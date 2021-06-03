COVID-19 hasn’t just affected the way people work, shop and recreate. The pandemic has also created a unique situation in the financial world – a massive bubble of stimulus money that’s now sitting on deposit with banks, credit unions and other investment managers.
While that situation sounds like a good problem to have, it raises questions. How will that money will be spent? Which economic sectors will benefit? Will there be a shortage of the products in high demand? If so, will inflation follow?
There’s general agreement that government stimulus money kept the economy afloat during the pandemic’s darkest days. But the lack of a need-based distribution criteria directed some of the money to individuals and entities who put it into accounts for safe keeping.
“A lot of people who were able to keep working still got the stimulus money. And business customers got PPP and other loans and deposited the money. Certain sectors of the economy – travel, restaurants and entertainment – things that people normally would do, were pretty much shut down, so people hung on to their money,” Park State Bank’s Northern Market President Rob Marwick told BusinessNorth last month.
The total is significant, according to federal government data that recently became public. For example, 11,407 business entities borrowed an average of $23,080 during the past year in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, and 12,912 borrowed $21,971 on average in Wisconsin’s adjacent 7th District. Much of it was new money that originated from the Small Business Administration, a federal agency that helps private companies survive emergencies. In our small corner of the United States, the sum is more than a half billion dollars, and that doesn’t include stimulus grants given to individuals and families.
Real estate lending
Business owners are optimistic about the future, but after a year of economic uncertainty, they’re being more guarded than in the past about spending, said Frandsen Duluth Market President Brian Shelton.
“Some people are sand-bagging money for a rainy day. They’re just being very careful with it,” he said.
Rose Oswald Poels, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, agreed, saying “We don’t expect an outflow surge from deposits in the near future. More likely, the decline will be gradual. People generally are wanting to grow what they have in their emergency savings and not deplete it.”
With that money on deposit, banks are in a good position to issue commercial and residential real estate loans. At the current time, demand is especially high for home loans. The biggest problem, Shelton said, is for buyers to submit the winning bid. That’s because the supply of homes, especially new ones, is low. Regionally, he linked that phenomenon to economic trauma produced by the 2007 recession. Many residential builders went out of business, and their prospective customers also suffered financially. Those factors crimped the single-family home construction market region-wide for more than a decade. Now, there’s an imbalance.
“I’ve learned anecdotally of situations where somebody puts their home on the market and almost overnight, they have four different offers – all related to high demand, high prices and insufficient supply,” Poels said.
Despite rapidly climbing home prices, she doesn’t anticipate a repeat of the Great Recession, when prices spiked, then collapsed when unqualified borrowers couldn’t repay their debt.
“Prices are not so high as to cause valuation problems. Purchasers seem to be in a strong financial situation,” she said, as are lenders.
There’s uncertainty about commercial real estate. During COVID, many employees worked from home, raising concern the business sector might downsize its owned and leased space.
“There’s downward pressure on commercial property values,” said Shelton, noting a recent flurry of taxation appeals.
Pandemic-related pain
Will banks be willing and able to serve companies that face refinance deadlines on old loans or seek new loans? After all, some of those borrowers have balance sheets that were severely degraded when potential customers were forced by COVID to stay at home – sometimes for weeks in a row. Some of those red-flag industries include restaurants, convention centers and other firms having high indoor customer density.
“The banking industry has been given more flexibility from banking regulators to underwrite another loan or issue new ones,” Poels said. “It isn’t unlimited flexibility,” she said, but if a firm was faring well before the pandemic, lenders will give strong consideration to that pre-COVID performance.
Meanwhile, alternative loans continue to be available through non-bank lenders that need financial assistance or technical services.
“Money is out there,” said Bob Palmquist, vice president of Northspan, which specializes in systematic approaches to helping entrepreneurs. The Small Business Association and other lenders offer loan guarantees, delayed repayment plans and grants to help struggling firms.
Despite the pandemic, he said, “We saw a big trend in businesses acquired from owners who wanted to retire. I was surprised by how many we saw.”