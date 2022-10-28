Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range

A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed.
“In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
The broadband landscape across Northeastern Minnesota, and the state in general, has changed significantly since then, according to Magnuson, with gains made for providing access to high-speed connectivity. It comes at a time when such internet connections have become critical in business, education and often in day-to-day life.
“As of May 2022,” she said, “88.07% of Minnesota households have access to the 2026 state goal of 100 megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload,” Magnuson said. “More people are working online, going to school online, seeing healthcare specialists online, and solving more of today’s challenges through solutions made possible through high-speed broadband internet.”
In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission defined reliable high-speed internet as 25 Mbps for downloads and 3 Mbps per second for uploads, which, according to the Minnesota Office of Broadband, was also the state goal for Minnesota to achieve no later than 2022.
Since 2014, when the state launched its Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant, almost $130 million has gone to 179 projects. Funding available through the grant in 2022-23 will include $95 million due to $25 million appropriated from state general revenue funds, plus an additional $70 million for FY2022 and 2023 from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Magnuson credits private-public partnerships over the years with the transformation, and the amount of public and private funding available to rural Minnesota throughout the last decade also has propelled many rural communities forward, she said. Private, community and governmental collaborations created the “Minnesota Model” for broadband expansion.
“Through local leadership and public-private partnerships, Minnesota leads the nation on rural broadband in many ways, and our communities are ready to make the most of the historic investments coming our way,” Magnuson said.
According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, Minnesota “has long been praised for its robust, multifaceted approach to broadband expansion, which includes the Governor’s Broadband Task Force, a diverse group of constituents charged with representing the interests of their communities.”
Broadband was a long-term investment for Blandin Foundation, according to Magnuson. Since 2004, Blandin Foundation invested nearly $5.3 million in grants and leveraged more than $17 million to support 850 projects implemented across 61 counties and five tribal nations in Minnesota.
There have been many broadband champions including carriers, government entities, community leaders and organizations that have invested in it and worked to pave the broadband road.
Northeast Service Cooperative (NESC) in Mountain Iron, one of nine Minnesota service cooperatives, has designed and built a fiber-optic backbone for underserved and unserved areas.
NESC initially built an 865-mile fiber optic network across St. Louis, Lake, Cook, Koochiching, Carlton, Pine, Itasca and Aitkin counties. The Northeast Fiber Network originally tapped a $43.5 million federally funded grant/loan project in 2010 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities.
“Beginning in 2010, working with our members, partners, business, government, tribal nations and telco carriers, NESC focused on the missing piece of rural broadband connectivity – a future-proof network of high-capacity fiber segments that assured redundancy in communities served, filled gaps in inter-community connectivity, and brought carrier-class access to state and global networks,” said company CEO Paul Brinkman.
Such fiber optic infrastructure is often called the “middle mile” – the physical portion that enables internet connectivity with a network capable of handling future needs and technological advances.
Since 2015, the NESC network has grown 50%. NESC (sometimes dba Minnesota Telecom) will soon cover 11 counties – adding Chisago, Isanti and Kanabec by the end of next year – plus 18 telecom associations and, said Brinkman, “hundreds of business and government sites. … Since we launched, the region has seen an uptick in broadband investment and expanded connectivity. Oftentimes, telcos use our middle mile network as a backbone to serve existing and new customers – business and retail. This growth continues even though we have a long way to go.”
When NESC was awarded the first grant, the region was served by legacy providers often using existing networks and assets, including copper wiring, explained Brinkman. “These providers did fairly well in serving demographically rich areas and development zones that had a significant business presence. However, options were few, growth limited and redundant and long-haul services often scarce. From a connectivity standpoint, the region, the market, was not future-proof and poorly positioned for growth. …”
High costs and limited capacity created challenges for businesses trying to move into digital sales and operations, he added. “Without a reliable high-speed connection, businesses struggled to develop an online presence and implement lower cost operating systems, like cloud computing services.”
When Whitney Ridlon joined the Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR) in 2014, the agency was evaluating broadband infrastructure needs across the region. The agency partnered with Blandin Foundation and Blandin Broadband Communities to better understand existing broadband assets, such as the NESC “middle mile.” Legislation created by the state further enabled the IRRR to work with communities to meet the state’s broadband speed goals.
Since 2015, IRRR invested $5.6 million in broadband infrastructure connecting 6,617 households, with a total investment of $23 million.
“Use drives demand,” said Ridlon. “The more people that are using the internet, the more likely providers are going to expand and prioritize expansion in our areas.”
Minnesota is not alone with its growing demand. According to NEO Connect, global internet traffic has exploded from 100 gigabits each day in 1992 to 105,800 GB per second in 2021.
It is no longer just a question of what access to broadband can do for economic development, but what high-speed connectivity is needed to bridge the digital divide for rural areas, according to Ridlon.
Magnuson agreed. “Fast, reliable broadband is tied to every facet of community life and is vital for rural places to thrive in a connected world.”
This is supported by a wealth of data, Magnuson added, citing a report from Telecom Advisory Services that found growth in broadband adoption and speed growth accounted for 22.4% of the growth in U.S. gross domestic product from 2010 to 2020.
Any work – as well as education – might now depend on high-speed connections.
In 2010, only 5% of Minnesota’s workforce worked from home, but as of March 2021, the percentage of households with at least one adult teleworking was 41% to 45%, according to data provided by Blandin.
“Broadband infrastructure is now a critical development tool,” said Ridlon. “It is now realistic that in Northeastern Minnesota on the Iron Range, we may supplement and complement traditional brick-and-mortar jobs with telework or technology-based work options. During a workforce shortage, this strategy is a piece of the puzzle.”
The groundwork done by regional leaders and organizations has helped paved the way for the future.
“Because we worked on the feasibility studies, we have a good grasp for what the true costs to expand broadband in rural northeastern Minnesota are – where there are lakes, rocks, winding roads, and low population density,” said Ridlon. “Our regional capacity for understanding broadband and how to help townships has evolved so much that we have the tools to develop projects and partner with providers and seek funding.”
But there is still work to be done … and new tools available.
Roughly 240,000 Minnesota households remain without reliable internet access, including 25% of rural Minnesota households, according to the Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT). That group supports the Lower Population Density Pilot Program recently created by legislation worked on in part by Range Association of Municipalities & Schools and introduced by Rep. Rob Ecklund. That program increased the state funding match for broadband projects from 50% to 75%.
Coupled with the high quality of life on the Iron Range, high-speed access can attract more residents – especially those who can work anywhere – and more jobs. “Our economic development strategy has expanded because of broadband and the access to broadband,” Ridlon said. “Access to broadband creates more opportunity for our region to thrive because it is such a great place to live with the quality of life, access to outdoors, access to small town life and the lower cost of living. It just puts us in a potential trajectory for increased economic development opportunities.”
The past two years of the pandemic also drove home the need for everyone to be well connected to internet services, both Ridlon and Magnuson agreed.
“Those who had access were able to transition to a new way of working and educating with fewer hurdles,” Magnuson said. “If you did not have broadband access at the start of COVID, you were left stranded; scrambling to find a way to move forward. Digital access and equity efforts ramped up tenfold. Hotspots were going out in droves, digital skills classes ramped up, and now new public money will continue these efforts to make sure that harsh dividing line between the haves and the have nots doesn’t happen again.”
Magnuson said everything is better with broadband – economic development, healthcare, education, entertainment – everything.
“And access is just the first step,” she said. “Ensuring rural people have the digital skills they need will be critical to equitable futures for all.”
Melissa Cox is an Iron Range native who writes stories of the region.