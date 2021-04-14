Area restaurants adapt, evolve and re-envision

It’s no surprise: the pandemic was not kind to restaurants in 2020.
Nearly 20% of all US restaurants have closed since 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. That’s more than 110,000. The majority of them were in business more than 16 years.
“We’ve lost some of our favorite restaurants that have been around for decades,” said Jason Vincent, restaurant entrepreneur and owner of the Vanilla Bean and Boat Club Restaurant & Bar.
Vincent, along with Zeitgeist’s Sara Rolfson and Grandma’s Restaurants Tony Bronson, presented at Wednesday’s Greater Downtown Council Table Talk virtual discussion. The three restaurant leaders shared their experiences from the last year, how they’ve adapted and evolved, and plans for 2021.
Trying outdoor seating, offering take out family meals, and inviting entrepreneurial pop-up restaurants were among the successful strategies.
Despite the dour national news, Vincent found that Northern Minnesota restaurants fared better than the national average. The limited closures had not been on such a large scale, he said. He also credited the local community for their support. “All of you who have come out to help support all the local restaurants in Duluth area. You bought gift cards and ordered take out you did everything we asked you to do to help us not be part of that statistic nationwide.”
The sentiment was shared by Rolfson and Bronson.
“The appreciation we feel for people who came out … It was fun watching people come in and be appreciative of us, and humbling,” said Bronson. “That kind of feedback was inspirational and sustaining. To the local folks who came out, a big thank you.”
The pandemic has also inspired serious introspection.
“It’s been an opportunity for us to slow down and think about how we can best serve the community,” said Rolfson. “We never had the opportunity to slow down before.”
The pause this year has led many to consider how to reinvigorate and do things differently, she said. To that end, Zeitgeist has changed their model and opened their kitchen to restaurant pop-ups Gumbo Boi and the Duluth HotBox.
Other new restaurants in the past year include Taco Taco Taco, Jamrock, Spoons, and Dolce Vita.
“It’s great to see all these new entrepreneurs doing these pop-ups to make the industry work for them,” said Vincent. “It may not be traditional, but it’s working for them.”
Other restaurants have had to close, or completely change their business model. Canal Park’s Sports Garden will “not to see the light of day again,” said Bronson. The business model that catered to large groups and buffet dining “got restricted away from us.” This has inspired them to look inward and re-envision that space to fill another need.
They predict the summer ahead will be busy, and they must work within pandemic restrictions and serious understaffing. “Be kind, be patient,” said Vincent.
Today’s virtual presentation foreruns the Greater Downtown Council’s annual “Eat Downtown” event, which begins April 19th and will run 12 days.
The event will be different this year, with an expanded schedule and both dine-in and take-out options.
“We are thrilled that as an organization we can lift you up,” said Kristi Stokes, Greater Downtown Council president. “We see so much traffic when we post those menus on our website.”
CLICK HERE for more information about Eat Downtown 2021.