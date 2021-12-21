Success is one of the hardest things to recognize. Not because success is rarely achieved, but because it is so often nebulously defined. Intentionally setting the time to do an objective year-end annual review is one easy way to increase your chances of recognizing success in this year and to set yourself up for success in the coming year.
Annual reviews are a powerful business tool. They provide insight into the past year through analyzing metrics and other data. Were goals that were set achieved? Why or why not? What other achievements did the company experience? How did those achievements impact the company? What changed within the company because of those achievements? And, perhaps most importantly, the end of the year is the time to review the financial position of the company.
While the financial review is a valuable tool on its own, business owners have an advantage they should utilize when they conduct their annual reviews. Involving the accountant/tax preparer can provide additional insights into the past year and help shape goals and metrics for the new year.
Five areas most visited in financial reviews are cash flow, working capital, cost base, borrowing and growth. All these areas have detailed calculations that investors may look at when rating companies. When we meet with clients in our office, we discuss all the above within the context of the company rather than through formulas. Your business and accountant may be different.
The cash flow statement considers the changes in cash from operations, investments and financing. It provides an opportunity to ask questions about how the company managed the year from a basic, cash in/cash out position. However, it is important not to focus solely on whether there is a net positive or a net negative cash flow at the end of the year. Like most of tax, look at all the facts and circumstances.
Working capital runs along similar lines. It looks at how efficiently the company is operating and how financially stable it is in the short term. It is a good time to look at your cash balances, your accounts receivable and your inventory and make sure those items are trimmed and well maintained. Look at your payroll as well if you have any. Often little mistakes can be missed. This is a great time to catch those early and get them fixed.
Cost base looks at the assets of the company and how much money has been spent to acquire them. It is a good practice to review the asset list every year and to make sure any assets no longer owned by the company are no longer on the books and are removed from the tax return. This is also a good time to look at any unexpected expenditures for the year.
How much debt does the company carry? Look at short term in addition to long term debt with a critical eye. Are things paid off in an efficient manner? Can some items be rolled into others? Mortgages, notes and credit cards all count towards this item. Also, any loans that the owner, shareholder or partner makes to the company need to be in writing with appropriate terms for interest and repayment.
Finally, look at the growth of the company. Is it what you are expecting? What needs to happen for your expectations to made into reality? It is so much easier to reach the next level if you are aware of where your company stands because you deliberately examined it, rather than if you are surprised when you file your taxes.
For myself, a CPA who works with business owners on both their business taxes and their personal taxes, I find the clients who are the most satisfied and the least surprised by the final filed numbers are the ones who came in to talk to me in late November or December to do a year-end wrap-up and some tax planning. We sit down and look at where the business is and then we talk about what that means for them personally. Do they need to make a larger quarterly estimated tax payment? Is there room for a larger profit-sharing distribution? Have they told me about all the equipment the company purchased or is planning on purchasing? Or are they in a position with which they are comfortable and no adjustments are necessary?
Business owners know what they want from their business, but sometimes they forget to define what that is. An annual financial review with your accountant is a great chance to have a fresh set of eyes looking at the books and asking questions. Use those questions to define your next year and enjoy feeling more successful as a result.