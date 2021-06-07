“Happy Employees! Happy Customers!” is the mantra of a new arrival to the Duluth banking sector, which celebrated its grand opening here early last month.
Bell Bank, located in the Temple Opera Block, 201 E. Superior St. in Duluth, plans to bring its privately-held, family-owned culture to Twin Ports businesses and consumers, said Duluth Market President Tim McShane.
While Bell is a new arrival in the Duluth banking sector, McShane is not. Referring to himself as a “loud and proud” Duluthian, he began his career in the financial world first as a commercial credit analyst for U.S. Bank in 2001. Three years later, he moved to a position in commercial lending and branch management at Republic Bank. Then in 2009, he took on the role of manager of Republic’s private banking department. In 2019, he joined Bell Bank.
McShane was drawn to Bell Bank due to its culture. “Many banks expand through mergers and acquisitions. It’s an effective way to grow quickly through takeouts and so forth, which improve profitability right away,” he said. “The downside is the loss of culture – Bell’s most highly prized asset.”
The net result of that loss of culture, McShane said, is “diminishing employee satisfaction and engagement. The lack of shared vision can result in higher turnover. Banking is truly a relationship business and employee retention is an integral part of success. When key staff members leave, so often do key customers.”
Part of the local relationship-building effort includes a local advisory board comprised of local business leaders “dedicated to Duluth.” Although somewhat unusual, McShane asserts that the local advisory board will help the bank gain a broader perspective from multiple business sectors.
In a nod to Duluth’s history, the bank is located in the Temple Opera Block, which was originally constructed in 1890 to contain retail stores, provide a venue for arts and music lessons as well as office space. The top floors housed a ballroom and banquet hall and were used as a lodge by local Masons. The opera house itself was located behind the Block but was destroyed by fire in 1895. Originally a seven-story structure, the top floors of the Opera Block were removed a number of years after construction.
With a solid footprint downtown, McShane said Bell isn’t done growing in this market, noting the possibility of an additional branch in the Hermantown area as demand dictates.
“Our region has a diverse economy that enables us to diversify our lending relationships and partner with a broad spectrum of businesses and industries and reduces our concentration risks,” he said. “The opportunities are really endless as we see it.”
Currently, McShane reports Bell’s portfolio includes about 70 percent commercial customers, with 30 percent private banking and retail. Mortgage lending is growing, he said.
Bell Bank in Duluth currently employs 14, who provide personal and commercial banking services as well as lending and private banking services. Independent firm Bauer Financial gave Bell Bank a five-star rating (the highest it awards) based on the institution’s financial soundness, operating above regulatory capital requirements.
Note: In the June print edition of BusinessNorth this story incorrectly reported that the bank purchased the Temple Opera Block in 2020. The property was developed by Titanium Partners for Bell's occupancy. BusinessNorth regrets the error.