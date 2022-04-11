Our April print cover story, “In Plain Sight,” reports on the challenges of homelessness and how panhandling and living in public spaces impacts companies and their customers. We speak from our role as a local, independently owned business magazine. We also own a lifestyle magazine and retail store, with offices and a storefront in the Skywalk. Our staff has been coming into our downtown offices for decades, and we’re among those who see and experience a growing volume of bad behavior in the neighborhood. In no way do we want to imply that homelessness equals criminal activity. What we see and have heard from Duluth police, the Clean and Safe Team and business owners is that most criminal behavior is caused by a relatively small number of people. Although they may be experiencing homelessness, they frequently are dealing with significant mental health challenges and/or substance abuse. And obviously, not everyone who commits a crime in the downtown area is in fact homeless.
That said, people living the atypical homeless lifestyle can challenge business owners, downtown workers and shoppers. Panhandlers, in particular, make some people feel uncomfortable. Asking strangers for money at a time when so many jobs are available creates tension among people who have long struggled to make ends meet. Without much doubt, it also irritates employers who desperately need workers.
When faced with a societal challenge of this proportion, it’s easy to fall into the trap of finger-pointing and blaming. But as we know, there are no simple solutions. We believe that shedding light on these issues is our responsibility as a business magazine. We hope that our coverage will give voice to the many people affected by homelessness and dispel some myths.
Myth No. 1: Talking about homelessness, substance abuse, and associated crimes will bring negative attention to our city and deter tourists.
Some city leaders feel the media shouldn’t cover this issue, that it may discourage Duluth visits. In our experience, tourists in the Skywalk, and elsewhere, can see exactly what’s happening for themselves. We meet them nearly every day coming into our store at 109 W. Superior St. On more than one occasion, people have asked, “Is it safe here? What’s going on in the Skywalk?” Visitors have commented that they’ve seen public intoxication, or harassing panhandling; women in particular have mentioned they do not feel safe alone in the Skywalk. Some of our employees have felt the same way, experiencing harassing catcalling.
Myth No. 2: City officials and the police aren’t doing anything; they’re too soft.
In our experience attending the GDC safety meetings, talking to police and with city officials, and riding with police officers, everyone is well-aware there’s a problem. The police are challenged, however, by court rulings, law changes and pandemic-related consequences including delayed court action. They’re also challenged because “homelessness” is not a single issue to be dealt with. Being homeless isn’t a crime, and most people experiencing homelessness do not commit crimes. The chronic offenders are often experiencing mental health challenges and/or substance addiction. Locking someone away won’t necessarily solve the problem; neither does denying services. Disbanding a group in a parking lot on a cold winter night, telling them they need to move on, only moves them to the next parking lot. Parking lot security officials have related the nightly ritual of meeting the same group and moving them from one parking lot to the next, all night long. Real change and support require an investment of time and many people working together, and city officials, the Police, the Greater Downtown Council and the Clean and Safe Team are working towards addressing the big picture.
At the annual State of the City address on March 29, Mayor Emily Larson noted the city needs to address illegal behaviors and continue to grow confidence in public safety downtown. She announced a Downtown Task Force to be co-chaired by GDC President Kristi Stokes and Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation President Shaun Floerke.
The task force will convene with partners from the public and private sectors to provide recommendations within five months on four key areas: downtown safety, activation, investment, and vision.
Myth No. 3: Business owners don’t have compassion for people experiencing homelessness.
This couldn’t be further from the truth. We talked to dozens of business owners and managers for this story, both on and off the record. We also meet individuals experiencing homelessness coming into our store, who may be dealing with significant mental health challenges and intoxicated at the time. Our staff, and the many business owners and employees we talked with, treat people in their stores with respect.
But business owners have a responsibility to their employees and tenants; no employee should have to endure daily harassment from individuals gawking at them through a window, or from someone waiting for employees to take out the garbage so they can verbally harass them in an alley. Tenants should not have to fear for their safety on a daily basis. Quality of life criminal offenses – like public defecation, sexual harassment or piles of needles in the gutter – affect not only the business but the people operating it. In effect, all of us.
As business owners, we believe it is our responsibility to participate in ongoing discussions and work toward long-term solutions. The next Greater Downtown Council Conversation with Police Chief Mike Tusken is April 13 at 8 a.m. We’ll be there. Will you? Numbers speak loudly to public officials who govern the city. Demonstrating our concern will give them a better picture of what the business community needs and wants in terms of public safety.