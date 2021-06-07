Big Top Chautauqua ready for live shows

The magic was kept alive online during 2020
At the beginning of March 2020, Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua executive director Terry Meyer Matier was feeling great about the lineup of shows at Bayfield’s premier concert venue. The mix of house shows and national acts had shaped up beautifully and advance ticket sales were brisk.
Just two days later, business as usual came to an abrupt halt. Wisconsin, along with the rest of the world, shut down due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
“At that time I couldn’t even fathom that we wouldn’t be able to have shows in June,” recalled Meyer Matier. “I remember thinking that we were lucky that our season was still so far away.”
It ended up being a season unlike any other.
But after a remarkable year shifting to online concerts and fundraising, Big Top is back with a full season of in-person performances, albeit with decreased seating capacity for 2021 and new sanitation protocols. It’s a welcome return to something a bit closer to normal as Big Top enters its 35th season.
Tent show goes tiny
At the end of April 2020, the board governing the nonprofit organization, along with all the Big Top staff, had realized there would be no “business as usual” in 2020.
Existing staff took pay cuts, all seasonal hiring was put on hold, and everyone started working from home. Contracts with touring acts were canceled, expenses were slashed, and Big Top had to figure out how an organization synonymous with live entertainment could survive when in-person shows were impossible.
Meyer Matier said it was critical that Big Top do something to reach out to those who love and patronize the tent shows. She called on Blue Canvas Orchestra Musical Director Ed Willett for ideas, and the pair decided that an ongoing show, taped from the musicians’ homes, would provide a homebound audience with some entertainment. It would also “put a little grocery” into the pockets of the musicians who make up the Big Top house band, Willett said.
The first of what would stretch into 46 original Tiny Tent Shows aired on April 4, 2020.
“It was a real learning curve,” said Willett, who served as the Tiny Tent Show producer. “Most musicians didn’t have fancy recording equipment, so to keep the quality even, we started out all recording pieces using our telephones for video and audio. It was hilarious as we figured out how to get our recordings to the internet and to the team that had to edit it together.”
Eventually, they hit on a formula of recording musical numbers. Then Tent Show Radio host Michael Perry, who also served as the Tiny Tent Show host, worked out a monologue to stitch all the music together into a cohesive show. Big Top communications coordinator Abe Clark used editing software to put all the components together for release 7 p.m. each Friday.
Willett said after the first 10 episodes were shot entirely from musician’s homes, they decided to record some sessions from the Big Top stage, socially distancing as they played. It was a move that improved the show’s audio significantly.
“It was pretty complex to figure out how to do it safely,” Willett acknowledged. “But we had professional sound there.”
All too soon, however, it became too cold to film sessions at the tent and the troupe moved to Washburn’s theater, StageNorth, for a stage setting without temperatures in the 40s.
“StageNorth was a great partner,” Willett said.
Meyer Matier was humbled by the community support for the Tiny Tent Shows. Businesses and individuals sponsored shows, and donations were raised during the shows themselves.
“Every cent we raised for and through the Tiny Tent Shows went to the performers,” she said.
But even as Tiny Tent Shows kept the spirit of Big Top alive through the summer of 2020 and into 2021, it was time to think ahead to the 2021 summer season.
“It was extremely important to be able to bring back staff full time to plan for 2021,” Meyer Matier said. “We had to have people in place to gear up for the new season.”
Big things on deck
Big Top hired a consultant to help develop a plan for safely opening with limited seating and new sanitation protocols. The 2021 season features a classic mix of the Big Top house shows and big names such as Tanya Tucker, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and comedienne Paula Poundstone.
The economic impact of Big Top to the Chequamegon Bay region of Lake Superior is immense. It’s just one piece of Wisconsin’s $10.99 billion arts industry – an industry that employs some 96,000 workers.
Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin, said venues like Big Top were some of the first to get hit hard by the pandemic and will be some of the last to recover. A recent report by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company said the arts sector may be one of the last to bounce back from COVID-19 – with full operations possibly lagging until as late as 2024.
“Some 65 percent of individual artist were unemployed in Wisconsin during the height of the pandemic,” Katz said. “But, like Big Top, they have been creative and resilient.”
Katz noted programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act have been critical to helping arts venues, as will be funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Katz said Dane County recently allocated $1 million of its ARP funding to be used as grants specifically targeted for arts projects and hopes that is a model other counties may follow.
Meyer Matier said Big Top accessed both PPP and CARES Act funding, receiving a $130,000 grant in 2020 and another $280,000 grant from money dedicated to helping live music venues.
That money will be critical for Big Top this year, because with a limited seating capacity, the venue will be running in the red, she said.
They are also seeking a grant to purchase equipment that would allow Big Top to live stream some shows to people who want to purchase tickets to watch them online.
For performers such as Willett, getting back live on stage is exciting. He and Big Top’s Betty Ferris are working on a new production this year, “Dear Earth,” a show celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day – albeit a year late. The other original show, “Anishinaabe,” is being written by Laughing Fox (Michael) Charette of Red Cliff, Wis., with music by Blue Canvas Orchestra member Severin Behnin and direction by Jan Lee.
“It will be great to see people live again,” Willett said. “I think the Tiny Tent Shows really lessened the sense of isolation people felt during the pandemic.”
Ironically, Willett said many of the Big Top regulars may feel like they know the house band more intimately, having watched shows performed from their homes.
“They’ve all seen where everybody lives,” he said with a laugh. “They’ll know us better in some ways.”