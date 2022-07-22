Bayfield in winter

With under 500 full-time residents, the town of Bayfield on Lake Superior’s South Shore mostly shutters its doors as soon as the fall leaves drop for the winter. In the warmer months, tourists and seasonal dwellers swell the town’s population exponentially, with over 1.5 million visitors to Bayfield County from June through October. When all those visitors move on, local business owners must decide how to spend the winter months – do they close shop until spring or stay open and make a go of it?
Over the past 18 years, Lissa Flemming, owner of Silverwaves Jewelry, has learned that success with her business requires consistency, attention to quality and moving forward with positive intention. “Summer income just doesn’t meet my financial needs, so it isn’t feasible for me to close during the winter months,” she said.Last November, Flemming relocated to a 1,200-square-foot gallery in downtown Bayfield, a short walk from the tiny 300-square-foot shop she leased when she opened in 2016. The new location offers more exposure to pedestrian traffic plus added production and office space. “Even though there is a greater financial responsibility with the new gallery, I am thrilled with this new chapter for my business.”
Like most Bayfield businesses open in the winter, Flemming’s hours are limited. “During winter my workflow is different. I am open four days a week, fewer hours a day, and I spend significant time building my inventory of handmade jewelry and working on larger projects that aren’t possible while serving customers during the busy times.” She also fills in with teaching enrichment classes to students from Bayfield schools and has instructed in Northland College’s wellness program. “I love what I do, so why wouldn’t I be open all year?” she said.
Flemming’s newest endeavor is an ambitious state-of-the-art teaching space, Workshop 46.8°N, located down the street from the gallery, allows her to host workshops and provide the community with a place to meet, share and learn hands-on skills. Her first workshop, held in February 2022, quickly sold out with 11 participants, proving that locals want to gather and support businesses in the off-season. She has hosted workshops for a business team building day as well as groups from Wild Rice Retreat and Bayfield Schools and hopes to offer similar gatherings in the winter.
Believing in the power of working collectively, Flemming created the hashtag #Bayfieldcrosspollenation, with the goal of spreading support for Bayfield businesses. For her business, “cross pollination” uses locally made ceramic coffee cups and dishware in her studio, serves food prepared by local chefs for her workshops and events and uses local contractors for all her gallery and teaching space changes.
Flemming’s neighbor on Second Street is Kate Clark, owner of the newly minted Penny Print Studio. Described as a boutique store and classroom, Penny Print is a retail space and art classroom selling screen-printed items and artisan goods, and offering educational opportunities to locals and visitors. Clark and her assistant, Erin Raatz, screen-print t-shirts, canvas bags and household items from a design library created by local artists. Penny Print will stay open year-round, selling local items and providing art classes for children, and possibly adults, in the classroom space adjacent to the retail space. Like Flemming, Clark believes a key to the success of her fledgling business is supporting the community by providing a place to gather throughout the year.
Sometimes the business model created long ago doesn’t need much changing. Bodin Fisheries, located along the waterfront on Wilson Avenue in downtown Bayfield, is a part of Bodin’s Inc., owned by Bill Bodin and his four siblings, along with two retail shops on Rittenhouse Avenue and Bodin’s Resort, all of which are open year-round.
When it’s two degrees outside and the lake surrounding Bayfield is iced over, Bodin Fisheries still offers fresh fish, harvested by intrepid fishermen who either find open water or set nets under the ice to bring in the daily catch. “We stay open because there is demand for fish, and we have the fishermen willing to go out and find them,” said Bill Bodin.
Busy throughout the year, Bodin Fisheries works hard to meet the demand of locals, tourists and regional mail order customers for fresh Lake Superior whitefish, trout, herring, burbot and salmon. Bodin Fisheries also sells house-smoked trout, whitefish and salmon, as well as frozen seafood. “We process fresh, wild caught Lake Superior fish daily for restaurants, grocers and distributors all over the Midwest,” said Bodin. “As soon as herring season ends in November, we transition to the winter holidays, then Lent and Friday fish fries start.” The pandemic opened the direct sales market and curb side pick-up, especially for items like smoked fish for the holidays, he added.
The Fish House serves walk-in customers all winter. “People like to come in and visit,” said Bodin. “Of course, our sales volume decreases in winter, so we keep our employees busy with maintenance and other projects.” Retaining valued employees is a common reason for businesses to remain open during the off-season.
Mary and John Thiel have built their successful, decades-long business partnership by catering to four-season recreation, drawing visitors from throughout the region. They own Howl Adventure Center just off highway 13, south of Bayfield, as well as Dreamcatcher sailing charter, and Howl Downtown clothing shop. As former owners of a sled dog touring company and a wool clothing company, the Thiels are well versed in catering to the needs of winter outdoor enthusiasts.
Five years ago, as they were outgrowing their downtown retail space, the Thiels took note of nearby Mt. Ashwabay’s expansion of biking and Nordic ski trails and the general increased interest in winter recreation. They decided to build the Howl Adventure Center as a place where customers can rent or purchase sporting gear, get instruction and drink a beer around an outdoor fire pit after a day in the great outdoors. “Our motto is ‘go play outside,’” said Mary Thiel, “and we mean it. We help people find joy in the outdoors, no matter their level of experience or the time of year.” They do that by providing exceptional customer service, sharp attention to quality, and a casual, welcoming vibe. Built into their new center is Adventure Club Brewing & Taproom, owned and operated by their nephew, Matthew Gerdtz. A winter visit to the taproom could find people gathered inside around high tables or sitting outside around a roaring fire drinking local brews and ciders after a day of snowy fun.
Their winter customer base is relatively wide-ranging. “There is a large community of people with connections to Bayfield that expands well beyond those that are just five minutes away,” said John Thiel. Duluth and the Twin Cities are big draws for winter day-long or extended visits, weather permitting.
The Adventure Center has had a successful four years. Winter events like Book Across the Bay brought 4,000 entrants in 2021 to race from Ashland to Washburn across frozen Lake Superior. Fat tire bikes bring more people to the area to explore the new dimension to winter recreation.
There have been challenges to the year-round business. Retaining staff has become more difficult and juggling the whims of winter weather is predictably unpredictable. The future, though, looks bright for the winter iterations of the Thiels’ endeavors.
Each of these Bayfield businesses share a commitment to serving the year-round residents of the town’s tourist-driven economy, helping to maintain the core of a working town. Both of the town’s bookstores, Honest Dog Books and Apostle Island Books, also stay open year-round, along with other shops and restaurants, to create a more stable workforce and a stronger community.