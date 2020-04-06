Banks prep for credit requests

Two months ago, who would have thought a virus would suddenly thrust the business world to the brink of failure?
Due to COVID-19, numerous Main Street companies in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin find themselves in that situation. Many operate on thin margins and don’t have large savings accounts to pay their fixed costs at a time when revenue has sharply declined.
A variety of emergency loan programs have emerged from government and non-profit agencies, but the devil is in the details. Suffice it to say that, in the short term, many entrepreneurs will be turning to their existing financial institutions, which will likely face an onslaught of credit demand all at once. Noah Wilcox, president and chief executive officer of Grand Rapids State Bank and its holding company, Wilcox Bancshares, said the industry is ready for that challenge.
“Community banks nationwide are strong. We can help customers for the next four or five months. We’re standing behind communities, and the FDIC insurance program is healthy,” said Wilcox, who also is chairman of the Independent Community Bankers of America. Further, he said average people on the street also are supporting their communities and small companies. “Businesses are being pretty creative with drive-up, pick-up services and communities are trying very hard to support their local businesses. We’ve even seen an uptick in the purchase of gift cards,” he said.
When BusinessNorth went to press, Wisconsin companies were several days into a soft quarantine. On March 25, Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” edict took effect, forcing consumers to remain home unless they work in critical positions. Minnesota’s similar directive was to take effect on March 27.
“Businesses are hurting. We’re getting takeout lunches from small restaurants just to support them. When we picked up an order in New Auburn, the owner burst out crying. That small café produces the only income for the owner and her family,” said Willard Ogren, president of Security State Bank in Iron River. He plans to help small business owners if overdrafts occur, and he plans to extend their credit limits when possible. “Fortunately, this part of spring is the slowest time of year for many companies.”
Wilcox said federal regulators are keenly aware of small business cash flow needs. Already, regulators are sending banks guidance on how to respond.
“They’re acknowledging that companies affected by closures might need some relief, such as interest-only periods, deferred payments or extended (loan) maturities,” he said. But given the situation following the 2007 “Great Recession,” he said banks need some assurance from regulators that, by helping customers in such ways, banks won’t be penalized later on.
“If regulators come in at our next examination and criticize us for having months of payment gaps, that will not be good,” Wilcox said.
Many people anxious
“Everybody is very anxious. It’s really scary times right now,” said Ashland Chamber Executive Director Mary McPhetridge.
“We’ll get through it, but there is a long road ahead,” said Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO of the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. At a minimum, Evers’ “Safer at Home” restrictions will remain in place until April 24, leaving many companies with reduced income for a month.
“There’s going to be a loss of income – a loss of revenue. Loans don’t pay for themselves. If I’m a new business, it’s tricky. It will affect all of us. It doesn’t alter your fixed costs,” he said.
But there’s a great degree of cooperation. McPhetridge noted that the Ashland Chamber has worked with USDA Rural Development to administer a revolving loan fund. When she asked to modify the fund to quickly provide small loans at low rates, the agency quickly approved the proposal.
“Financial institutions are looking at different payment plans,” she added. “Independent local banks are willing to work with businesses.”
Like other types of companies, financial institutions face the same COVID-19 challenges. To maintain social distancing, many have closed their lobbies. Some employees are working from home. A good portion of business is taking place online or at drive-throughs. And so far, there has been no guidance on how to best serve customers under those circumstances.
“The community has been very understanding. I think they understand why our lobby is closed,” said Wilcox, who added that complicated transactions or lending requests are being handled by appointment only. “The person-to-person transmission is the Achilles heel.”
He disagrees with pundits who have claimed the Fed’s interest rate cuts won’t make a difference.
“When the Fed cut rates by 50 basis points, we saw a small uptick. But when they cut 100 basis points on March 15, we saw a huge demand for refinances. Despite what the markets have done, there’s still economic life in the region. This week, it has been business as usual, but with a different operating model,” Wilcox said March 23.
Unlike many small employers, Grand Rapids State Bank has an actionable pandemic plan for its 40 employees. But Wilcox stressed you can only plan so well because no two pandemics are the same.
“There’s no play book for this. We urge people to keep everything in perspective and try to remain calm to the extent they can.”