Business is a mix at regional restaurants

The restaurant business is on the hot plate.
Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times.
Yet, business at some is cooking.
“I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti Vlatkovich, co-operator of Sportsmen’s Restaurant and Taverna in Hibbing. “We just look at each other and say, ‘Can we make it another year?’”
Vlatkovich operates the downtown Hibbing restaurant with business partner Andy Karahalios.
“Our people are an older clientele and it’s not the same,” said Vlatkovich. “Our biggest thing is the older people don’t go out as much. For every one who comes in, there’s three take-home orders.”
In the wake of government-forced lockdowns and customers choosing to eat at home or take-out, some restaurants are still waiting for a full return of pre-pandemic customers.
At the same time, they’re dealing with staffing issues, skyrocketing food prices, and in some instances, trouble getting food products delivered to their businesses on time.
“You just pray that something breaks, when it goes from $10 for a crate of eggs to $48,” Vlatkovich said of the economic pressures. “It’s gotten to the point where, what are we going to do, raise the price of a burger to $20?”
However, business at BoomTown in Eveleth is booming, said co-owner Jessica Lietz.
Lietz and her husband Erik also own BoomTown in Eveleth and Duluth and the Whistling Bird in Gilbert.
Overall, there’s no lack of customers, said Lietz.
“Business is great,” said Lietz. “People are coming in and spending money. All four are in very good position. Eveleth is actually up quite a bit since pre-COVID.”
Still, BoomTown is facing several of the same issues as other restaurants.
“Staffing is one,” said Lietz. “But I know that’s everywhere. We’re just trying to pay more than everybody else to establish a staff that’s good, cares and shows up. We’re getting tons of applications for the front of the house. It’s just filling the last couple positions in the kitchen.”
Food supply problems are another issue facing restaurants.
“Shortages are still a big thing,” said Lietz. “It’s constant. We actually weren’t able to get salmon on the truck yesterday because the company they buy their fish from didn’t show up with their truck. Prices have doubled in the past year, and it’s mis-picks and substitutions.”
When suppliers substitute food products for the normal products, customers pick up on it, she said.
“When things don’t come in, they offer a substitution,” said Lietz. “But when it comes in, customers notice its different than what they usually get and they get upset. But that kind of thing isn’t our fault. Every single day there’s something shorted or substituted.”
Statewide, inflation is hitting the restaurant industry pretty significantly over the last six to seven months, said Ben Wogsland, Hospitality Minnesota spokesman.
“I think big picture on the customer side of things is looking really good,” said Wogsland. “For the first time, more than 70% (of hospitality businesses) are saying they’re going to get back to pre-COVID levels. But due to the shutdowns over the last two years, about two-thirds took on additional debt and we think the average of that was about $500,000.”
“76% say costs they’re paying for goods and services are up 5 to 10% in the last year,” said Wogsland.
And with a margin of 2% to 5%, restaurant owners are getting squeezed, he said.
“Half are not passing on rate hikes to customers,” said Wogsland. “A lot of them are eating the costs, but that’s not sustainable over the long term.”
Over the past two years, 50,000 to 100,000 workers left Minnesota’s hospitality industry, said Wogsland.
“Frankly, because they needed more than unemployment (insurance),” he said. “The industry is now trying to find workforce through non-traditional sources like looking at bringing in young people and bringing them up to speed with training. There are also people looking at automation or robots, not because they want to, but because they have to.”
At Montana Cafe in Cook, business is strong, although owner Megan Strong has reduced operating hours from when she bought the business prior to the pandemic.
“Things are going well,” said Strong. “We’re back to normal and beyond. The only thing is a lot of people are struggling with the supply chain. It will be napkins one week and then it will be bacon or chicken wings the next week.”
Montana Cafe benefits from a loyal local clientele along with lake tourists in the summer and snowmobilers in the winter, said Strong.
She hasn’t had problems finding employees.
“We employ six people, two full-time and four part-time,” said Strong. “We haven’t had a lot of issues finding people.”
At Forest Lake Restaurant in Grand Rapids, staffing shortages have forced owner John Fredrickson to shut down part of the business.
“It’s the most disruptive I’ve ever seen in 42 years,” said Fredrickson. “We usually have our downstairs steakhouse operating seven days a week, but we’re not operating it at all. We decided just to keep our main dining room and lounge open. It’s more about the supply of workers than increased costs.”
Yet, there’s some good news on the cost side for restaurants, said Fredrickson.
“We’re actually seeing certain areas start to drop, like take-out containers and gloves have started to drop in cost,” he said. “A lot of them have started to drop back significantly.”
In Virginia, Village Inn co-owner Johnny Snidarich said food and transportation prices are taking a big bite out of business.
Prices for food products delivered to the restaurant have gone up probably 50%, he said.
“It’s the price of everything,” said Snidarich. “It’s prices, prices, prices. You have to raise (menu) prices, or you have to shut down.”
Customers have been returning to the restaurant, although some longtime regular customers who Snidarich often visited with have passed away over the last few years, he said.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Snidarich. “It would be nice to see a few more people coming in, but people are coming out again and I don’t think they’re worried about the pandemic as much as they were.”
Finding enough workers remains a challenge, although Snidarich said he’s seen some improvement.
“It seems like it’s gotten better. But there’s still a lack of qualified people who want to work.”
Snidarich said he hopes for improvement in the business, though he thinks it will remain challenging.
“It’s getting back,” said Snidarich. “I don’t know if we’ll get back to where we were three or four years ago. I hope so, but I don’t think so. You can’t raise prices so much to kill people, so you just have to work twice as hard to make money.”
For restaurant owners, it’s going to take some time to fully recover, said Lietz.
“We’re coming out of everything,” said Lietz. “(Food) prices are up We’re paying more in wages and more in food and that makes up more than 60% of the bottom line. It’s definitely a process and it’s not something you bounce back from, especially when you’re operating four.”