A push to spur rural relocation

Our 2022 BusinessNorth annual directory - including this exclusive feature - launches our year-long coverage of innovative strategies to address the workforce shortage.
Regan Meyer and her husband, Isaac, relocated four years ago to Grand Rapids when Regan accepted a job with ASV Holdings, Inc.
Meyer is happy they made the move.
“It’s such a beautiful part of the country,” said Meyer, marketing manager for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America at ASV Holdings. “I like Grand Rapids. It’s such a small community, and I like having access to pretty much everything in five minutes.”
As increasing numbers of people consider moving to rural areas to escape crowds, congestion and crime, Northeastern Minnesota is becoming a more attractive location for permanent residence or remote work.
“You can come to rural Minnesota and have a great quality of life,” said Tamara Lowney, Itasca Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) president and CEO. “We have great brew pubs, we have great shopping and we have great jobs.”
To help attract new workers to the area, IEDC launched a “Thrive” initiative about two years ago. Videos of families who have relocated to the Itasca area are posted on the IEDC website.
“We’re trying to tell the story of people who have relocated or returned home,” Lowney said. “We knew we needed to recruit people to come back to the area. We targeted the healthcare and manufacturing industries to tell the initial stories.”
Northeastern Minnesota’s small town life, community unity, available jobs and recreational opportunities are key advantages for those looking to relocate, said Brian Hanson, president and CEO of the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) in Duluth.
“I think COVID showed us there are reasons to be here,” said Hanson. “If you’re tied to your desk in the Twin Cities, you maybe never thought of ‘I’m going to work from home’.”
Meyer and her husband lived in Fargo and Duluth before moving to Grand Rapids. Her husband for a time commuted from Duluth to a job in Grand Rapids before she went to work at ASV. The couple ended up buying a home in Grand Rapids.
“I love the state of Minnesota, especially up here in the north,” Meyer said.
“The people up here are fantastic and I love the great balance of shopping.”
Beyond quality of life, a community like Grand Rapids offers cultural assets like the Reif Performing Arts Center and MacRostie Art Center, Lowney said.
“It’s fine for you to tell people you can snowmobile and ski,” Lowney said. “But when you have other amenities to sell, it’s really important to people.”
A movement of people from metro areas over the last two years has created a housing issue, she said.
“A big part of the housing crunch was from people moving north from the metro during COVID and during the riots,” she said. “If you talk to people who moved up here during that time, all of a sudden they weren’t going home. They found out they could work remotely and their kids could go to school remotely, so they were saying, ‘Why should we stay in the Cities when we can be up here?’ ”
In Minnesota, between 41% and 45% of households had at least one adult teleworking between August 2020 to March 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED). About 67.6% of those working in the computer or mathematical fields were teleworking with 57.7% of legal and 53.8% of business and financial operations employees also teleworking.
Those type of jobs tend to be higher-paying and less reliant on in-person or direct interpersonal activity, according to Carson Gorecki, DEED Northeast Regional analyst.
Northeastern Minnesota has fewer of those type of jobs, he said. But the region’s other advantages may give it an edge in trying to attract employees who can telework for those type of businesses rather than attempt to attract the businesses themselves, said Gorecki.
Yet, working from home doesn’t work for everyone. That’s because high-speed broadband is critical. And that’s where Northeastern Minnesota has ground to make up. Large pockets of
rural Northeastern Minnesota remain unserved or underserved.
“In pockets, yes we do have good broadband,” Hanson said. “In the areas where you have good broadband, we have that unsurpassed quality of life, recreation, good schools, good training and opportunities. Unfortunately, our area is still underserved by broadband.”
Still, some pockets are well-served. Several large employers on the Iron Range are increasingly moving away from physical facilities and having more employees work remotely.
Blue Cross last month said it would end its lease at its 60,000- square-foot customer service and claims processing center in Virginia. The center had been in operation for about 18 years up until the time the coronavirus shuttered offices across the country,
Blue Cross employment on the Iron Range won’t be affected as customer service and claims processing workers will continue to work from home, according to the company.
Delta Air Lines reservation center in Chisholm and an Anthem customer service center in Gilbert also moved to more remote working.
Quality broadband is critical to retaining and attracting new workers to the region, according to Hanson.
“It’s the new railroad, it’s the new river,” Hanson said. “At one time, we had rivers for transportation and then it was the railroad. Now, it’s broadband.”
Bernadine Joselyn, director of the Blandin Foundation Public Policy Program in Grand Rapids, says broadband has changed the game in some areas of Northeastern Minnesota, but not all.
“It used to be that geography was destiny,” said Joselyn, “but now, as long as you have internet, you have a storefront to the global economy.”
Yet, she said, access to good broadband remains sketchy across Northeastern Minnesota.
While some areas served by telecommunications cooperatives have excellent broadband, other areas served by private communications companies remain in desperate need of better connectivity, she said.
“There’s a real disparity between the haves and the have-nots,” said Joselyn. “There’s some areas like on the North Shore where it’s go-go-go. But there’s other areas where the gap between the haves and have-nots has so many more consequences than it used to.”
Blandin and Eveleth-based Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation in recent years have worked together with other partners to help expand broadband access across the region. An Arrowhead Intelligent Region initiative is the latest partnership between Blandin and Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. The initiative identifies and funds projects across the seven-county Arrowhead region to improve broadband infrastructure, build a knowledgeable workforce, incentive innovation, ensure digital equity, enable community engagement and ensure environmental and social sustainability.
Yet, it still remains important for local officials and residents to spur interest in bringing good broadband to their community or township, Joselyn said.
As an example, a resident in Cherry Township east of Hibbing took it upon himself to knock on doors to gain residents’ support for the installation of high-speed fiber throughout the township, Joselyn said. As a result, a high-speed fiber system was installed in the township.
“It’s up to local people standing up on some kind of public investment,” she said.
Meanwhile, IEDC has more plans to attract new families and workers.
“We’re also building an incentive program to help retain and attract people,” Lowney said. “We hope to start it in the second quarter of 2022.”
A 218 Relocate incentive program in Bemidji offers a $2,500 relocation incentive for moving expenses. In comparison, a program in Tulsa, OK., offers $10,000, Lowney said.
Details of the IEDC Corp. program are still being discussed. IEDC is looking for partners for the program, she said.
“We want to do things that we have control over like utilities,” said Lowney. “We’re trying to find something in the middle.”
Continuing efforts to attract new people along with retaining the existing population is critical to economic growth and community health, she said.
“It’s not just one effort,” Lowney said. “We have to bring people in and we have to keep the people that are here.”
Lee Bloomquist is a Cherry-based freelance writer who has covered the Iron Range for several decades.