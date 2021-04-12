An '80s mall no longer

There’s a lot of talk these days about failing shopping malls. Even before the pandemic, the U.S. had topped out on retail space, and e-commerce was capturing a larger market share. Then the pandemic hit, Americans took their love of online shopping to the next level, and living rooms became the new receiving docks.
National news may highlight the bankruptcies of malls and failure of shared retail spaces. On a local level, Twin Ports-area malls and shared retail spaces are finding creative ways to adapt, evolve and thrive to meet the changing retail environment.
Four shared spaces – Miller Hill Mall, Mariner Business Center, Duluth Skywalk and DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace – are addressing the shifting retail landscape by finding unique ways to serve the community’s needs.
Born in the ’50s
Malls in the United States started in the post-war suburban boom of the 1950s. Designed by Austrian-born architect Victor Gruen, they were meant to mimic his native Vienna with its narrow streets of shops and cafés. One of the first malls in the United States opened in Edina in 1956. It had two levels, central air and 5,000 parking spaces. More than 40,000 people attended its opening. By 1987, malls and shopping complexes accounted for more than 50 percent of all retail spaces. The Mall of America opened in 1992, just a few years before Amazon came to the retail scene in 1995.
Then people’s shopping habits changed. Last November, analysts estimated that 25 percent of all U.S. malls would close by 2025. In March of this year, Bloomberg reported domestic mall values dropped an average of 60 percent after appraisals in 2020.
The answer, some experts suggest, is a transition from straight retail to mixed-use spaces. They recommend transitioning to essential services like healthcare and groceries that provide stable occupancy and consistent cashflow. Twin Ports-area malls are already on their way.
Partner with healthcare
Healthcare in malls is not a new concept. Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston both show how a healthcare facility in a vacant mall space can expand and improve patient experience while bringing more foot traffic to support the retailers.
Following retail closures, Essentia now occupies both the former Younkers and Sears stores at Miller Hill Mall, making the healthcare provider the mall’s main anchor tenant. The former Younkers store houses the Center for Personal Fitness, the Therapy & Performance Center and the Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center. The hospital has been offering COVID-19 tests at the Sears site since July. Their largest COVID vaccination site is currently located at the former Dress Barn store, where they give 600 to 1,000 vaccines a day.
“We looked at the marketplace and understanding malls as places where people gather,” said Essentia’s Brad Beard, chief operating officer for its facilities in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. “This was a real opportunity to expand our outpatient footprint.”
Over the next one to four years, Essentia will continue to grow and expand into their existing space, said Beard, as part of an overall shift to provide more outpatient services. “It’s the strategy to provide healthcare at the lowest cost and very efficiently,” he said.
For Essentia patients and visitors, Miller Hill is located by expressways and buses and has ample free parking, which can be a bonus for those wanting to avoid the downtown area and parking ramps. People can also streamline their errands, coming to the hospital for lab tests or physical therapy followed by shopping.
The Center for Personal Fitness expanded into its new space with larger locker rooms, an aerobics studio and other amenities. At its original downtown location, the center was averaging about 650 visits per day. After opening at the mall in the fall of 2019, it averaged about 500 visits per day prior to the pandemic. Mandated pandemic capacity limits have slowed the center’s use; a truer picture of its popularity will have to wait until fitness centers are allowed to fully open.
Later this year, construction will begin on the new ambulatory surgery center in the former Sears building. The 32,080-square-foot outpatient surgery center will include a laboratory and pharmacy and is projected to open in 2022. Beard also indicated Essentia is exploring potential retail services they could provide at the mall, such as durable medical equipment.
Change the model
Suzyn Cragin, property manager of Mariner Business Center in Superior, says she saw the writing on the wall more than a decade ago.
Cragin has been with the center since the day it opened as the Mariner Mall in 1980. Mariner sold to its current owner, St. Cloud-based Quality Investments, in 1995. Around 2010, Cragin began talking to the owners about transitioning the business model, but, she said, “Nobody wanted to give up on the mall.”
As e-commerce grew and brick-and-mortar retail declined, the mall’s owners began to consider a shift. “We slowly started taking space and turning it into storage,” said Cragin. “Then we got calls from businesses wanting light manufacturing, warehouse, offices. It was time for the transition to happen.”
The progression to the Mariner Business Center has been ongoing for two years. “Every time we change a space, we have to go into a change of use with the state,” said Cragin. “We’re doing it little by little.”
What once served as a bustling mall now holds only one retail store, Sears Hometown. The rest is an eclectic mix of offices, light manufacturing, storage and warehouse space. They also have a restaurant, daycare center, salon and dance studio.
Husky’s Superior Refinery, recently acquired by Calgary-based Cenovus Energy, is currently leasing 70 percent of the center. Husky came into the space in January 2020, though they have leased space periodically for years.
Currently, 84 percent of the total space is in use.
Mariner is now renovating the old Mariner Theaters to level the floors. Once complete, it will make available 23,000 square feet. Cragin said they already have two groups considering the space.
The shift to a business center has changed Mariner’s role in the community. It now fills an important need for warehouse and storage space in Duluth/Superior, she said.
The change of use means the center is no longer open to the general public. This has been a big adjustment for people who used to walk or sit in the mall. “When we were a shopping center, my staff started early,” said Cragin. “People were there waiting to get in at 6:30 or 7 a.m. This is a whole different ballgame.”
Foster community space
Duluth’s Skywalk – the indoor pathway linking miles of downtown retail and business – encourages foot traffic, especially for people looking to exercise in inclement weather. The Downtown Skywalk Fitness Program promotes four routes all beginning and ending at the Holiday Center escalators. Doors open at 7 a.m.
Still, the lack of downtown workers and events during the pandemic has impacted Skywalk retail like Snyder’s Super Shop.
“We were doing good until the virus started,” said Reijo Rahkola, owner of the convenience store. “Then my sales went down 70%.”
Rahkola has seen at least 18 years of business in the Skywalk and 40 years of business in the Twin Ports. He attributes the dramatic drop in sales to the lack of Skywalk traffic: employees stayed home to work, guests didn’t stay at the adjacent Holiday Inn and the DECC and Bayfront Park stopped hosting events.
Snyder’s has kept going on loans including the Paycheck Protection Program. Rahkola also said his business is staying above water because of local customers who live in the downtown area. “They’re the ones who are keeping us surviving right now,” he said, “my local customers who live downtown.”
Love your locals
Some area retailers aren’t changing their business model at all – because what they’ve always done continues to work.
“We have a really strong local following,” said Sam Connolly, manager of the locally-owned Blue Heron, a kitchen goods store located in Canal Park’s DeWitt-Seitz building. “A lot of our customers have been coming in for the 35 years we’ve been open.”
That strong local support enabled the Blue Heron to weather 2020’s drop in tourism. To adjust to the lost tourism dollars, the Blue Heron reduced its hours, staff and budget. “We have been very careful about our spending and we’re going to be fine,” said Connolly.
Like its neighbors in the DeWitt-Seitz building, the Blue Heron is known for its unique personality, personal relationships and giving shoppers a hands-on experience.
“We have a strong knowledge of everything we carry, and we have a real conversation with people about things,” said Connolly. “You can go to Amazon and find some things cheaper and faster, if we don’t have something. It might take us a month to get something in. But I think people really appreciate the human aspect behind it.”
The store displays many items people wouldn’t think to shop for online, said Connolly.
“You walk in and see it and oh! That’s a beautiful tablecloth! I hope people feel inspired coming into the shop here.”
And for now, the Blue Heron is not going to shift to online sales. “That just isn’t us,” said Connolly. “It’s not where our passion is. We’re just going to keep doing it the way we do it. People really want to support small, local businesses, and we’ll try to be here for them.”