This article from our February issue is part of our ongoing 2022 series on addressing the workforce shortage.
Recruiting, cultivating and keeping workers remains the life blood for businesses and among the highest priorities for many business owners. These have been particularly difficult tasks even before COVID created workforce shortages. This year, BusinessNorth is exploring the issues around worker shortages, their affect on business and creative ways owners and managers are approaching the challenges.
This month, we continue our 2022 series by looking at why a strong workplace culture is vital to good business and how employers can cultivate a culture that attracts and keeps strong employees.
Why cultivate a strong, positive workplace culture?
Workplace culture, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), “consists of shared beliefs and values established by leaders and then communicated and reinforced through various methods, ultimately shaping employee perceptions, behaviors and understanding. Organizational culture sets the context for everything the enterprise does.”
Cultivating a strong workplace culture, it turns out, is key to attracting and keeping employees.
Shawn Wellnitz, president and CEO of the Entrepreneur Fund, sees that the employers best navigating through the current labor shortage are those who began addressing the labor issue well before COVID. These employers have figured out how to work with fewer people, said Wellnitz, plus “compensate and provide better opportunities for their employees. When COVID hit, the people who did best were those people. They were ahead of the curve and had a lot better loyalty with their employees.”
For some business owners, this is a time to rethink their roles, recognizing their responsibility to help staff members meet their most basic needs while helping them grow, Wellnitz said. “If you can build a healthy culture and are flexible with your employees, you will create healthy jobs.”
Research and studies cited across the board – from Deloitte to the Harvard Business Review – back up Wellnitz’s observations: A positive, well-defined culture raises job satisfaction and morale, encourages collaboration and improves work performance. A healthy workplace culture also emphasizes employee wellness by supporting the purpose of their work. Plus it’s good for the bottom line – not enough employees may mean turning away business and losing revenue.
A survey of more than 1,000 employees and 300 executives by Deloitte reported a direct correlation between workers who are happy on the job and feel valued by their company and those who say their organization has a clearly articulated and lived culture. The survey showed 94% of executives and 88% of employees believe a distinct workplace culture is important to business success.
Money is not the most important motivator, either. A 2018 LinkedIn survey found people would rather have lower pay (65%) and forgo a fancy title (26%) than deal with a negative workplace environment. The same survey reported that employees want to be at a company that fosters an atmosphere where they can be themselves (47%) and positively affect society (46%).
According to a recent article in the Harvard Business Review, surveys show employees want to know that they’re making a difference within their companies. And while culture is specific to each organization, the keys to a thriving workplace culture are founded on three specific values: Employees are empowered to be engaged, feel valued and feel they are heard.
How to cultivate a positive workplace culture
So a positive workplace culture is important to keeping and attracting employees, but where to begin?
The first step is to assess and measure the status of the current workplace culture, according to Stacy Johnston, founder of Audacity Human Resources in Duluth. “You don’t know what to do if you don’t know the current state of the culture. That can help you to drive some decisions.”
Defining the company’s mission, core values and cultural aspects are important for recruiting, too. “It’s wise to communicate that,” said Johnston. “When you’re looking for folks, you look for those alignments.” She chose the word “alignment” over “fit,” she emphasized, because the latter often has been used in a negative way, as in, “You just don’t fit here.”
“Alignment is a better term,” Johnston said. “Now we’re looking at building inclusive environments.”
Communicating a business culture in job opening announcements is a challenge Calvin Luhrsen and his colleagues at Two Harbors-based Garage Starts often tackle for small businesses. Once the owners have accurately described their culture, said Luhrsen, they can express that in job descriptions advertised in more specific locations, with a better chance of finding applicants attracted to the existing culture, thus avoiding the high financial and emotional cost of fast turnover.
Fostering a work atmosphere in which employees feel safe to be themselves as well as part of the team – termed “psychological safety” – is vital to an effective workplace culture, Johnston said.
Psychological safety “has become an important conversation in the last three to four years,” she said. She noted Google’s extensive “Project Aristotle,” which sought to find patterns in how effective teams functioned. The study’s name stemmed from a quote attributed to the philosopher: “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”
Said Johnston, “They found what contributed to high performing teams was they had a high percentage of psychological safety built on trust and respect.”
Or, as The New York Times Magazine explained in a story about the study: No one wants to put on a “work face” when they get to the office. To be most present and effective, employees need to feel safe being themselves, able to talk about what’s most important to them and have difficult conversations with colleagues. In a culture of psychological safety, work is about more than just labor and efficiency; it needs to be about collaborating with a team who will really listen, trusting colleagues and the ability to be vulnerable and authentic.
Whether employees feel they are being heard can set the tone. According to research gathered by CultureIQ, 86% of employees at companies with strong cultures feel their senior leadership listens to them, as compared to 70% of employees at companies without a strong culture. Employers and supervisors establish trust and a sense of security by making sure workers feel their voices are heard and valued.
How does one determine the internal atmosphere of a business? An important tool employers can use is a pulse survey, said Johnston. This short survey can gather real time information about how employees really describe the company’s culture. “It’s better to be a bit inquisitive and curious and to ask,” she added. “Don’t make assumptions.”
Even with a healthy business culture in place, said Johnston, “The work isn’t done. It’s an ongoing continuum. It’s something you have to foster and support.” But employers don’t have to re-invent the wheel. Set goals based on enhancing the current culture. A survey about what employees like and don’t like about the current culture can inspire attainable goals.
Finally, a business culture benefits from fostering social connections. How do to that depends on the workplace. Informal conversations and banter can inspire more risk-taking later in brainstorming sessions, according to the “Project Aristotle” study. With virtual meetings here to stay, many employees are becoming more adept and comfortable with informal chatter via Zoom. Email, text and phone are all good methods to get to know colleagues in a less formal way. Some companies sponsor volunteer activities to facilitate positive team relations; others encourage interactions through book clubs or the traditional company picnic.
Though it may go without saying, employers and supervisors do indeed set the tone with their own demeanors. Cultivating a positive atmosphere starts with – you guessed it – being positive. Many human resources experts agree: Expressing gratitude, smiling and remaining optimistic sets the tone.
