, he pointed out. Duluth Coffee Co. has a lively wholesale component, accommodated at a site in the Duluth Air Park. He employs 20 people among all of the operations. “The wholesale business is great. I sell online across the country. … Without that, man, we really wouldn’t be here.”
For his part, Faust would love to see a comprehensive city plan, especially for encouraging neighborhood development – a plan available for all to see. “There needs to be a strategic effort in developing each of them … where are the areas we need to develop, and we need to do it methodically.” He, like many others interviewed, pointed to support for areas like Lincoln Park and Canal Park as models for what should happen across the city.
Despite admitting he could not recommend that a new business owner located in downtown, he also voiced his commitment for his Superior Street site. In fact, he recently purchased Duluth Candy Co., the business located between his roastery and coffee shop at 101 E. Superior St. and 105 E. Superior St. “Nothing is changing,” he said of the Duluth Candy business, which also features a thriving wholesale component. Faust has hired that company’s original manager to take over, and customers will not notice any difference, he said. “We just like the business, and we just think it’s good for downtown.”
He also has taken over the old Coney Island space on the other side of his coffee shop and is in the process of remodeling it to serve breakfast there.
“We’re deeply invested in downtown, and it’s not off to a good start,” Faust said from his jackhammer-rattled office. “Thankfully, I’ve worried for a decade, and I’m prepared as a seasoned business owner.”
Being prepared – and flexible – has been the hallmark of the dwindling number of Superior Street businesses that remained standing through the difficult past years.
When chatting with Matt Erjavec, assistant store manager at Duluth Trading Co., 300 E. Superior St., he noted that the Duluth Police had just posting signs prohibiting parking in front of his store through June 20. (Later he learned it was to re-route city buses because of the construction.) The store has already endured more than two years of Superior Street reconstruction on the block, plus disruptions caused by the work on the new Essentia Health complex down the street. “Eventually, we’ll be going into the better part of a decade without full access.” Erjavec noted.
Duluth Trading Co., though, has deep support through its parent company, based in Mount Horeb, Wis. The local operation offers parking validation for customers parking in the Sheraton Hotel lot. “That’s been one of our work-arounds,” Erjavec said, adding that’s not an option for many of his business neighbors. The store also has worked hard to post on social media the up-to-date routes for its customers to take, either driving or walking.
The other perk for the local store, regardless of construction hinderances, is strong customer loyalty, both because of quality products and because of robust marketing that includes a decidedly tongue-in-cheek catalog and product names like “Go Buck Naked” briefs, “Fire Hose” pants and an Angry Beaver mascot. “We thrive on being innovative,” Erjavec said. “We like to stand out in a crowd.”
Even passengers on the cruise ships last year asked how to get to Duluth Trading Co. Erjavec said his staff had made contact with the Viking Cruises’ crew, which helped. The day of the interview, a couple arrived from California in the store, having just driven from the Twin Cites specifically to visit Duluth Trading Co. before turning right around to see the San Francisco Giants-Minnesota Twins game.
“Our loyal customers, not much stops them,” Erjavec mused. That is especially true of this store in the city for which the company is named and where its origins are traced to 1989.
Unlike many downtown and other locations, Duluth Trading Co. has not had issues with staffing levels, and it continues to be open seven days a week. “Staff has been good,” he said. “Fifty percent or more are students.”
Besides drawing customers who might also wander into nearby stores, Duluth Trading Co. has tried to be a good business neighbor in other ways. “We have built relationships with our neighbors, sharing business cards and working with some of those businesses downtown,” Erjavec said.
He wryly added that this would not be the store’s last construction rodeo. Work on a proposed residential tower at the old Voyageur Lakewalk Inn site kitty corner down the street may start within a year.
About a block west of Duluth Trading Co., Hucklebeary owner Emily Ekstrom continues to exude optimism despite what has been a tough business challenge, both professionally and personally, over the past few years.
Hucklebeary was started as a pop-up sponsored through the then-Greater Downtown Council. The mainly stationery store featured handmade paper products and gift items in its original location in the 100 block on Superior Street. It offered classes, warm reception into the small space and welcomes from Bear, the rescue dog for whom the business was named.
Ekstrom’s business survived both Superior Street construction and COVID through customer loyalty and a jump to online sales.
She offered “Sunshine Surprise Packs” with customers paying $25 for a mystery bundle sent to them. “’Pencil’ was our very first theme,” Ekstrom recalled. “We had a lot of pencils, we had a lot of cards.”
They did other “pop ups” at other, less congested locations. “The businesses have to work together when there is construction,” she noted.
During COVID shutdowns, she and her staff added options, even some that didn’t quite work. She describes how they turned their storefront into a “vending machine,” where a passersby could look at what was available, order something and then have it sent out through the door (aka the vending machine opening). “We were open for 15 minutes before we knew it wouldn’t work,” Ekstrom laughed. “If it’s not working, OK, pull it in. … It’s OK to try. Be honest if it doesn’t work.”
Then Ekstrom and other businesses on the 100 block lakeside on Superior Street were told the owners would tear the buildings down, perhaps for parking. That forced move came at a time when she was eight months pregnant and her father had recently be diagnosed with a terminal illness.
“It was hard to leave that corner because we had really built something,” Ekstrom said. She considered closing the store, asking herself, “Is this too much? Is it worth for me? Then I noticed, Hucklebeary had turned into more than just a retail store. … People want us here.”
For a time, she moved to West First Street, mainly to warehouse her inventory. “We moved there with it always being a temporary spot. I had known our current location as a potential option, but it just wasn’t ready for us to move in.
Within about a year, though, the owner of Perry Framing was ready to leave the location at 218 E. Superior St., and Ekstrom made another move just before Christmas last year. She connected up with Lauralloons, a balloon boutique, as part of her store options.
“You wouldn’t think there would be a huge change with just a block different,” she said of her current location down Superior Street from her original store. But the vibe of this block, next door to Zeitgeist and just down from Blacklist Brewing Co. and Duluth Best Bread, as well as kitty-corner from the NorShor Theatre, seems more engaged. “I have really great neighbors. … This is a really fun, exciting block. It feels like there is some action. … I’m very excited because for us in this location it’s our first summer. I’m pumped about it.”
The new location will shift her store hours. She’s currently open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and until 3 p.m. Sundays. “I have tourists, and then I have locals. A Sunday for me is typically tourist traffic; a weekday is typically local.” She extend hours to 7 p.m., though, because of later customer traffic from the theater, movie and dinner crowds. She may add Tuesday during the tourist season.
Looking at the construction tangle around her – with Michigan Street and East First Street closed all summer, plus various other streets sporadically shut off for a week or more – Ekstrom remains positive, a trait she picked up from her late father. She survived a major construction disruption, pandemic shutdowns, a forced move and knows she’ll survive more construction. “I think it’s naive to think it’s not going to affect you,” she said. “It’s going to affect you every time. … It’s how we control the narrative that matters. How can I communicate to my customers?
“Construction means progress,” Ekstrom added. “It doesn’t always have to be a negative thing.”
For example, the recent construction starts forced her to become a pedestrian, she said, on her way to Duluth Coffee Co. “I put myself in the tourist shoes. I made more stops because I turned into a pedestrian. We need to showcase how we are so close to the Lakewalk, how easy it is to walk to our downtown.”
She’s heard it said that when you look at a cityscape, you can tell if the city is healthy by the number of cranes on the skyline. “I see seven cranes, that is huge,” she says of downtown Duluth. “That is awesome … and, yes, it’s kind of a construction nightmare.”
On the western end of downtown, two business owners both lamented with some nostalgia about the downtown energy of the past.
Seventy years on the same corner of First Avenue West and West First Street, Tim Perrella, a member of the Sammy’s Pizza dynasty, remembers such businesses as the European Bakery and other First Street stalwarts that aided customer traffic. No such businesses exist nearby anymore. “For many years, it was the best.” he said.
For a number of reasons, the current atmosphere is more challenging downtown. The Perrella family also owns Sammy’s Pizza restaurants in Hermantown and Woodland. There are 13 other locations around the region. The downtown location was opened in 1956 by Tim’s dad and mom, Sam Perrella Jr. and Jeanne Perrella, just two years after the first Sammy’s Pizza opened in Hibbing in 1954.
Perrella did acknowledge that unlike other restaurants or stores, his pizza business thrived during the pandemic shutdowns. “My business during COVID was phenomenal. I was lucky for that reason.”
Now between staff shortages and a lack of foot traffic at his downtown location, Perrella admitted, “I’m very discouraged with what’s going on down here.”
While he has heard the reports of tourism being up in Duluth, he has not seen that for his downtown business. He had heard that rising hotel costs, even runners for such events as Grandma’s Marathon may not be choosing overnight stays.
“I’m closed Sunday and Monday because I don’t have the help,” Perrella said. He was expecting an uptick last year that did not materialize, he added. “We’ll see what goes on here this summer.”
Despite the downsides, he thrills to his loyal customer base. “People, they remember this from the ’50s and ’60s, and they are still coming back.”
The exodus out of downtowns around the country first occurred with the rise of malls in the 1960s and ’70s, but in the past five years, downtown Duluth also has seen an exodus spurred by construction and COVID.
Since 2018, the year construction began on the Superior Street project, businesses no longer operating downtown include (but are not limited to) The Lark café, Art in the Alley, ReImagined, Electric Fetus, a Hallmark shop, Bagley’s jewelry store, a series of short-lived restaurants, Old Towne Antiques and the Chinese Dragon. The reasons for departing or closing vary, but the result has been a less robust downtown market, especially on the western end. In addition, many operations still existing downtown have shortened hours or dropped days from their schedules.
Mainstream Fashions for Men, 206 W. Superior St., has been around for more than 30 years, long before Ben Mork and Tom Henderson purchased the high-end men’s clothing store in 2016. But Mork has already seen huge changes along his part of Superior Street. He remembers a downtown with a popular toy store across the street, three men’s stores, two jewelry stores and the Hallmark shop among the retail draws that contributed to a more family-friendly atmosphere.
Mork joked about facing the pandemic closures right at the time his first son was born, which gave him an unexpected six months of quality at-home time for the newborn.
As to Superior Street construction, Phase 1 in 2018 on his part of the street with “a bonus year of construction in 2021,” he said were circumstances for which he could plan. “You can either get upset or you can make it work.”
He and Henderson worked in advance of the construction, which they knew would disrupt their walk-in clientele’s access. They used social media to keep customers, as much as possible, abreast of how to reach them across construction zones. They worked hard to promote and expand sales to wedding parties. They started buy one, get one for $1 deals on suits for the groom, groomsmen, fathers et al. The suits are purchased, not rented, and fitted, the only way Mork said he’d offer such packages with the quality control he wants to deliver. “Now about 40% of our yearly business is weddings.”
The two new owners have also succeeded in lowering their “strike zone” for customers, down from 30-year-olds to retirees before their purchase to customers mainly in their early 20s to 50s. They’ve added more casual clothing options.
Unlike some businesses, they did not – and still do not – offer online sales, although they have a classy website and a Facebook page that lets customers know of the last-minute changes one might anticipate with a staff basically of the two owners and their spouses. “It’s pretty much the Tom and Ben show every day,” Mork admitted.
Mork, like others, expressed distress at the seeming lack of defined planning for reviving business downtown – despite the recent suggestions of the city’s downtown task force. But he, like others, also expressed optimism for the kind of city and community support given to other districts. “I love what goes on in Canal Park,” Mork said. “I would love to see what Lincoln Park has seen happen downtown.”
It isn’t that moving away from downtown hasn’t crossed their minds, Mork said. The two owners did a recent survey of their customers on social media inquiring whether they should move to Hermantown. The response was 50/50 – evenly split between stay and go.
Mork still appreciates downtown, especially how businesses try to help each other and spend their own money in each others’ stores.
“We are a family down here,” Mork concluded. “I’m very, very hopeful for the future … otherwise I would have left by now.”