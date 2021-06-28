Bringing the inside outside

Outdoor living areas gain popularity
After working, living, playing and sleeping in one confined area for over a year, many are bored with the same four walls. One solution for homeowners and business owners is the installation of an outdoor living space.
Known in the landscaping industry as “hardscaping,” outdoor living spaces can range from a patio, fire pit or pergola to a kitchen, bar or a whole theater. An outdoor living area can provide a fresh new perspective and add value to your home or business – all while allowing everyone to socially distance.
Local landscaping companies have been busier than ever with this increased demand.
“Clients are requesting these spaces much more than usual because people have had vacations and events planned and then cancelled,” said Mary Missinne, owner of Missinne Greenhouse & Landscape in South Range. “They have more disposable income and more time, so they’ve thought through what they want. They’re researching and visualizing. People want to have a space that makes them feel like they’re going somewhere.”
“We’ve been as busy as ever,” said Mike Saline, owner of Saline Landscape & Design of Duluth. “I’m sure some of it has to do with COVID, absolutely. Many of my clients knew they weren’t going to take a trip, so they spent that money on landscaping.”
“We were worried about how things would go last year, but we grew a lot,” said Dylan Paskett, owner of Prime Landscapes in Duluth. “People are at home more, and also working from home, and they’re not traveling as much. They’re looking around and saying, ‘Now would be a good time to get this done.’”
Mary Missinne, owner of Missinne Greenhouse & Landscape, has been in business since 1978. She employs 15 people with a retail greenhouse, yard clean-up and maintenance, and the design and construction of landscaping and hardscaping projects. Her customer mix is roughly 60 percent residential and 40 percent commercial.
Some trends Missinne is seeing with outdoor living spaces involve unique details, including materials, lighting and the plants used to accentuate it all. “People like to use these areas at night, so you need some landscape lighting,” she said. “Sometimes, we’ll plant large trees around the area and run lights up the tree to provide nice downlighting. Pathway lights are really nice, too.”
Missinne likes to use natural stone and a paver product called Techo-Bloc, which offers great durability in a cold climate.
When it comes to color schemes, Missinne is getting requests for blues, greys and browns. But she also factors in the type of land, such as a lake property or commercial space, before selecting a theme.
Hardy plant materials help tie everything together. Missinne favors native plants and grasses, such as astilbe, nepeta, hosta and feather reed grass, which are low-maintenance, deer-resistant and offer color and texture.
Missinne is looking forward to her next commercial hardscaping project at New Perspective Senior Living in Superior. “We are possibly going to put in an outdoor living space with raised vegetable gardens. The residents would have a community garden and families could visit.”
Prime Landscapes opened in 2017 and has five employees. It offers lawn care, landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, and the design and build of outdoor living spaces. Its clients, who are roughly 80 percent residential and 20 percent commercial, are asking for a mixture of rustic and modern-themed exterior areas. Paskett likes to add a bit of contrast when possible.
“If I’m using a light grey paver, I like to incorporate a dark border to make it pop,” he said. “But I always use the customer’s ideas. Sometimes they show me pictures of projects they’ve found online.”
Paskett and his crew can install either a wood fireplace/fire pit or a gas fireplace (with help from a qualified plumber). “People still want to go with wood,” he said. “Gas is more popular in warmer states, but there’s something about sitting next to a wood fire with friends and a drink and hearing the wood crackle.”
Paskett is also a fan of the Techo-Bloc product.
“It’s important to use a high-quality product that will last in our climate,” he said. “Techo-Bloc makes a good base.”
Saline Landscape & Design is a design-build firm focusing on landscaping and hardscaping. The business was established in 2009 and currently employs eight people.
While Saline’s business caters to roughly 90 percent residential and 10 percent commercial clients, it has at least one high-profile commercial project under its belt. In 2019, Saline and company installed a permeable paver surface, complete with drain tiles, under Duluth’s Bayfront Park pavilion. The new surface helps keep this high-traffic area clean and dry.
When it comes to color schemes, Saline likes to first analyze the look of the house. “What I do really depends on the house, such as the roof color or accent trim. A more modern house might look better with more modern, architectural pavers, for instance.”
Saline prefers to use natural stone in his projects when possible. “It’s a bit more expensive, but it lasts so much longer and is really timeless,” he said. “Pavers show more wear and don’t hold up as well to salt.”
After Saline and his crew build a patio, outdoor kitchen or walkway, they like to accentuate with plants. “People are getting more into the native plants to help support pollinators,” he said. “We are seeing requests for more perennial gardens and wildflowers. The hardscaping is about function, but the plants are really the main focal point. Nothing is tied together without the plants.”
Granite countertops, high-end kitchen appliances, pizza ovens, theater systems and full bars – complete with sink and mini-fridge – are just a few of the luxuries available. “There are just a ton of options these days,” Saline said. “The sky is truly the limit.”
It’s not just about current enjoyment. Adding a comfortable exterior living space can be an investment in the resale value of your home or business. “These projects really add value to your property,” Paskett said. “And it also makes a great selling point for your home. We can create a vacation right in our own backyards.”
Outdoor living spaces have come a long way from the humble, wooden picnic tables of old. “Picnic tables started all of this back in the 1960s,” Missinne said. “Then came decks, followed by open porches and patios. Now, we have the beautiful outdoor living spaces you see today.”
As hardscaping continues to gain in popularity, Missinne has clients booked years into the future. “I have several clients right now who are in the building phase of their homes, but want to know where to put their outdoor living space. People are really thinking ahead. Not just for the inside, but the outside, too.”
Area businesses are also looking to invest in their outdoor living spaces.
“COVID slowed down the business side of my operations, but I expect that to change this year,” Missinne added. “Grandma’s Marathon is coming back, so hotels, bars and restaurants really want a nice outdoor space. Businesses are definitely re-assessing their outdoor community areas.”