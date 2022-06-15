Banking on technology

Have you been inside your bank’s lobby lately? No? Well, neither has anyone else. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but, you get the idea.
The pandemic kept people out of bank offices and branches, but even in the months since banks have re-opened for in-person services, the increasing use and popularity of online and mobile banking have changed the financial sector’s landscape to make those bank lobbies as quiet as libraries.
Like so many other industries, banks have gone digital. Business is now largely conducted online or from mobile phone apps. This is the case for both consumer and business banking. Think online bill paying. Mobile or remote deposit. Electronic funds transfers (EFTs). ACH wires. Electronic signatures. The list goes on.
In the middle of this shift to digital banking is the emergence of financial technology or “fintech,” seen by some bankers as an existential threat, while others view it as an opportunity.
In general, fintech refers to technology that automates the delivery and use of financial services for consumers and businesses.
The threat comes when established tech firms start “pursuing banking services that now compete with traditional banks,” said Grant Thornton, in its 2022 banking outlook, describing fintech as a major “disruptor” for the banking industry.
The opportunity comes when banks partner with fintech companies to “leverage technology to make banks more efficient, better meet our customers’ needs, and help our banks be more secure,” said Noah Wilcox, president, CEO and chairman of Grand Rapids State Bank, which serves northern Minnesota. Wilcox added that his bank was an early adopter of online banking.
Threat or opportunity?
Ultimately, it’s both.
Fintech is definitely a threat to banks when large tech firms like Apple and Amazon enter the “payment space” with recently launched credit cards and “payment solutions” such as Apple Wallet, explained Alana Levine, chief revenue officer for Fintel Connect, a Vancouver-based performance-marketing fintech company that works with tier one banks, community banks and other tech companies.
The long list of financial apps that cover a range of financial services just keeps growing: Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, Nerd Wallet, Bankrate.com, Chime, Google Pay and more. It can all be a little daunting for banks, especially community banks that may not have the capacity to heavily invest in technology infrastructure.
However, fintech is “definitely not a threat” if banks look for opportunities to partner with fintech firms. “If you can’t beat them, join them,” to help “solve whatever tech problems you have with your bank and provide what your customers may need,” Levine said.
She added a word of caution. “It’s important for bankers to be aware of the changing landscape, otherwise they will be left behind.”
Her best advice is to keep in mind how customers think. “When you look at a bank customer, they aren’t comparing their bank experience with another bank, they are comparing it to their experiences shopping online at places like Amazon. People are buying groceries online, ordering dinner through Door Dash, tapping the Uber app for a ride. They apply that expectation of experience to their bank.”
Leveraging tech partnerships
A recent success story of how banks and fintech partnerships can work, Levine said, was the payroll protection program (PPP) lending that happened during the pandemic. “Community banks rocked that because they knew their business customers so well and they partnered with fintechs and other tech providers to create efficiencies,” said Levine.
In fact, community banks did more PPP lending than even the largest tier one financial institutions, providing more than 60% of small business loans nationwide, according to the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Jim Amundson, president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota, agreed with Levine. When PPP hit, “banks suddenly had to become SBA (Small Business Association) lenders … banks had to fund and close loans remotely” using technology like “e-signatures, DocuSign … The whole world and our industry, too, had to learn pretty quickly how to use these tech tools to get things done.”
A lot of these tech elements were likely already being discussed in strategic planning meetings at banks before the pandemic occurred, Amundson said, but were quickly moved to the front burner.
He credits his industry with a long history of being adaptable to changing technology, even if there might be some initial hesitancy. “There is a ‘sky-is-falling’ thinking at all technology junctures,” Amundson said with a smile. “I remember when some bankers thought ATMs were going to put us out of business.”
Digital is now the standard
Doing business online has become the standard these days for both consumers and businesses, said Tim McShane, president of Twin Ports Market for Bell Bank. Digital banking is convenient, fast, secure, provides an electronic trail or record for bookkeeping, and provides online storage. “Everything is at our fingertips.”
In particular, with business banking customers, online bill pay is a “fan favorite,” he said. “It eliminates the need to physically write checks … improves cash flow management, helps avoid late charges, and it allows users to set up recurring payments for things such as auto or business loans.”
Digital banking is not just the standard. “This is now the expectation. Consumers expect this,” said Ken Johnson, president and CEO of Duluth’s North Shore Bank of Commerce. North Shore, which has locations throughout the Duluth-Superior region, has partnered with several fintech firms to tailor specific technologies to serve each of its four divisions: banking, loans/mortgages, insurance and investments.
Fintechs have also partnered with larger, tier one banks. U.S. Bank, for example, works with the digital payments network Zelle on the bank’s app and other digital tech, said James Sathre, who splits his time between Duluth and St. Cloud as U.S. Bank’s district manager for northern Minnesota.
U.S. Bank’s app was available prior to the pandemic, and Sathre said the bank continues to “build out” the app with added features and tech options as more individual and business customers turn to digital banking. “With digitalization, customers are expecting the app to do everything: make mobile deposits and payments, transfer money, check credit scores, open a checking or savings account … We now have customers who have never visited a branch or bank lobby.”
Fintechs have also helped banks with security and anti-fraud technologies. Park State Bank, which has locations throughout Northeastern Minnesota, partners with the fintech firm Banno, which focuses on community banks and credit unions.
Banno provides a wide variety of digital tech support for Park State Bank’s online and mobile products including security and anti-fraud tools, according to Leann Nelson, the bank’s chief operating officer.
“As of the first quarter of 2021, the No. 1 industry targeted by phishing attacks are financial institutions,” Nelson said. “That’s why we’re taking the stand to protect our customers by implementing multiple security measures.”
Among a long list of measures, examples include:
Dual control, which requires two bank employees to process any transaction, which helps eliminate human error and prevent fraud.
Multifactor authentication, which requires a customer to gain access to an account only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of identification or authentication.
Check positive pay, a product offered to business banking customers.
Don’t shutter those lobbies just yet
All things considered, fintechs are proving to be competitors in some instances and partners in others. At least one industry insider has words of assurance. “Even Venmo and others are not as threatening as you think,” said Joe Witt, president and CEO of the Minnesota Bankers Association, “because there are still underlying bank accounts involved in those transactions. So, it’s not really banking, it’s just a more convenient delivery service.”
A key, unresolved issue out there is regulation, said Johnson of North Shore Bank, who has an industry-wide view of things while currently serving a term as chairman of the Minnesota Bankers Association’s board. “The issue with our industry is making sure that the fintechs are regulated the same as the banking industry, especially from a customer safety standpoint. The products we offer need to be compliant with regulatory requirements, and so those offered by fintechs should be, too.”
Finally, banks probably aren’t closing their lobbies and branches just yet. According to a recent Barlow Research report, nearly a quarter of small businesses said they visited branch locations to deposit checks and currency and receive currency. Indeed, most bankers interviewed made a point to mention that customers still sometimes seek in-person service.
“Consumers do want to do digital banking,” U.S. Bank’s Sathre said. “But there are times when people want to dig in deep on their financial goals and talk to someone in person about items such as investments or loans.”