Building homes and the construction workforce

In this month’s series on workforce development, we look at how a new Duluth developer is building the construction workforce through an innovative multi-pronged approach.
We have in general a shortage of housing. We also have a shrinking construction workforce in our region. Layer onto that the realities of climate change and energy and our need to build differently than we ever had at scale, and this presents a big opportunity,” said Rachel Wagner, a Duluth-based green building expert and climate justice advocate, who has worked in green design for two decades.
Wagner and Greg Gilbert, an attorney, housing advocate and former Duluth city councilor, have founded Green New Deal Housing, a Minnesota-based nonprofit developer, whose mission is to develop equitable net-zero energy housing and a green collar workforce in the Arrowhead region.
The organization and its team of experts recognizes the intersection of multiple society challenges and seeks to build affordable housing, address economic injustice, train and grow the building workforce, provide clean energy and mitigate climate change, and develop and sustain the local economy.
The mission may sound like a lot. Then again, said Wagner, it makes a lot of sense.
“It’s hugely intentional because we recognized that too often organizations and businesses – whether for profit or nonprofit – are operating in silos and not fully acknowledging and responding to the intersections/interrelatedness of our most pressing social needs. We think you’re not going to get very far in solving these pressing needs if you travel just in one lane. So we’re taking over the whole highway.”
Community partners are lining up to participate. Already, Fond du Lac Community Tribal and Community College, Duluth Workforce Development, the city of Superior, the local carpenters’ union and Arbor Wood Co., among others.
As a developer, Green New Deal Housing finds and obtains building sites, hires contractors, then sells homes subsidized on a sliding scale to qualified buyers or at market rate.
It also offers educational programming to build the skills of the present workforce and increase interest and recruitment in green building and sustainability-related professions. Curriculum includes building science, high performance residential construction, and green building techniques and technologies. The group welcomes current building professionals, people participating in workforce development programs, students, apprentices, and people pursuing careers in design, engineering, construction and renewable energy.
The more a builder can understand the interrelated nature of the home, said Wanger, the more likely they are to spot problems and then offer options and solutions for ways to improve energy use and save money and resources – before the project even begins.
“We have a blueprint reading course. It’s not just for Green New Deal Housing blueprints – which are super detailed – but also training how to recognize when you’re dealing with a set of blueprints where something is missing or something is wrong.”
These problems can be simple things, like a building design with too many west-facing windows, which means the house is going to overheat in the summer. A house plan with very tall ceilings or a vaulted ceiling from front to back may negatively impact the movement of heat, air and moisture of the home. Someone bought a house plan online and the garage is on south side of the house, blocking the natural light coming into the home. “That has a big impact on energy of the house, especially in our northern climate.” When a builder can identify these problems early on, they can be addressed to save energy costs not only in construction but for the life of the home.
“Our houses typically sit on the planet for 50, 100, 200 years,” said Wagner. “Buildings are such a big piece of the pie with energy use and climate. And each building tends to have a long operating life span. When we make a decision, whether that decision is for efficiency, resiliency or consumption, it gets magnified 10, 20, 40 years.”
To date, Green New Deal Housing has offered a four-part course, which their instructors have taught three times.
The one-year pilot curriculum development and workforce training project included the development of the introductory course and the delivery of the course to 25 people in three separate cohorts at three separate venues. The first cohort was taught at Fond du Lac Community Tribal and Community College’s through its continuing education program. It included carpenters, people wanting to do their own projects, the local head of Habitat for Humanity, a renewable energy student and a drafter.
The 25 participants had “a terrific sort of breadth,” said Wagner. “Our first class, we saw a sampling of every demographic we imagined training showing up for the first class.”
Subsequent cohorts included experienced builders, people training to build through a local nonprofit and incoming construction trainees with some education and training, part of the workforce development program. “That will hopefully be the bulk of people coming through,” said Wagner of future courses, “from community college related programs, workforce development, apprenticeship.”
Previous training was free to participants who met income requirements or were in a construction training program. Others may qualify for scholarships.
The organization will provide training on site at its construction projects. Plans to build three homes in Superior are now in pre-development, and as part of the project, the organization will train the carpenters’ union journeymen and apprentices.
This fall, Green New Deal Housing will offer trainings both in the classroom and in the field at its pilot home construction project which broke ground in Duluth in July.
The site serves as a living lab, said Wagner, with training sessions and public information sessions after work hours and on weekends.
“We’re inviting the public to come and see what we’re up to and why this matters.”
For more information on training, building projects and more, visit www.greennewdealhousing.com