Area's meetings, events sector makes a comeback

The area’s meetings and events industry continues to recover from shutdowns, cancellations and other setbacks caused by the pandemic over the past two-plus years.
Leisure travel or tourism has rebounded especially strong, while business travel has been slower to recover. Annual gatherings that the area hosts are also turning a corner, including mega events such as Grandma’s Marathon, and smaller, niche events that have been popular in the past.
A return to travel and meetings
National travel spending levels overall – for leisure and business travel – in 2022 reached 90% of 2019 spending, according to U.S. Travel. Those statistics also showed that Duluth, in fact, reached 103% of 2019 spending as of December 2022.
Much of that travel in 2022 to Duluth was “pent up demand for leisure travel specifically, family vacations, weekend getaways” and more, said Tricia Hobbs, senior economic developer for the city of Duluth. As people started feeling more comfortable traveling again, they favored shorter road trips as opposed to longer trips or jumping on an airplane.
“What has been really great for Duluth, we offer a lot of opportunities for travelers to make those trips, especially in Minnesota,” Hobbs said. “Duluth provides a chance for a quick getaway…and a close destination also helps with budget, gas prices, etc.”
Indeed, “People are staying closer to home, staying longer when they are here, and willing to spend more for the stay when they are here,” said Mary Grover, co-owner of Solglimt Bed & Breakfast on Minnesota Point.
Duluth is seeing “a slower recovery for business sector travel and conventions,” Hobbs said, which, she added, is in line with national trends. As company policies shifted to remote work, more businesses are convening virtual meetings, smaller gatherings or a hybrid combination.
That said, the DECC reports that business meetings are returning to pre-pandemic numbers. The facility hosted 47 conventions and conferences in 2019, and 49 in 2022. The one difference: while there were slightly more meetings, “attendance per event was down,” said Lucie Amundsen, communications director for the DECC.
The entertainment side of the DECC also is recovering. In 2019, the DECC hosted 15 concerts and other events, with more than 58,000 attendees. In 2022, 23 events brought nearly 67,000 attendees to the facility.
Looking ahead, “2023 looks to be a normal pre-COVID year,” Amundsen said. Almost everything is back to “in-person gatherings. People want to network, celebrate and be entertained. If anything, inquiries for venue rentals are up.”
In Virginia, events and meetings are also making a recovery. “As we come out of the pandemic, the event business climate seems strong and optimistic based on the clients I work with,” said Jim Hunt, event and program services manager for the city of Virginia, which owns and operates the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
That facility, which opened in 2021, hosts a variety of hockey games and tournaments; concerts; events such as an annual home, boat and travel show, and conventions such as the annual Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration conference, which previously met in Duluth.
A key indicator of event business recovery Hunt pointed to are plans to break ground this spring for a 96-room hotel adjacent to the event center.
Beyond those attending conventions or conferences, still other business travelers appear to be returning to the road as a part of their jobs.
“In 2023, I think we’ll see a continued uptick of in-person meetings,” said Matt Baumgartner, president and CEO of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. “People will be traveling to visit worksites or review existing businesses,” though these in-person visits will likely now co-exist with, when possible, virtual meeting options.
Events make a comeback
Duluth hosts a variety of events throughout the year that draw local and out-of-town attendees. In most cases, these events were shuttered by the pandemic.
The big gatherings and their impact on the area are well known.
Grandma’s Marathon occurred virtually in 2020, came back in 2021, and last year returned to past levels of participation. The marathon’s website reported that, in 2022, nearly 6,000 runners finished the marathon, 7,000 finished the half marathon, and nearly 2,700 participated in the 5K. Organizers claim the event annually brings close to a $21 million economic impact to the region. This year’s marathon is set for June 17.
Bayfront Blues Festival, after a 2020 shutdown, drew more than 20,000 fans last August to watch 30-plus blues acts. This year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 11-13.
Bentleyville Tour of Lights, which featured a temporary “drive-thru” event in 2020, returned in 2021 and last year. Sources report the event draws 300,000-plus visitors yearly and has a more than $20 million annual economic impact on the area. This year’s dates are Nov. 18-Dec. 26.
Beyond these mega events, Duluth welcomes a variety of other annual gatherings.
Homegrown Music Festival this year will celebrate 25 years of showcasing local music in venues throughout the Twin Ports. Cancelled in 2020, and offering an online-only fest in 2021, the event returned to in-person shows last year.
Participation last year – performers and audience members – returned to pre-pandemic levels, said Dereck Murphy-Williams, interim co-director of the non-profit festival. That included about 5,000 paid tickets sold for the event, which generally featured 160 to 180 musical acts, Murphy-Williams said. Beyond ticket sales, the weeklong festival, which draws a mostly local audience, is supported by corporate sponsors and advertising in the event’s field guide. This year’s Homegrown is set for April 30 through May 7.
Motorhead Madness, an annual custom car show at the DECC, returned in March 2022 after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. About 6,000 attended the two-day gear fest, said Mike Busche, a co-owner of the event, compared to just under 5,000 attendees in 2019.
“It’s fair to say that the event has recovered,” Busche said. “We have a lot of people who come every year, and they say they’ve never seen a Saturday like we had last year it was so busy.”
Motorhead attracts automotive aficionados from the Duluth area, Iron Range, Twin Cities and Canada, Busche said. The 2023 show, which will be the 53rd annual Motorhead, is set for March 18 and 19. It will feature four arena spaces at the DECC that will include more than 150 customized cars, trucks, 4x4s, street rods, race cars, motorcycles, rat rods and antique autos, along with various exhibitors and vendors.
Duluth-based Lundeen Productions, in the fall of 2019 and early 2020, produced the Senior GO Show (formerly Senior Expo) with 2,500 in attendance, the Duluth Wedding Show with about 1,800, and the Women’s Expo, with 5,000 participants. These annual shows attracted a mix of in-town and out-of-town attendees.
Then came COVID and maybe
one of the worst pandemic setbacks any business had to face. After the initial COVID shutdown in March 2020, Lundeen Productions, following state COVID guidelines, scheduled its Taste of Duluth event for that July at Bayfront Park, featuring a concert with Grammy-winning country music singer Joe Diffie. But the concert never happened. Diffie contracted COVID and died.
“Tickets were selling like crazy…you can’t make this stuff up,” company president and CEO Tracy Lundeen recalled.
All of Lundeen Productions’ events and shows eventually “went dark” during those months of the pandemic shutdown, much like the rest of the event business, Lundeen said. “This industry got annihilated over COVID…DJs, photographers, banquet facilities, caterers, etc.…A lot of them were hanging on by life support because so many weddings and events were postponed or cancelled. They lost a year of business, we all did…it is a miracle any of our businesses survived.”
By 2022, Taste of Duluth, renamed Festival by the Lake, had “come back strong,” with more than 5,000 attendees at last July’s event, Lundeen said. Additionally, his company’s senior event last October, the wedding show this past January and the women’s expo last month have all returned to or exceeded pre-pandemic numbers. “This past year was the recovery year for us,” Lundeen said.
The Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, in its last pre-pandemic season of 2019-20, brought in about 25 youth hockey tournaments with an average tournament size of 20 to 24 teams, with roughly 90% of those teams from out of town, said Bob Nygaard, DAHA’s executive director.
By the next hockey season, 2020-21, the pandemic had arrived, so the tournament number dropped roughly in half, Nygaard said. Last year’s season, 2021-22, and the current season, 2022-23, have mostly been recovery seasons for DAHA, except for a shortage of game officials, which limited the number of games that could be scheduled. Nygaard explained that a number of those officials chose not to come back following the pandemic shutdown, and DAHA has been unable to hire officials to pre-pandemic levels.
For 2022-23, DAHA expects to sponsor 22 regular season tournaments and other games, which are expected to fill 10,000 nights of hotel rooms and attract more than 11,000 visitors to Duluth, Nygaard said. According to a 2015 UMD study, DAHA tournaments are estimated to have a $6.7 million (calculated for 2022 inflation) economic impact on the city.
“One thing we are particularly proud of is that we do this in the dead of winter,” Nygaard said. “It’s not a hard sell to get people to visit Duluth in the summer or fall. But we put heads in beds in the dead of winter when the hotels and motels and restaurants need it most.”
Still other annual events that attract large numbers of out-of-town and local attendees include the Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, set for March 30-April 2 at the DECC; the Duluth Sport Show, which happened last month; the Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, which occurred in December; FIRST Robotics Regional Competition at the DECC, March 1-4; Finnfest, July 26-30, and more.
Going forward, the meetings and events sector of the region’s economy appears to be headed toward a return to pre-pandemic levels.